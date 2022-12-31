EQS-News: Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 15. Juni 2023 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Befesa":

Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 15. Juni 2023

Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 15. Juni 2023

12.05.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST

BEFESA

Befesa S.A.

société anonyme

68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse, L-2320 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 177697

Convening Notice

All shareholders of Befesa S.A. (the "Company"), are convened by the board

of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") for the

Annual General Meeting of our Company

which will be held on 15 June 2023, at 14:00 CEST at 12, Boulevard Royal

(Hôtel Le Royal), L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the "AGM"),

to deliberate and vote on the following agenda:

A. Agenda for the AGM

1. Presentation of the management report of the Board of Directors,

including the corporate governance report, and of the reports of the

independent auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) on the Company's

consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31

December 2022, prepared in accordance with the International Financial

Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union, and on

the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December

2022, prepared in accordance with Luxembourg Generally Accepted Account

Principle(s) ("GAAP").

2. Approval of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the

financial year ended 31 December 2022.

3. Approval of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended

31 December 2022.

4. Allocation of results and determination of the dividend in relation to

the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

5. Granting of discharge to each of the members of the Board of Directors

of the Company for the exercise of their mandate during the financial

year ended 31 December 2022.

6. Approval and, to the extent necessary, ratification of the fixed

remuneration of the non-executive members of the Board of Directors for

the financial year ending on 31 December 2023.

7. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration policy for the

members of the Board of Directors.

8. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for the

members of the Board of Directors in the financial year ended 31

December 2022.

9. Reappointment of the independent auditor for the financial year ending

on 31 December 2023.

B. Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure

1. Available information and documentation

The following information is available until the ending of the AGM on the

Company's homepage ( https://www.befesa.com/es/investors/general-meeting/)

and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg as from the date of

publication of this convening notice:

* this convening notice for the AGM;

* the documents to be submitted to the AGM;

* a draft resolution or, where no resolution is proposed to be adopted, a

comment from the Board of Directors, for each item on the proposed

agenda of the AGM; and

* the Shareholder Participation Form (including the ballot paper to be

used to vote by proxy voting representative or to vote by

correspondence) as mentioned below, the Attestation Form (Record of

Share Ownership) as mentioned below, the Data Protection Notice, and the

aggregate number of shares and of voting rights as at the date hereof.

Shareholders may obtain without charge a copy of the full text of any of the

above documents upon request to Befesa S.A. c/o GFEI Aktiengesellschaft by

sending an e-mail to befesa-agm@gfei.de.

2. Quorum and majority requirements

There are no quorum requirements to be able to participate or vote at the

AGM. No vote being necessary on agenda item 1 of the AGM. The resolutions on

agenda items 2 to 9 of the AGM are adopted by a simple majority of votes

cast.

3. Requirements for participating in the AGM and exercising voting rights

The rights of a shareholder to participate in the AGM and to vote shall be

determined with respect to the shares held by that shareholder on 1 June

2023 at midnight (24:00 CEST) (the "Record Date"). Any changes in share

ownership after the Record Date will not be taken into account.

1. Registration procedure for voting and, if applicable, attending the

AGM in person or by a proxyholder, and evidence of share ownership

i. Shareholders who wish to participate and exercise their voting rights

at the AGM in respect of the shares held by them at the Record Date

shall, on or before the Record Date, submit a written declaration of

their intention to participate at the AGM and shall exercise their

voting rights in one of the following manners (the "Shareholder

Participation Form"):

a. Proxy voting representative appointed by the Company

Shareholders who do not wish to attend the AGM in person may appoint Mr.

Javier Molina Montes, Executive Chair of the Company, whom failing, Mr.

Asier Zarraonandia Ayo, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as proxy

voting representative appointed by the Company, to participate in and vote

at the AGM on their behalf. The proxy voting representative will be bound by

the respective instructions of the shareholder provided by the Shareholder

Participation Form prior to the AGM.

b. Proxy voting representative appointed by the shareholder

Shareholders who do not wish to attend the AGM in person may also appoint

another natural or legal person who needs not to be a shareholder itself to

attend and vote at the AGM on their behalf.

A proxy holder may hold a proxy from more than one shareholder without

limitation as to the number of shareholders so represented. The proxy holder

will have to identify himself on the date of the AGM by presenting a valid

identity card or passport.

In case of ordinary shares owned by a legal entity, individuals representing

such entity who wish to physically attend the AGM and vote at the AGM on

behalf of such entity, must present evidence of their authority to attend

and vote at the AGM by means of a proper document (such as a special power

of attorney) issued by the entity represented. Such evidence of authority

must be presented at the AGM.

c. Voting in person

Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM in person will be able to cast their

votes during the AGM. Shareholders attending the AGM in person shall carry

proof of identity in the form of a valid identity card or passport at the

AGM.

In case of ordinary shares owned by a legal entity, individuals representing

such entity who wish to attend the AGM in person and vote at the AGM on

behalf of such entity, must present evidence of their authority to attend

and vote at the AGM by means of a proper document (such as a special power

of attorney) issued by the entity represented. Such evidence of authority

must be presented at the AGM.

d. Voting by correspondence

Shareholders who wish to vote by post may exercise their voting rights by

casting their votes by correspondence.

Please note that to be valid, the Shareholder Participation Form must

be duly filled in and received by Befesa S.A. c/o GFEI

Aktiengesellschaft by e-mail to [1]befesa-agm@gfei.de no later than

24:00 CEST on 1 June 2023.

ii. In addition to the Shareholder Participation Form (including the

ballot paper to be used to vote by proxy voting representative or to

vote by correspondence), the shareholders who intend to participate and

exercise their voting rights at the AGM (either in person,

representation by proxy or by voting by correspondence) are obliged to

submit an attestation from their depository bank or financial

institution stating the number of shares held by that shareholder on the

Record Date (the "Attestation Form").

Please note that to be valid, the Attestation Form (Record of Share

Ownership) must be duly filled in and received by Befesa S.A. c/o GFEI

Aktiengesellschaft by e-mail to [1]befesa-agm@gfei.de no later than

24:00 CEST on 9 June 2023.

4. Additional important information for shareholders

Participation and exercise of voting rights

Shareholders are hereby informed that the participation in and the exercise

of voting rights at the AGM is exclusively reserved to such persons that

were shareholders on the Record Date and who have adhered to the voting

instruction set out in this convening notice.

Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual

transfer limitations, as applicable. However, alterations (either positive

or negative) of the number of shares owned by the shareholder after the

Record Date will have no impact on the participation in and the exercise of

voting rights by that shareholder at the AGM. Likewise, any transferee

having become owner of the shares after the Record Date has no right to vote

at the AGM and may not attend the AGM.

Shareholders, who have validly declared their intention to participate and

vote in the AGM by having transmitted their Shareholder Participation Form

as mentioned under point B. 3.1., may also express their votes subsequently

provided, however, that their ballot paper (which is included in the

Shareholder Participation Form) or voting instructions transmitted by any

other permissible means must be received by Befesa S.A., c/o GFEI

Aktiengesellschaft by e-mail to befesa-agm@gfei.de no later than 9 June 2023

(at 24:00 CEST).

Supplement to the convening notice and submission of proposed resolutions

Shareholder(s) holding individually or collectively at least five per cent

(5%) of the issued share capital of the Company are entitled to request the

addition of items to the agenda of the AGM and table draft resolutions for

items included or to be included on the agenda of the AGM by sending such

request at the latest on 24 May 2023 to the following address

befesa-agm@gfei.de (with a copy to AGM@befesa.com).

Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i)

the wording of the new requested agenda item, (ii) the justification or the

wording of the proposed resolution pertaining to the items included or to be

included, and (iii) an e-mail address or a postal address to which the

Company may confirm receipt of the request.

Where the requests entail a modification of the agenda for the AGM already

communicated to the shareholders, the Company will publish a revised agenda

on 31 May 2023 at the latest.

Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided

for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements

for issuers of securities, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes

that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by

proxy.

The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within

fifteen (15) days following the AGM.

Ability to ask questions

Shareholders have the right to ask questions related to items on the agenda

of the AGM during the AGM.

The Company will respond on a best effort basis to the questions with

respect to the AGM, in particular respecting the good order of the AGM as

well as the protection of confidentiality and business interests of the

Company. The Company may provide one overall answer to the questions having

the same content. An answer shall be deemed to be given if the relevant

information is available on the Company's internet site in a question and

answer format or by the mere reference by the Company to its internet site.

Other important information for shareholders

By submitting their proxy voting form or their vote by correspondence, the

shareholders agree to appoint Mr. Javier Molina Montes as chairman and Mr.

Wolf Lehmann as scrutineer as part of the bureau of the AGM. The chairman

will designate a secretary for the AGM. If any of the persons mentioned

above cannot, for any reason whatsoever, attend the AGM, the shareholders

agree that Mr. Javier Molina Montes may appoint other persons to act as

chairman and scrutineer at the AGM.

Luxembourg, 12 May 2023

Javier Molina Montes

Executive Chair

