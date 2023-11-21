Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS Group - Cloud-based regtech saas company




21.11.23 08:17
Edison Investment Research

EQS provides cloud-based products and services to customers across Investor Relations (31% FY22 revenues) and corporate Compliance (69% FY22 revenues). In total, 71% revenues are generated in its domestic market. The group delivers an increasing proportion of its activities through its COCKPIT platform, which allows clients to manage their internal processes and reporting obligations. This is enabling EQS to increase its SaaS revenue base. The imposition of EU obligations for provision of whistleblowing has added a further revenue strand and future regulation on corporate ESG reporting may expand the remit further.

Aktuell
Game Changer: Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,00 € 39,90 € 0,10 € +0,25% 21.11./10:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005494165 549416 40,00 € 20,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,80 € -0,25%  10:29
Düsseldorf 39,70 € +0,76%  09:30
Stuttgart 39,90 € +0,50%  10:30
Xetra 40,00 € +0,25%  10:32
Berlin 39,90 € +0,25%  10:19
Frankfurt 39,90 € 0,00%  10:40
München 39,40 € -0,51%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock heilt schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal für klinische Phase III

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
161 EquityStory, die Story stimmt 16.11.23
59 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 25.04.21
52 EquityStory AG Jahresergebnis. 12.08.20
40 Alternativen zum Börsenspiel au. 06.02.10
11 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 22.12.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...