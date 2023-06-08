EQS-News: DTCP: Cohere Announces $270M Series C to Bring Generative AI to Enterprises (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.06.23 16:29
Cohere Announces $270M Series C to Bring Generative AI to Enterprises



Funding will accelerate Cohere's leadership position giving enterprises the


power of AI on the cloud platform of their choice, keeping their data


private and secure



SAN FRANCISCO & TORONTO, June 8, 2023 - Cohere, the leading AI platform for


enterprise, today announced $270M in new capital as part of its Series C


financing. Inovia Capital led the round, with additional participation from


a diverse group of global institutional and strategic investors, including


NVIDIA, Oracle, Salesforce Ventures, DTCP, Mirae Asset, Schroders Capital,


SentinelOne, Thomvest Ventures, and returning investor Index Ventures. This


group represents investors from the USA, Canada, Korea, the UK, and Germany,


and includes some of the most respected technology companies in the world.



"AI will be the heart that powers the next decade of business success," said


Aidan Gomez, CEO and co-founder, Cohere. "As the early excitement about


generative AI shifts toward ways to accelerate businesses, companies are


looking to Cohere to position them for success in a new era of technology.


The next phase of AI products and services will revolutionize business, and


we are ready to lead the way."



"We are at the beginning of a new era driven by accelerated computing and


generative AI," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The team at


Cohere has made foundational contributions to generative AI. Their service


will help enterprises around the world harness these capabilities to


automate and accelerate."



AI Built for Enterprise


Cohere's AI platform is uniquely designed for enterprises, offering


data-secure deployment options in companies' existing cloud environments,


customization, and customer support. This includes an ecosystem of


consulting and system integrator partners to help enterprises at any stage


in their AI journey.



Cohere's enterprise AI suite is cloud-agnostic, offering the highest levels


of flexibility and data privacy. The platform is built to be available on


every cloud provider, deployed inside a customers' existing cloud


environment, virtual private cloud (VPC), or even on-site, to meet companies


where their data is. This empowers businesses to transform existing products


and build the next era-defining generation of innovative solutions all while


keeping their data secure.



"Our entire raison d'être is to invest in great entrepreneurs who have great


worldwide mission and ambitions," said Steve Woods, CTO and Partner, Inovia


Capital. "Very few ideas can fundamentally change society and add more value


to humankind. This is obviously one such opportunity and we are thrilled to


partner with Cohere to be a part of it.



"Today's news comes on the heels of Cohere's momentum in several areas: a


recent announcement to collaborate with Salesforce Ventures to advance


generative AI to realize business value; an engagement with LivePerson to


supercharge customer experiences; and a host of additional demand and


interest from the enterprise market. As Cohere continues to advance its


industry-leading technology, Stanford's most recent language model


evaluation has also ranked Cohere's Command model highly in accuracy over


comparable models. Meanwhile, Cohere recently released the first-ever


publicly available multilingual understanding model trained on authentic


data from native speakers; it's equipped to read and understand over 100 of


the world's most commonly spoken languages.



"Cohere has a rare combination of top-tier talent, the most innovative


technology and is best positioned to seize the global enterprise market


opportunity for Generative AI and LLMs," said Lance Matthews, Managing


Director, DTCP. "Our unique fund structure and relationships allows us to


gather a coalition of global institutional and strategic investors including


Deutsche Telekom to accelerate Cohere's vision to bring this technology to


enterprises worldwide."



To learn more about Cohere and its growing team, visit www.cohere.com.



About Cohere


Cohere is the leading AI platform for enterprise. Its world-class AI is


uniquely suited to the needs of business, unlocking unprecedented


ease-of-use, accessibility, and data privacy. Cohere's platform is


cloud-agnostic, accessible through API as a managed service, and can be


deployed on virtual private cloud (VPC) or even on-site to meet companies


where their data is, offering the highest levels of flexibility and control.


Founded by Google Brain alumni and a co-author of the seminal Transformer


research paper, Cohere is on a mission to transform enterprises and their


products with AI that unlocks a more intuitive way to generate, search, and


summarize information than ever before. The company is backed by group of


global institutional and strategic investors including DTCP, Index Ventures,


Inovia Capital, Mirae Asset, NVIDIA, Oracle, Radical Ventures, Salesforce


Ventures, Section 32, and Tiger Global, as well as several AI luminaries,


including Geoffrey Hinton, Jeff Dean, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel


Urtasun.



Media Contact


press@cohere.com



DTCP Contact


melanie.boettcher@dtcp.capital




