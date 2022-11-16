EQS-News: 029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth (deutsch)
029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth
Berlin, 16 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global
hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company
TRIP Drink Ltd., the UK's leading CBD brand, is now listed nationwide with
Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France, one of the largest
global retailers. These distribution deals are expected to position TRIP
well to further cement its position as a leading CBD brand, making their CBD
infused drinks and oils widely available across retail outlets in the UK and
France.
This comes off the back of tremendous sales growth, with a reported 500%
increase in sales year-over-year in H1 2022 compared to the prior year.
TRIP co-founder Olivia Ferdi commented: "We're delighted to build on our
mission to bring TRIP CBD to the mainstream, supporting people find
accessible functional products to support their daily mental wellbeing.
Partnering with the best retailers in the UK and France is central to our
effective omnichannel growth strategy."
About 029 Group SE
029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be
built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,
new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These
trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for
innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group
backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,
focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their
platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based
in Berlin, Germany.
Furter information: https://www.029-group.com/
029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5
10719 Berlin
Email: ir@029-group.com
https://www.029-group.com/
Contact media relations:
Kirchhoff Consult AG
E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de
