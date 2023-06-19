EQS-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (deutsch)

CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting

CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting

TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - June 19, 2023 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq:

CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new

class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid

("mRNA"), today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general

meeting.

The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals. The

proposals voted in favor for included the appointment of Michael Brosnan as

member of the Supervisory Board effective June 19th, 2023, and the

appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. as the external auditors for the

financial year 2024.

A table containing tabulations of the votes casted is expected to be

released in the coming days.

About CureVac

CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of

messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in

developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule

for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is

the use of optimized mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to

produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. In

July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop

new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on

CureVac's second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later

extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine

candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies. Based on its proprietary

technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of

prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the

treatment of rare diseases. CureVac N.V. has its headquarters in Tübingen,

Germany, and has more than 1,100 employees across its sites in Germany, the

Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and the U.S. Further information can be

found at www.curevac.com.

CureVac Media and Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor

Relations

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1298

M: +49 160 90 496949

sarah.fakih@curevac.com

Forward-Looking Statements CureVac

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking

statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the

opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or

projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac SE,

CureVac Manufacturing GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG, CureVac

Corporate Services GmbH, CureVac RNA Printer GmbH, CureVac Belgium SA and

CureVac Netherlands B.V. (the "company") regarding future events or future

results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples

include statements regarding the completion, size and terms of the proposed

public offering. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking

statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe,"

"estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," or "expect," "may," "will," "would,"

"could," "potential," "intend," or "should," the negative of these terms or

similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's

current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to

the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee

of the company's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on

such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks,

uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative worldwide

economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide

financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct current and

future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, expense and

uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties and

collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to

manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed

legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from

increasing competition and consolidation in the company's industry, the

effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business and results of

operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on

intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and

fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or

other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be

inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such

statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company's control and

could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought

would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release

are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and

specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to

publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to

reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please reference the company's reports and

documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You

may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

°