EQS-DD: Linde plc (deutsch)

EQS-DD: Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

^

Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,

die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden

Personen

16.02.2023 / 19:49 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of

16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person

discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely

associated

a) Name Sean Durbin

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Executive VP EMEA

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a) Name Linde public limited

company

b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4 Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii)

each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been

conducted

a) Description of the financial Deferred Stock Units

instrument, type of instrument ("DSUs") International

Identification code Securities Identification

Number (ISIN):

IE00BZ12WP82 German

Securities Identification

Number

(Wertpapierkennnummer,

WKN): A2D SYC Ticker

Symbol: LIN

b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of DSUs The

acquisition of 55.71 DSUs

under the company's

Compensation Deferral

Plan (the "Plan").

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Acquisition

US$0.00 55.71

d) Aggregated information Price Aggrega-

ted

volume

N/A N/A

e) Dates of the transactions 15 FEBRUARY 2023

f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue

g) Additional Information The 55.71 DSUs will

payout in Linde plc

ordinary shares on a

one-for-one basis in

accordance with the Plan.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.02.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

Großbritannien

Internet: www.linde.com

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

80989 16.02.2023 CET/CEST

°