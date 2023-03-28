EQS-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting (deutsch)
28.03.23 22:05
dpa-AFX
CureVac Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
CureVac / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung
CureVac Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
28.03.2023 / 22:05 CET/CEST
CureVac Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - March 28, 2023 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq:
CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new
class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid
("mRNA"), today announced the voting results of the Company's extraordinary
general meeting.
The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals. The
proposals voted in favor for included the appointment of Dr. Alexander
Zehnder as CEO effective April 1st, 2023 and confirmation of the appointment
of Dr. Myriam Mendila as CDO effective February 1st, 2023.
A table containing tabulations of the votes casted is expected to be
released in the coming days.
About CureVac
CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of
messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in
developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule
for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is
the use of optimized mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to
produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. In
July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop
new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on
CureVac's second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later
extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine
candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies. Based on its proprietary
technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of
prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the
treatment of rare diseases. CureVac N.V. has its headquarters in Tübingen,
Germany, and has more than 1,000 employees across its sites in Germany, the
Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and the U.S. Further information can be
found at www.curevac.com.
CureVac Investor Relations Contact
Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor
Relations
CureVac, Tübingen, Germany
T: +49 7071 9883-1298
M: +49 160 90 496949
sarah.fakih@curevac.com
CureVac Media Contact
Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications
CureVac, Tübingen, Germany
T: +49 7071 9883-1087
bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com
Forward-Looking Statements CureVac
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking
statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the
opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or
projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac SE,
CureVac Manufacturing GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG, CureVac
Corporate Services GmbH, CureVac RNA Printer GmbH, CureVac Belgium SA and
CureVac Netherlands B.V. (the "company") regarding future events or future
results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples
include statements regarding the completion, size and terms of the proposed
public offering. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking
statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe,"
"estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," or "expect," "may," "will," "would,"
"could," "potential," "intend," or "should," the negative of these terms or
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's
current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to
the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee
of the company's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on
such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks,
uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative worldwide
economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide
financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct current and
future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, expense and
uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties and
collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to
manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed
legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from
increasing competition and consolidation in the company's industry, the
effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business and results of
operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on
intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and
fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or
other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be
inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company's control and
could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought
would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release
are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and
specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to
publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to
reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.
For further information, please reference the company's reports and
documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You
may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CureVac
Friedrich-Miescher-Str. 15
72076 Tübingen
Deutschland
EQS News ID: 1594733
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
