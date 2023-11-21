EQS-News: Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an (deutsch)
21.11.23 08:30
dpa-AFX
EQS-News: ABIVAX / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
21.11.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
PARIS, Frankreich, 21. November 2023, 8:30 Uhr MEZ - Abivax SA (Euronext
Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) ("Abivax" oder das "Unternehmen"), ein
Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Programmen im Stadium der klinischen
Entwicklung, das seinen Fokus auf Therapeutika legt, die die natürlichen,
körpereigenen Regulationsmechanismen nutzen, um die Immunreaktion bei
Patienten mit chronischen Entzündungskrankheiten zu modulieren, gibt mit dem
heutigen Tag die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags und das Ende der
Stabilisierungsperiode bekannt.
Der Liquiditätsvertrag wurde am 26. Juni 2015 mit TSAF (Tradition Securities
And Futures) abgeschlossen und im Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang von Abivax
am Nasdaq Global Market und der Ausgabe von ADS (American Depositary Shares)
ausgesetzt. Nach den Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen, die seit dem 20. Oktober 2023
durchgeführt wurden, endete die Stabilisierungsperiode zum 20. November
2023. Die Konsortialbanken haben die Mehrzuteilungsoption nicht ausgeübt.
Ab dem 20. November 2023 werden dem Liquiditätskonto für die Durchführung
dieses Vertrages folgende Mittel zugewiesen:
* 11.257 Abivax-Aktien, die im Auftrag von Abivax gehalten werden,
* EUR 325.223,32.
Über Abivax
Abivax ist ein Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Programmen im Stadium der
klinischen Entwicklung. Der Fokus des Unternehmens mit Sitz in Frankreich
und den USA liegt auf Medikamenten, die die natürlichen, körpereigenen
Regulationsmechanismen nutzen, um die Immunreaktion bei Patienten mit
chronischen Entzündungskrankheiten zu modulieren. Der führende
Medikamentenkandidat von Abivax, Obefazimod (ABX464), befindet sich in
klinischen Phase-3-Studien zur Behandlung von mittelschwerer bis schwerer,
aktiver Colitis ulcerosa. Weitere Informationen über das Unternehmen finden
Sie unter www.abivax.com.
Folgen Sie uns auf X, ehemals Twitter, @ABIVAX_.
Kontakte
Abivax-Kommunikation Abivax Investor Relations
Regina Jehle Patrick Malloy
[1]regina.jehle@abivax.com [1]patrick.malloy@abivax.com
+33 6 24 60 69 63 +1 847 987 4878
1. mailto:regina.jehle@abivax.com 1. mailto:patrick.malloy@abivax.com
Diese Pressemitteilung wurde sowohl in deutscher, französischer als auch in
englischer Sprache verfasst. Im Falle von Unterschieden zwischen den drei
Versionen der Pressemitteilung hat die französische Version Vorrang.
DISCLAIMER
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation
of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares or ADSs
in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be
restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this
document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any
such potential local restrictions.
This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the
event of any differences between the two versions of the press release, the
French language version shall supersede.
European Economic Area
In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area (each, a
"Relevant
State"), no offer to the public of ordinary shares and ADSs may be made in
that Relevant State other than:
a. to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined under
Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation;
b. to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than qualified
investors as defined under the Prospectus Regulation), subject to
obtaining the prior consent of the representatives for any such offer;
or
c. in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the
Prospectus Regulation,
provided that no such offer of the securities shall require the Company or
any of its representatives to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of
the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23
of the Prospectus Regulation.
For the purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public"
in relation to the securities in any Relevant State means the communication
in any form and by any means presenting sufficient information on the terms
of the offer and any securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to
decide to purchase any securities, and the expression "Prospectus Regulation"
means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017, as amended.
France
The securities have not been and will not be offered or sold to the public
in the Republic of France, and no offering of this prospectus or any
marketing materials relating to securities may be made available or
distributed in any way that would constitute, directly or indirectly, an
offer to the public in the Republic of France (except for public offerings
defined in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code
monétaire et financier)).
The securities may only be offered or sold in France pursuant to Article L.
411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et
financier) to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) (as such term is
defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation) acting for their own
account, and in accordance with Articles L. 411-1, L. 411-2 and D. 411-2 to
D.411-4 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et
financier).
This announcement is not an advertisement and not a prospectus within the
meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.
