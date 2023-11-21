EQS-News: Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Abivax":

Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an

^

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an

21.11.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an

PARIS, Frankreich, 21. November 2023, 8:30 Uhr MEZ - Abivax SA (Euronext

Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) ("Abivax" oder das "Unternehmen"), ein

Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Programmen im Stadium der klinischen

Entwicklung, das seinen Fokus auf Therapeutika legt, die die natürlichen,

körpereigenen Regulationsmechanismen nutzen, um die Immunreaktion bei

Patienten mit chronischen Entzündungskrankheiten zu modulieren, gibt mit dem

heutigen Tag die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags und das Ende der

Stabilisierungsperiode bekannt.

Der Liquiditätsvertrag wurde am 26. Juni 2015 mit TSAF (Tradition Securities

And Futures) abgeschlossen und im Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang von Abivax

am Nasdaq Global Market und der Ausgabe von ADS (American Depositary Shares)

ausgesetzt. Nach den Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen, die seit dem 20. Oktober 2023

durchgeführt wurden, endete die Stabilisierungsperiode zum 20. November

2023. Die Konsortialbanken haben die Mehrzuteilungsoption nicht ausgeübt.

Ab dem 20. November 2023 werden dem Liquiditätskonto für die Durchführung

dieses Vertrages folgende Mittel zugewiesen:

* 11.257 Abivax-Aktien, die im Auftrag von Abivax gehalten werden,

* EUR 325.223,32.

*****

Über Abivax

Abivax ist ein Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Programmen im Stadium der

klinischen Entwicklung. Der Fokus des Unternehmens mit Sitz in Frankreich

und den USA liegt auf Medikamenten, die die natürlichen, körpereigenen

Regulationsmechanismen nutzen, um die Immunreaktion bei Patienten mit

chronischen Entzündungskrankheiten zu modulieren. Der führende

Medikamentenkandidat von Abivax, Obefazimod (ABX464), befindet sich in

klinischen Phase-3-Studien zur Behandlung von mittelschwerer bis schwerer,

aktiver Colitis ulcerosa. Weitere Informationen über das Unternehmen finden

Sie unter www.abivax.com.

Folgen Sie uns auf X, ehemals Twitter, @ABIVAX_.

Kontakte

Abivax-Kommunikation Abivax Investor Relations

Regina Jehle Patrick Malloy

[1]regina.jehle@abivax.com [1]patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+33 6 24 60 69 63 +1 847 987 4878

1. mailto:regina.jehle@abivax.com 1. mailto:patrick.malloy@abivax.com

Diese Pressemitteilung wurde sowohl in deutscher, französischer als auch in

englischer Sprache verfasst. Im Falle von Unterschieden zwischen den drei

Versionen der Pressemitteilung hat die französische Version Vorrang.

*****

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation

of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares or ADSs

in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale

would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the

securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be

restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this

document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any

such potential local restrictions.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the

event of any differences between the two versions of the press release, the

French language version shall supersede.

European Economic Area

In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area (each, a

"Relevant

State"), no offer to the public of ordinary shares and ADSs may be made in

that Relevant State other than:

a. to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined under

Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation;

b. to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than qualified

investors as defined under the Prospectus Regulation), subject to

obtaining the prior consent of the representatives for any such offer;

or

c. in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the

Prospectus Regulation,

provided that no such offer of the securities shall require the Company or

any of its representatives to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of

the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23

of the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public"

in relation to the securities in any Relevant State means the communication

in any form and by any means presenting sufficient information on the terms

of the offer and any securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to

decide to purchase any securities, and the expression "Prospectus Regulation"

means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017, as amended.

France

The securities have not been and will not be offered or sold to the public

in the Republic of France, and no offering of this prospectus or any

marketing materials relating to securities may be made available or

distributed in any way that would constitute, directly or indirectly, an

offer to the public in the Republic of France (except for public offerings

defined in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code

monétaire et financier)).

The securities may only be offered or sold in France pursuant to Article L.

411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et

financier) to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) (as such term is

defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation) acting for their own

account, and in accordance with Articles L. 411-1, L. 411-2 and D. 411-2 to

D.411-4 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et

financier).

This announcement is not an advertisement and not a prospectus within the

meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.11.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate

News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1777787 21.11.2023 CET/CEST

°