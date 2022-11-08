EQS-News: 029 Group SE: portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian alps (deutsch)
029 Group SE: portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian alps
* Third hotel development in Italy
* 30 suites in the Monte Rosa massif
* Opening on 1 December for the winter season under the high-end luxury
"Aethos" brand
Berlin, 8 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global
hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company
Limestone Capital AG, a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to
identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector, has acquired
an eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian Alps in Champoluc, Italy.
This constitutes LimestoneŽs third investment in Italy. The Camp Zero Resort
in Champoluc is perfectly located for skiing, hiking and mountaineering
around the Monte Rosa Massif in the Aosta Valley and will be operated under
Limestone's high end luxury "Aethos" brand. Each of the 30 suites is built
over two floors, connected by an inner staircase. The floor-to-ceiling
windows offer a stunning view over the Aosta Valley. Other amenities include
a bar, two restaurants, an expansive Spa, an indoor climbing wall, an
underground parking garage with Tesla charging stations as well as a heli
landing pad.
Limestone's Managing Partner and Co-Founder Benjamin Habbel commented in the
accompanying release: "Discounted valuations collide now with a strong
recovery in luxury hospitality, and we continue to see a lot of untapped
potential in Italy's hotel real estate market which remains highly
fragmented".
Limestone plans to expand the property and continue to expand its unique
active luxury offering. Aethos Monte Rosa will open on December 1, right in
time for the winter season.
029 Group's CEO and Co-Founder Lorin van Nuland commented: "We are very
proud to see our portfolio company Limestone continuing to execute on their
high value strategy of acquiring and turning around underappreciated
hospitality assets. This is another highlight for Limestone right off the
back of the wildly successful opening of its new Aethos hotel in Ericeira in
Portugal last month. We believe Limestone is well positioned to become the
leading next generation hospitality group."
About 029 Group SE
029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be
built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,
new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These
trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for
innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group
backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,
focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their
platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based
in Berlin, Germany.
About Limestone Capital AG
Limestone Capital is a vertically integrated investment firm dedicated to
identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. Limestone
acquires undervalued hospitality real estate and transforms it through
management, capital investment and technology.
Limestone was founded by an experienced team of investors and operators
leveraging technology, efficient asset management and consumer behaviour
trends. With over EUR100 million in assets under management, Limestone focuses
on destinations in the EU where it finds, develops and operates unique
hotels and member clubs. Limestone has incubated and invested in several
highly relevant operators, creating a portfolio of lifestyle brands.
In July 2022 the newest hotel asset of Limestone opened - the luxury design
Hotel Ericeira Aethos.
Furter information: https://www.029-group.com/
029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5
10719 Berlin
Email: ir@029-group.com
https://www.029-group.com/
Contact media relations:
Kirchhoff Consult AG
E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de
