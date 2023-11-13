EQS Group - New customer numbers ramp up

As anticipated, now that the German whistleblower protection laws are in place, EQS is recruiting substantial numbers of new customers and is set for a strong fourth quarter, with good momentum into FY24. Once these new customers convert, they become a pipeline of warm leads for other EQS products and services, including more recent additions such as those for ESG monitoring and reporting. Q323 revenues were up 14% on the prior year and newly won annual recurring revenue (ARR), which precedes reported revenue, was up 50%. The rating remains well below that of peers and the value indicated by a discounted cash flow (DCF).