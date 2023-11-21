Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Abivax":
 Aktien    


EQS-News: Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an (deutsch)




21.11.23 08:30
dpa-AFX

Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an



^


EQS-News: ABIVAX / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an



21.11.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an



PARIS, Frankreich, 21. November 2023, 8:30 Uhr MEZ - Abivax SA (Euronext


Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) ("Abivax" oder das "Unternehmen"), ein


Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Programmen im Stadium der klinischen


Entwicklung, das seinen Fokus auf Therapeutika legt, die die natürlichen,


körpereigenen Regulationsmechanismen nutzen, um die Immunreaktion bei


Patienten mit chronischen Entzündungskrankheiten zu modulieren, gibt mit dem


heutigen Tag die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags und das Ende der


Stabilisierungsperiode bekannt.



Der Liquiditätsvertrag wurde am 26. Juni 2015 mit TSAF (Tradition Securities


And Futures) abgeschlossen und im Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang von Abivax


am Nasdaq Global Market und der Ausgabe von ADS (American Depositary Shares)


ausgesetzt. Nach den Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen, die seit dem 20. Oktober 2023


durchgeführt wurden, endete die Stabilisierungsperiode zum 20. November


2023. Die Konsortialbanken haben die Mehrzuteilungsoption nicht ausgeübt.



Ab dem 20. November 2023 werden dem Liquiditätskonto für die Durchführung


dieses Vertrages folgende Mittel zugewiesen:



* 11.257 Abivax-Aktien, die im Auftrag von Abivax gehalten werden,



* EUR 325.223,32.



*****



Über Abivax



Abivax ist ein Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Programmen im Stadium der


klinischen Entwicklung. Der Fokus des Unternehmens mit Sitz in Frankreich


und den USA liegt auf Medikamenten, die die natürlichen, körpereigenen


Regulationsmechanismen nutzen, um die Immunreaktion bei Patienten mit


chronischen Entzündungskrankheiten zu modulieren. Der führende


Medikamentenkandidat von Abivax, Obefazimod (ABX464), befindet sich in


klinischen Phase-3-Studien zur Behandlung von mittelschwerer bis schwerer,


aktiver Colitis ulcerosa. Weitere Informationen über das Unternehmen finden


Sie unter www.abivax.com.



Folgen Sie uns auf X, ehemals Twitter, @ABIVAX_.




Kontakte



Abivax-Kommunikation Abivax Investor Relations


Regina Jehle Patrick Malloy


[1]regina.jehle@abivax.com [1]patrick.malloy@abivax.com


+33 6 24 60 69 63 +1 847 987 4878





1. mailto:regina.jehle@abivax.com 1. mailto:patrick.malloy@abivax.com



Diese Pressemitteilung wurde sowohl in deutscher, französischer als auch in


englischer Sprache verfasst. Im Falle von Unterschieden zwischen den drei


Versionen der Pressemitteilung hat die französische Version Vorrang.



*****



DISCLAIMER



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation


of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares or ADSs


in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale


would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the


securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be


restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this


document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any


such potential local restrictions.



This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the


event of any differences between the two versions of the press release, the


French language version shall supersede.



European Economic Area



In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area (each, a


"Relevant


State"), no offer to the public of ordinary shares and ADSs may be made in


that Relevant State other than:



a. to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined under


Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation;



b. to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than qualified


investors as defined under the Prospectus Regulation), subject to


obtaining the prior consent of the representatives for any such offer;


or



c. in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the


Prospectus Regulation,



provided that no such offer of the securities shall require the Company or


any of its representatives to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of


the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23


of the Prospectus Regulation.



For the purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public"


in relation to the securities in any Relevant State means the communication


in any form and by any means presenting sufficient information on the terms


of the offer and any securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to


decide to purchase any securities, and the expression "Prospectus Regulation"


means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017, as amended.



France



The securities have not been and will not be offered or sold to the public


in the Republic of France, and no offering of this prospectus or any


marketing materials relating to securities may be made available or


distributed in any way that would constitute, directly or indirectly, an


offer to the public in the Republic of France (except for public offerings


defined in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code


monétaire et financier)).



The securities may only be offered or sold in France pursuant to Article L.


411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et


financier) to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) (as such term is


defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation) acting for their own


account, and in accordance with Articles L. 411-1, L. 411-2 and D. 411-2 to


D.411-4 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et


financier).



This announcement is not an advertisement and not a prospectus within the


meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



21.11.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate


News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1777787 21.11.2023 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entwickelt Technologie mit 10x höherer Kapazität
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,24 € 10,34 € -0,10 € -0,97% 21.11./09:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0012333284 A14UQC 19,66 € 5,69 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,24 € -0,97%  08:12
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,36 $ +0,49%  19.10.23
München 10,36 € 0,00%  08:07
Berlin 10,22 € -0,20%  08:07
Düsseldorf 10,26 € -0,39%  08:11
Stuttgart 10,14 € -1,74%  09:02
Frankfurt 10,16 € -4,15%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock erobert 1,8 Mrd. $ Markt - Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal. 487% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
137 Abivax Biotech - jetzt noch re. 02.09.22
  Abivax - der Portfolio-Thread 20.01.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...