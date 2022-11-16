EQS-News: 029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.11.22 09:11
dpa-AFX

029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth



Berlin, 16 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global


hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company


TRIP Drink Ltd., the UK's leading CBD brand, is now listed nationwide with


Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France, one of the largest


global retailers. These distribution deals are expected to position TRIP


well to further cement its position as a leading CBD brand, making their CBD


infused drinks and oils widely available across retail outlets in the UK and


France.



This comes off the back of tremendous sales growth, with a reported 500%


increase in sales year-over-year in H1 2022 compared to the prior year.



TRIP co-founder Olivia Ferdi commented: "We're delighted to build on our


mission to bring TRIP CBD to the mainstream, supporting people find


accessible functional products to support their daily mental wellbeing.


Partnering with the best retailers in the UK and France is central to our


effective omnichannel growth strategy."



About 029 Group SE


029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be


built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,


new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These


trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for


innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group


backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,


focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their


platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based


in Berlin, Germany.



Furter information: https://www.029-group.com/



029 Group SE


Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5


10719 Berlin


Email: ir@029-group.com


https://www.029-group.com/



Contact media relations:


Kirchhoff Consult AG


E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: 029 Group SE


Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5


10178 Berlin


Deutschland


E-Mail: ir@029-group.com


Internet: www.029-group.com


ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0


WKN: A2LQ2D


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Düsseldorf, München


EQS News ID: 1488839





Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,50 € 9,50 € -   € 0,00% 16.11./10:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2LQ2D0 A2LQ2D 11,90 € 7,15 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 9,30 € +4,49%  10:00
Frankfurt 9,40 € 0,00%  09:15
München 9,20 € 0,00%  08:02
Xetra 9,50 € 0,00%  15.11.22
Berlin 9,05 € 0,00%  08:10
Bitte warten...