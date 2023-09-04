EQS-News: Alphamin Resources (AFM): Still leading the pack (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


London, UK, 4 September 2023



Alphamin Resources (AFM): Still leading the pack



Alphamin Resources (AFM) offers rare exposure to a metal (tin) that both Rio


Tinto and the MIT regard as the most likely to benefit from the


electrification of the world economy. Having successfully ramped up its


Mpama North mine at Bisie in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in


2019-20, when the tin price was enjoying one of its biggest bull markets in


decades, AFM is now in a net cash position and is paying dividends at the


same time as developing a second mine (Mpama South).



Whereas in the past we have valued Alphamin as the sum of its two major


assets, Mpama North (including cash) and Mpama South, in this report, for


the first time, we have fully consolidated Mpama South into our full


financial model. Using this approach, our consolidated valuation of Alphamin


is US$1.06/share, or C$1.44/share, based on the present value of future


dividends potentially payable to Alphamin shareholders. However, if


exploration success extends the lives of both Mpama North and Mpama South


indefinitely, we calculate that a valuation as high as C$2.36/share (in 2023


money terms) is ultimately achievable. In any event, we are forecasting


earnings to more than double in FY24, by which time we expect Mpama South to


have reached steady-state production and the tin price to have reached its


long-term equilibrium price of US$31,651/t (cf US$25,305/t currently). In


this context, Alphamin's peers imply an AFM share price of C$1.47 for FY23,


followed by C$2.76 for FY24 and C$2.89 for FY25.




Click here to view the full report.



All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge


from its website



www.edisongroup.com



About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations


consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global


investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached -


across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors -


Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of


capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or


virtual meetings.



Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than


100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London,


Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.



Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.



Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment


advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any


securities.



For more information, please contact Edison:



Lord Ashbourne +44 (0)20 3077 5724 mining@edisongroup.com



Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:



LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/



Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res



YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv




