EQS-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

09.11.22 14:00
dpa-AFX

EQS-DD: Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,


die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden


Personen



09.11.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



9 November 2022



1. Details of the person discharging managerial


responsibilities/person closely associated


a) Name Wolf Uwe


Lehmann



2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status Chief


Financial


Officer and


Member of the


Board of


Directors


b) Initial notification / amendment Initial


notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance


market participant, auction platform,


auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name Befesa S.A.


b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J-


4ZWG61



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be


repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)


each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and


(iv) each place where transactions have been


conducted


a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares


of instrument


Identification code7 LU1704650164


b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of


shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per V-


share o-


l-


u-


m-


e


EUR37.- 3,000


20



d) Aggregated information


- 3,000 shares


Ag-


gre-


ga-


ted


volu-


me


- EUR37.20


Pri-


ce


e) Date of the transaction 7 November


2022


f) Place of the transaction Frankfurt



Company information


Befesa S.A.


68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,


L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164



Contact: Rafael Pérez



Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com




09.11.2022 CET/CEST


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse


2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.befesa.com





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


79171 09.11.2022 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...