EQS-News: 029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth (deutsch)

16.11.2022 / 09:10 CET/CEST

Berlin, 16 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global

hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company

TRIP Drink Ltd., the UK's leading CBD brand, is now listed nationwide with

Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France, one of the largest

global retailers. These distribution deals are expected to position TRIP

well to further cement its position as a leading CBD brand, making their CBD

infused drinks and oils widely available across retail outlets in the UK and

France.

This comes off the back of tremendous sales growth, with a reported 500%

increase in sales year-over-year in H1 2022 compared to the prior year.

TRIP co-founder Olivia Ferdi commented: "We're delighted to build on our

mission to bring TRIP CBD to the mainstream, supporting people find

accessible functional products to support their daily mental wellbeing.

Partnering with the best retailers in the UK and France is central to our

effective omnichannel growth strategy."

About 029 Group SE

029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be

built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,

new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These

trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for

innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group

backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,

focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their

platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based

in Berlin, Germany.

Furter information: https://www.029-group.com/

029 Group SE

Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5

10719 Berlin

Email: ir@029-group.com

https://www.029-group.com/

°