EQS-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting (deutsch)

28.03.23 22:05
CureVac Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting



28.03.2023



28.03.2023 / 22:05 CET/CEST


CureVac Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting



TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - March 28, 2023 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq:


CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new


class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid


("mRNA"), today announced the voting results of the Company's extraordinary


general meeting.



The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals. The


proposals voted in favor for included the appointment of Dr. Alexander


Zehnder as CEO effective April 1st, 2023 and confirmation of the appointment


of Dr. Myriam Mendila as CDO effective February 1st, 2023.




A table containing tabulations of the votes casted is expected to be


released in the coming days.



About CureVac



CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of


messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in


developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule


for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is


the use of optimized mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to


produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. In


July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop


new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on


CureVac's second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later


extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine


candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies. Based on its proprietary


technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of


prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the


treatment of rare diseases. CureVac N.V. has its headquarters in Tübingen,


Germany, and has more than 1,000 employees across its sites in Germany, the


Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and the U.S. Further information can be


found at www.curevac.com.



CureVac Investor Relations Contact



Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor


Relations


CureVac, Tübingen, Germany



T: +49 7071 9883-1298



M: +49 160 90 496949



sarah.fakih@curevac.com



CureVac Media Contact



Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications


CureVac, Tübingen, Germany



T: +49 7071 9883-1087



bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com




Forward-Looking Statements CureVac



This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking


statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities


Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the


opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or


projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac SE,


CureVac Manufacturing GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG, CureVac


Corporate Services GmbH, CureVac RNA Printer GmbH, CureVac Belgium SA and


CureVac Netherlands B.V. (the "company") regarding future events or future


results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples


include statements regarding the completion, size and terms of the proposed


public offering. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking


statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe,"


"estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," or "expect," "may," "will," "would,"


"could," "potential," "intend," or "should," the negative of these terms or


similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's


current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to


the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee


of the company's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on


such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks,


uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative worldwide


economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide


financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct current and


future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, expense and


uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties and


collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to


manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed


legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from


increasing competition and consolidation in the company's industry, the


effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business and results of


operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on


intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and


fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or


other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be


inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such


statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company's control and


could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought


would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release


are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and


specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to


publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to


reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.



For further information, please reference the company's reports and


documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You


may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.




Bitte warten...