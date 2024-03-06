EQS-News: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires luxurious hotel resort in Sardinia (deutsch)

029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires luxurious hotel resort in Sardinia

029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires luxurious hotel

resort in Sardinia

06.03.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, 5th March 2024. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global

hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company

Limestone Capital AG, a leading alternative asset manager with a focus on

hospitality and travel, has bolstered its Italian presence with the

acquisition of a luxurious resort hotel in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. The

acquisition marks a significant addition to the growing portfolio of four

hotels in Italy.

This strategic acquisition reflects Limestone's commitment to value creation

through the repositioning of the property as an Aethos hotel, aiming to

elevate it to a modern 5-star standard and enhance operational performance

to drive profitability.

The luxurious five-star resort is set to open in May 2024 under the Aethos

brand offering guests a secluded oasis in the heart of the Mediterranean.

The hotel will have a total of 63 rooms and suites, and the resort's

architecture seamlessly blends culture and nature, with amenities like

freshwater pools and a gym. Culinary experiences from ZAÏA Sardinia will

feature a fusion of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors. Wellness

offerings will include holistic treatments, while curated oceanic adventures

allow guests to connect with nature.

The interior design will be executed by Barcelona-based Astet Studio, aiming

to maintain the essence of the authentic architecture of the Costa Smeralda

and complement its interiors with a refined and fresh design focused

aesthetic.

Benjamin Habbel, CEO of Limestone Capital, expresses his enthusiasm for this

acquisition, stating, "This acquisition represents a great milestone for

Limestone Capital by expanding our presence in Italy and adding a luxurious

asset in a globally renowned resort destination to our European portfolio.

We are deeply committed to the growing hospitality sector in Europe and

actively exploring numerous avenues for value-add acquisition and growth."

Limestone Capital Co-founder, Jeff Coe adds, "This transaction reconfirms

Limestone Capital's conviction in the long-term prospects for the European

leisure market and our belief that there is also significant pent-up demand

for leisure travel. As we progress with our strategic growth plan, bolstered

by existing assets across France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, renowned for

their top-tier hospitality, acquiring this hotel underscores our dedication

to the European hotel sector".

Limestone Capital's strategic growth aligns seamlessly with its mission to

provide unparalleled hospitality experiences to discerning travelers who

seek excellence. The acquisition of the Sardinia hotel marks a significant

milestone in bringing this vision to fruition.

About Limestone Capital AG

Limestone Capital is a vertically integrated Swiss-based private equity firm

that delivers value through transformation in the travel & leisure industry.

Limestone's core focus is on value-add, special situations, and distressed

opportunities, where they source, develop, and operate unique properties and

operating companies often requiring significant repositioning, management

change, and quality design. Most investments follow a branded platform

strategy where value-add real estate is transformed by scalable,

technology-enabled operating brands and seasoned management teams delivering

double digit returns for shareholders and investors. Its platforms,

including Aethos Hotels, Emerald Stay, and others operating over EUR1bn in

real estate assets and have been featured globally in Architectural Digest,

Bloomberg, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and amongst many

others.

Further information: https://www.limestone-capital.com/ &

https://www.aethos.com/

About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be

built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,

new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These

trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for

innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group

backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,

focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their

platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based

in Berlin, Germany.

Further information: https://www.029-group.com/

