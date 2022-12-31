EQS-News: Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 15. Juni 2023 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

12.05.23 12:30
Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 15. Juni 2023



EQS-News: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 15. Juni 2023



12.05.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



BEFESA



Befesa S.A.



société anonyme



68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse, L-2320 Luxembourg



Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



R.C.S. Luxembourg B 177697



Convening Notice



All shareholders of Befesa S.A. (the "Company"), are convened by the board


of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") for the



Annual General Meeting of our Company



which will be held on 15 June 2023, at 14:00 CEST at 12, Boulevard Royal


(Hôtel Le Royal), L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the "AGM"),


to deliberate and vote on the following agenda:



A. Agenda for the AGM



1. Presentation of the management report of the Board of Directors,


including the corporate governance report, and of the reports of the


independent auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) on the Company's


consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31


December 2022, prepared in accordance with the International Financial


Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union, and on


the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December


2022, prepared in accordance with Luxembourg Generally Accepted Account


Principle(s) ("GAAP").



2. Approval of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the


financial year ended 31 December 2022.



3. Approval of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended


31 December 2022.



4. Allocation of results and determination of the dividend in relation to


the financial year ended 31 December 2022.



5. Granting of discharge to each of the members of the Board of Directors


of the Company for the exercise of their mandate during the financial


year ended 31 December 2022.



6. Approval and, to the extent necessary, ratification of the fixed


remuneration of the non-executive members of the Board of Directors for


the financial year ending on 31 December 2023.



7. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration policy for the


members of the Board of Directors.



8. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for the


members of the Board of Directors in the financial year ended 31


December 2022.



9. Reappointment of the independent auditor for the financial year ending


on 31 December 2023.



B. Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure



1. Available information and documentation



The following information is available until the ending of the AGM on the


Company's homepage ( https://www.befesa.com/es/investors/general-meeting/)


and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg as from the date of


publication of this convening notice:



* this convening notice for the AGM;



* the documents to be submitted to the AGM;



* a draft resolution or, where no resolution is proposed to be adopted, a


comment from the Board of Directors, for each item on the proposed


agenda of the AGM; and



* the Shareholder Participation Form (including the ballot paper to be


used to vote by proxy voting representative or to vote by


correspondence) as mentioned below, the Attestation Form (Record of


Share Ownership) as mentioned below, the Data Protection Notice, and the


aggregate number of shares and of voting rights as at the date hereof.



Shareholders may obtain without charge a copy of the full text of any of the


above documents upon request to Befesa S.A. c/o GFEI Aktiengesellschaft by


sending an e-mail to befesa-agm@gfei.de.



2. Quorum and majority requirements



There are no quorum requirements to be able to participate or vote at the


AGM. No vote being necessary on agenda item 1 of the AGM. The resolutions on


agenda items 2 to 9 of the AGM are adopted by a simple majority of votes


cast.



3. Requirements for participating in the AGM and exercising voting rights



The rights of a shareholder to participate in the AGM and to vote shall be


determined with respect to the shares held by that shareholder on 1 June


2023 at midnight (24:00 CEST) (the "Record Date"). Any changes in share


ownership after the Record Date will not be taken into account.



1. Registration procedure for voting and, if applicable, attending the


AGM in person or by a proxyholder, and evidence of share ownership



i. Shareholders who wish to participate and exercise their voting rights


at the AGM in respect of the shares held by them at the Record Date


shall, on or before the Record Date, submit a written declaration of


their intention to participate at the AGM and shall exercise their


voting rights in one of the following manners (the "Shareholder


Participation Form"):



a. Proxy voting representative appointed by the Company



Shareholders who do not wish to attend the AGM in person may appoint Mr.


Javier Molina Montes, Executive Chair of the Company, whom failing, Mr.


Asier Zarraonandia Ayo, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as proxy


voting representative appointed by the Company, to participate in and vote


at the AGM on their behalf. The proxy voting representative will be bound by


the respective instructions of the shareholder provided by the Shareholder


Participation Form prior to the AGM.



b. Proxy voting representative appointed by the shareholder



Shareholders who do not wish to attend the AGM in person may also appoint


another natural or legal person who needs not to be a shareholder itself to


attend and vote at the AGM on their behalf.



A proxy holder may hold a proxy from more than one shareholder without


limitation as to the number of shareholders so represented. The proxy holder


will have to identify himself on the date of the AGM by presenting a valid


identity card or passport.



In case of ordinary shares owned by a legal entity, individuals representing


such entity who wish to physically attend the AGM and vote at the AGM on


behalf of such entity, must present evidence of their authority to attend


and vote at the AGM by means of a proper document (such as a special power


of attorney) issued by the entity represented. Such evidence of authority


must be presented at the AGM.



c. Voting in person



Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM in person will be able to cast their


votes during the AGM. Shareholders attending the AGM in person shall carry


proof of identity in the form of a valid identity card or passport at the


AGM.



In case of ordinary shares owned by a legal entity, individuals representing


such entity who wish to attend the AGM in person and vote at the AGM on


behalf of such entity, must present evidence of their authority to attend


and vote at the AGM by means of a proper document (such as a special power


of attorney) issued by the entity represented. Such evidence of authority


must be presented at the AGM.



d. Voting by correspondence



Shareholders who wish to vote by post may exercise their voting rights by


casting their votes by correspondence.



Please note that to be valid, the Shareholder Participation Form must


be duly filled in and received by Befesa S.A. c/o GFEI


Aktiengesellschaft by e-mail to [1]befesa-agm@gfei.de no later than


24:00 CEST on 1 June 2023.





1. mailto:befesa-agm@gfei.de


ii. In addition to the Shareholder Participation Form (including the


ballot paper to be used to vote by proxy voting representative or to


vote by correspondence), the shareholders who intend to participate and


exercise their voting rights at the AGM (either in person,


representation by proxy or by voting by correspondence) are obliged to


submit an attestation from their depository bank or financial


institution stating the number of shares held by that shareholder on the


Record Date (the "Attestation Form").



Please note that to be valid, the Attestation Form (Record of Share


Ownership) must be duly filled in and received by Befesa S.A. c/o GFEI


Aktiengesellschaft by e-mail to [1]befesa-agm@gfei.de no later than


24:00 CEST on 9 June 2023.





1. mailto:befesa-agm@gfei.de


4. Additional important information for shareholders



Participation and exercise of voting rights



Shareholders are hereby informed that the participation in and the exercise


of voting rights at the AGM is exclusively reserved to such persons that


were shareholders on the Record Date and who have adhered to the voting


instruction set out in this convening notice.



Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual


transfer limitations, as applicable. However, alterations (either positive


or negative) of the number of shares owned by the shareholder after the


Record Date will have no impact on the participation in and the exercise of


voting rights by that shareholder at the AGM. Likewise, any transferee


having become owner of the shares after the Record Date has no right to vote


at the AGM and may not attend the AGM.



Shareholders, who have validly declared their intention to participate and


vote in the AGM by having transmitted their Shareholder Participation Form


as mentioned under point B. 3.1., may also express their votes subsequently


provided, however, that their ballot paper (which is included in the


Shareholder Participation Form) or voting instructions transmitted by any


other permissible means must be received by Befesa S.A., c/o GFEI


Aktiengesellschaft by e-mail to befesa-agm@gfei.de no later than 9 June 2023


(at 24:00 CEST).



Supplement to the convening notice and submission of proposed resolutions



Shareholder(s) holding individually or collectively at least five per cent


(5%) of the issued share capital of the Company are entitled to request the


addition of items to the agenda of the AGM and table draft resolutions for


items included or to be included on the agenda of the AGM by sending such


request at the latest on 24 May 2023 to the following address


befesa-agm@gfei.de (with a copy to AGM@befesa.com).



Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i)


the wording of the new requested agenda item, (ii) the justification or the


wording of the proposed resolution pertaining to the items included or to be


included, and (iii) an e-mail address or a postal address to which the


Company may confirm receipt of the request.



Where the requests entail a modification of the agenda for the AGM already


communicated to the shareholders, the Company will publish a revised agenda


on 31 May 2023 at the latest.



Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided


for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements


for issuers of securities, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes


that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by


proxy.



The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within


fifteen (15) days following the AGM.



Ability to ask questions



Shareholders have the right to ask questions related to items on the agenda


of the AGM during the AGM.



The Company will respond on a best effort basis to the questions with


respect to the AGM, in particular respecting the good order of the AGM as


well as the protection of confidentiality and business interests of the


Company. The Company may provide one overall answer to the questions having


the same content. An answer shall be deemed to be given if the relevant


information is available on the Company's internet site in a question and


answer format or by the mere reference by the Company to its internet site.



Other important information for shareholders



By submitting their proxy voting form or their vote by correspondence, the


shareholders agree to appoint Mr. Javier Molina Montes as chairman and Mr.


Wolf Lehmann as scrutineer as part of the bureau of the AGM. The chairman


will designate a secretary for the AGM. If any of the persons mentioned


above cannot, for any reason whatsoever, attend the AGM, the shareholders


agree that Mr. Javier Molina Montes may appoint other persons to act as


chairman and scrutineer at the AGM.



Luxembourg, 12 May 2023



Javier Molina Montes



Executive Chair




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse


2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com


Internet: www.befesa.com


ISIN: LU1704650164


WKN: A2H5Z1


Indizes: MDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London


Bitte warten...