EQS-News: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires luxurious hotel resort in Sardinia (deutsch)

06.03.24 09:00
029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires luxurious hotel resort in Sardinia



029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires luxurious hotel


resort in Sardinia



06.03.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST


Berlin, 5th March 2024. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global


hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company


Limestone Capital AG, a leading alternative asset manager with a focus on


hospitality and travel, has bolstered its Italian presence with the


acquisition of a luxurious resort hotel in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. The


acquisition marks a significant addition to the growing portfolio of four


hotels in Italy.



This strategic acquisition reflects Limestone's commitment to value creation


through the repositioning of the property as an Aethos hotel, aiming to


elevate it to a modern 5-star standard and enhance operational performance


to drive profitability.



The luxurious five-star resort is set to open in May 2024 under the Aethos


brand offering guests a secluded oasis in the heart of the Mediterranean.



The hotel will have a total of 63 rooms and suites, and the resort's


architecture seamlessly blends culture and nature, with amenities like


freshwater pools and a gym. Culinary experiences from ZAÏA Sardinia will


feature a fusion of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors. Wellness


offerings will include holistic treatments, while curated oceanic adventures


allow guests to connect with nature.



The interior design will be executed by Barcelona-based Astet Studio, aiming


to maintain the essence of the authentic architecture of the Costa Smeralda


and complement its interiors with a refined and fresh design focused


aesthetic.



Benjamin Habbel, CEO of Limestone Capital, expresses his enthusiasm for this


acquisition, stating, "This acquisition represents a great milestone for


Limestone Capital by expanding our presence in Italy and adding a luxurious


asset in a globally renowned resort destination to our European portfolio.


We are deeply committed to the growing hospitality sector in Europe and


actively exploring numerous avenues for value-add acquisition and growth."


Limestone Capital Co-founder, Jeff Coe adds, "This transaction reconfirms


Limestone Capital's conviction in the long-term prospects for the European


leisure market and our belief that there is also significant pent-up demand


for leisure travel. As we progress with our strategic growth plan, bolstered


by existing assets across France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, renowned for


their top-tier hospitality, acquiring this hotel underscores our dedication


to the European hotel sector".



Limestone Capital's strategic growth aligns seamlessly with its mission to


provide unparalleled hospitality experiences to discerning travelers who


seek excellence. The acquisition of the Sardinia hotel marks a significant


milestone in bringing this vision to fruition.




About Limestone Capital AG


Limestone Capital is a vertically integrated Swiss-based private equity firm


that delivers value through transformation in the travel & leisure industry.


Limestone's core focus is on value-add, special situations, and distressed


opportunities, where they source, develop, and operate unique properties and


operating companies often requiring significant repositioning, management


change, and quality design. Most investments follow a branded platform


strategy where value-add real estate is transformed by scalable,


technology-enabled operating brands and seasoned management teams delivering


double digit returns for shareholders and investors. Its platforms,


including Aethos Hotels, Emerald Stay, and others operating over EUR1bn in


real estate assets and have been featured globally in Architectural Digest,


Bloomberg, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and amongst many


others.


Further information: https://www.limestone-capital.com/ &


https://www.aethos.com/




About 029 Group SE


029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be


built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,


new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These


trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for


innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group


backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,


focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their


platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based


in Berlin, Germany.


Further information: https://www.029-group.com/



029 Group SE


Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5


10719 Berlin


E-Mail: ir@029-group.com


https://www.029-group.com/




Bitte warten...