EQS-News: 029 Group SE: portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian alps (deutsch)

029 Group SE: portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian alps

029 Group SE: portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires eco-friendly

luxury camp in the Italian alps

08.11.2022

029 Group SE: portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires eco-friendly

luxury camp in the Italian alps

* Third hotel development in Italy

* 30 suites in the Monte Rosa massif

* Opening on 1 December for the winter season under the high-end luxury

"Aethos" brand

Berlin, 8 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global

hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company

Limestone Capital AG, a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to

identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector, has acquired

an eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian Alps in Champoluc, Italy.

This constitutes LimestoneŽs third investment in Italy. The Camp Zero Resort

in Champoluc is perfectly located for skiing, hiking and mountaineering

around the Monte Rosa Massif in the Aosta Valley and will be operated under

Limestone's high end luxury "Aethos" brand. Each of the 30 suites is built

over two floors, connected by an inner staircase. The floor-to-ceiling

windows offer a stunning view over the Aosta Valley. Other amenities include

a bar, two restaurants, an expansive Spa, an indoor climbing wall, an

underground parking garage with Tesla charging stations as well as a heli

landing pad.

Limestone's Managing Partner and Co-Founder Benjamin Habbel commented in the

accompanying release: "Discounted valuations collide now with a strong

recovery in luxury hospitality, and we continue to see a lot of untapped

potential in Italy's hotel real estate market which remains highly

fragmented".

Limestone plans to expand the property and continue to expand its unique

active luxury offering. Aethos Monte Rosa will open on December 1, right in

time for the winter season.

029 Group's CEO and Co-Founder Lorin van Nuland commented: "We are very

proud to see our portfolio company Limestone continuing to execute on their

high value strategy of acquiring and turning around underappreciated

hospitality assets. This is another highlight for Limestone right off the

back of the wildly successful opening of its new Aethos hotel in Ericeira in

Portugal last month. We believe Limestone is well positioned to become the

leading next generation hospitality group."

About 029 Group SE

029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be

built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,

new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These

trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for

innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group

backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,

focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their

platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based

in Berlin, Germany.

About Limestone Capital AG

Limestone Capital is a vertically integrated investment firm dedicated to

identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. Limestone

acquires undervalued hospitality real estate and transforms it through

management, capital investment and technology.

Limestone was founded by an experienced team of investors and operators

leveraging technology, efficient asset management and consumer behaviour

trends. With over EUR100 million in assets under management, Limestone focuses

on destinations in the EU where it finds, develops and operates unique

hotels and member clubs. Limestone has incubated and invested in several

highly relevant operators, creating a portfolio of lifestyle brands.

In July 2022 the newest hotel asset of Limestone opened - the luxury design

Hotel Ericeira Aethos.

Furter information: https://www.029-group.com/

029 Group SE

Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5

10719 Berlin

Email: ir@029-group.com

https://www.029-group.com/

Contact media relations:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de

°