EQS-DD: Linde plc (deutsch)

16.02.23 19:55
dpa-AFX

Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,


die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden


Personen



16.02.2023 / 19:54 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial


Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of


Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of


16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person


discharging managerial


responsibilities/person closely


associated


a) Name Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt


2 Reason for the notification


a) Position/status Principal Accounting


Officer


b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification


3 Details of the issuer, emission


allowance market participant,


auction platform, auctioneer or


auction monitor


a) Name Linde public limited


company


b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02


4 Details of the transaction(s):


section to be repeated for (i)


each type of instrument; (ii)


each type of transaction; (iii)


each date; and (iv) each place


where transactions have been


conducted


a) Description of the financial Deferred Stock Units


instrument, type of instrument ("DSUs") International


Identification code Securities Identification


Number (ISIN):


IE00BZ12WP82 German


Securities Identification


Number


(Wertpapierkennnummer,


WKN): A2D SYC Ticker


Symbol: LIN


b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of DSUs The


acquisition of 23.35 DSUs


under the company's


Compensation Deferral


Plan (the "Plan").


c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)


Acquisition


US$0.00 23.35


d) Aggregated information Price Aggrega-


ted


volume


N/A N/A


e) Dates of the transactions 15 FEBRUARY 2023


f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue


g) Additional Information The 23.35 DSUs will


payout in Linde plc


ordinary shares on a


one-for-one basis in


accordance with the Plan.



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
326,23 $ 332,53 $ -6,30 $ -1,89% 16.02./21:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BZ12WP82 A2DSYC 347,50 $ 262,52 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		304,50 € -2,06%  21:16
Düsseldorf 308,55 € +0,13%  10:47
Berlin 309,40 € -0,26%  09:38
München 307,75 € -0,53%  12:22
Hannover 306,10 € -1,27%  17:57
Xetra 305,55 € -1,28%  17:35
Hamburg 306,00 € -1,39%  17:27
Frankfurt 305,30 € -1,48%  19:47
AMEX 326,39 $ -1,74%  20:16
Stuttgart 304,65 € -1,79%  20:55
NYSE 326,23 $ -1,89%  21:00
Nasdaq 326,13 $ -1,91%  21:01
