EQS-News: 029 Group SE: portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian alps (deutsch)

029 Group SE: portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian alps



* Third hotel development in Italy



* 30 suites in the Monte Rosa massif



* Opening on 1 December for the winter season under the high-end luxury


"Aethos" brand





Berlin, 8 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global


hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company


Limestone Capital AG, a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to


identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector, has acquired


an eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian Alps in Champoluc, Italy.



This constitutes LimestoneŽs third investment in Italy. The Camp Zero Resort


in Champoluc is perfectly located for skiing, hiking and mountaineering


around the Monte Rosa Massif in the Aosta Valley and will be operated under


Limestone's high end luxury "Aethos" brand. Each of the 30 suites is built


over two floors, connected by an inner staircase. The floor-to-ceiling


windows offer a stunning view over the Aosta Valley. Other amenities include


a bar, two restaurants, an expansive Spa, an indoor climbing wall, an


underground parking garage with Tesla charging stations as well as a heli


landing pad.



Limestone's Managing Partner and Co-Founder Benjamin Habbel commented in the


accompanying release: "Discounted valuations collide now with a strong


recovery in luxury hospitality, and we continue to see a lot of untapped


potential in Italy's hotel real estate market which remains highly


fragmented".



Limestone plans to expand the property and continue to expand its unique


active luxury offering. Aethos Monte Rosa will open on December 1, right in


time for the winter season.



029 Group's CEO and Co-Founder Lorin van Nuland commented: "We are very


proud to see our portfolio company Limestone continuing to execute on their


high value strategy of acquiring and turning around underappreciated


hospitality assets. This is another highlight for Limestone right off the


back of the wildly successful opening of its new Aethos hotel in Ericeira in


Portugal last month. We believe Limestone is well positioned to become the


leading next generation hospitality group."



About 029 Group SE


029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be


built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,


new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These


trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for


innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group


backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,


focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their


platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based


in Berlin, Germany.



About Limestone Capital AG


Limestone Capital is a vertically integrated investment firm dedicated to


identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. Limestone


acquires undervalued hospitality real estate and transforms it through


management, capital investment and technology.



Limestone was founded by an experienced team of investors and operators


leveraging technology, efficient asset management and consumer behaviour


trends. With over EUR100 million in assets under management, Limestone focuses


on destinations in the EU where it finds, develops and operates unique


hotels and member clubs. Limestone has incubated and invested in several


highly relevant operators, creating a portfolio of lifestyle brands.



In July 2022 the newest hotel asset of Limestone opened - the luxury design


Hotel Ericeira Aethos.




Furter information: https://www.029-group.com/




029 Group SE


Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5


10719 Berlin


Email: ir@029-group.com


https://www.029-group.com/



Contact media relations:


Kirchhoff Consult AG


E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de




