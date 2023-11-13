Erweiterte Funktionen
EQS Group - New customer numbers ramp up
13.11.23 10:52
Edison Investment Research
As anticipated, now that the German whistleblower protection laws are in place, EQS is recruiting substantial numbers of new customers and is set for a strong fourth quarter, with good momentum into FY24. Once these new customers convert, they become a pipeline of warm leads for other EQS products and services, including more recent additions such as those for ESG monitoring and reporting. Q323 revenues were up 14% on the prior year and newly won annual recurring revenue (ARR), which precedes reported revenue, was up 50%. The rating remains well below that of peers and the value indicated by a discounted cash flow (DCF).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,10 €
|22,30 €
|1,80 €
|+8,07%
|13.11./13:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005494165
|549416
|30,80 €
|20,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,10 €
|+7,59%
|13:17
|Berlin
|24,50 €
|+9,38%
|13:26
|München
|23,50 €
|+8,29%
|08:17
|Xetra
|24,10 €
|+8,07%
|13:17
|Düsseldorf
|23,10 €
|+5,48%
|12:31
|Stuttgart
|23,20 €
|+4,98%
|13:15
|Frankfurt
|22,80 €
|+3,17%
|09:15
= Realtime
