EQS-News: Alphamin Resources (AFM): Still leading the pack (deutsch)

04.09.2023 / 18:13 CET/CEST

London, UK, 4 September 2023

Alphamin Resources (AFM) offers rare exposure to a metal (tin) that both Rio

Tinto and the MIT regard as the most likely to benefit from the

electrification of the world economy. Having successfully ramped up its

Mpama North mine at Bisie in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in

2019-20, when the tin price was enjoying one of its biggest bull markets in

decades, AFM is now in a net cash position and is paying dividends at the

same time as developing a second mine (Mpama South).

Whereas in the past we have valued Alphamin as the sum of its two major

assets, Mpama North (including cash) and Mpama South, in this report, for

the first time, we have fully consolidated Mpama South into our full

financial model. Using this approach, our consolidated valuation of Alphamin

is US$1.06/share, or C$1.44/share, based on the present value of future

dividends potentially payable to Alphamin shareholders. However, if

exploration success extends the lives of both Mpama North and Mpama South

indefinitely, we calculate that a valuation as high as C$2.36/share (in 2023

money terms) is ultimately achievable. In any event, we are forecasting

earnings to more than double in FY24, by which time we expect Mpama South to

have reached steady-state production and the tin price to have reached its

long-term equilibrium price of US$31,651/t (cf US$25,305/t currently). In

this context, Alphamin's peers imply an AFM share price of C$1.47 for FY23,

followed by C$2.76 for FY24 and C$2.89 for FY25.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge

from its website

www.edisongroup.com

