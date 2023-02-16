EQS-DD: Linde plc (deutsch)
16.02.23 21:11
dpa-AFX
EQS-DD: Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
^
Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,
die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden
Personen
16.02.2023 / 21:10 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of
16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person
discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely
associated
a) Name Mr. John Panikar
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President,
APAC
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited
company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii)
each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial Deferred Stock Units
instrument, type of instrument ("DSUs") International
Identification code Securities Identification
Number (ISIN):
IE00BZ12WP82 German
Securities Identification
Number
(Wertpapierkennnummer,
WKN): A2D SYC Ticker
Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of DSUs The
acquisition of 41.78 DSUs
under the company's
Compensation Deferral
Plan (the "Plan").
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Acquisition
US$0.00 41.78
d) Aggregated information Price Aggrega-
ted
volume
N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 15 FEBRUARY 2023
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The 41.78 DSUs will
payout in Linde plc
ordinary shares on a
one-for-one basis in
accordance with the Plan.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
16.02.2023 CET/CEST
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
Großbritannien
Internet: www.linde.com
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
80995 16.02.2023 CET/CEST
°
