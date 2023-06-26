Erweiterte Funktionen

EQS-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)




26.06.23 08:00
dpa-AFX

EQS-DD: Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von


Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen


stehenden Personen



26.06.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notification and public


disclosure of transactions


by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities


and persons closely


associated with them


eRIIS Filing 4145


reference


1. Details of the


person


discharging


managerial


responsibili-


ties/person


closely


associated


a) Name1 Dr. Artur


Stefan Kirsten



2. Reason for the


notification


a) Position/sta- Chairman of the


tus2 Board of


Directors


b) Initial Initial


notification/A- notification


mendment3



3. Details of the


issuer,


emission


allowance


market


participant,


auction


platform,


auctioneer or


auction monitor


a) Name4 ADLER Group


S.A.


b) LEI5 391200OYYFJ3DWA-


MEC69



4. Details of the


transaction(s):


section to be


repeated for


(i) each type


of instrument;


(ii) each type


of transaction;


(iii) each


date; and (iv)


each place


where


transactions


have been


conducted


a) Description of Share


the financial


instrument,


type of


instrument6


Identification LU1250154413


code7


b) Nature of the acquisition


transaction8


c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)


volume(s)9



d) Aggregated


information


- Aggregated volume10 200,000 (units)


- Price11 92,880.6 EUR


e) Date of the 2023-06-22


transaction12


f) Place of outside a


transaction13 trading venue


(außerbörslich)


1 For natural persons: the


first name and the last


name(s). For legal persons:


full name including legal


form as provided for in the


register where it is


incorporated, if applicable.


2 For persons discharging


managerial responsibilities:


the position occupied within


the issuer, emission


allowances market


participant/auction


platform/auctioneer/auction


monitor should be indicated,


e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons


closely accociated: - An


indication that the


notification concerns a


person closely associated


with a person discharging


managerial responsibilities;


- Name and position of the


relevant person discharging


managerial responsibilities.


3 Indication that this is an


initial notification or an


amendment to prior


notifications. In case of


amendment, explain the error


that this notification is


amending.


4 Full name of the entity


5 Legal Entity Identifier


code in accordance with ISO


17442 LEI code.


6 Indication as to the


nature of the instrument: -


a share, a debt instrument,


a derivative or a financial


instrument linked to a share


or a debt instrument; - an


emission allowance, an


auction product based on an


emission allowance or a


derivative relating to an


emission allowance.


7 Instrument identification


code as defined under


Commission Delegated


Regulation supplementing


Regulation (EU) No 600/2014


of the European Parliament


and of the Council with


regard to regulatory


technical standards for the


reporting of transactions to


competent authorities


adopted under Article 26 of


Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.


8 Description of the


transaction type using,


where applicable, the type


of transaction identified in


Article 10 of the Commission


Delegated Regulation (EU)


2016/522 adopted under


Article 19(14) of Regulation


(EU) No 596/2014 or a


specific example set out in


Article 19(7) of Regulation


(EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant


to Article 19(6)(e) of


Regulation (EU) No 596/2014,


it shall be indicated


whether the transaction is


linked to the exercise of a


share option programme.


9 Where more than one


transaction of the same


nature (purchases, sales,


lendings, borrows, .) on the


same financial instrument or


emission allowance are


executed on the same day and


on the same place of


transaction, prices and


volumes of these


transactions shall be


reported in this field, in a


two columns form as


presented above, inserting


as many lines as needed.


Using the data standards for


price and quantity,


including where applicable


the price currency and the


quantity currency, as


defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014 of the


European Parliament and of


the Council with regard to


regulatory technical


standards for the reporting


of transactions to competent


authorities adopted under


Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


10 The volumes of multiple


transactions are aggregated


when these transactions: -


relate to the same financial


instrument or emission


allowance; - are of the same


nature; - are executed on


the same day; and - are


executed on the same place


of transaction. Using the


data standard for quantity,


including where applicable


the quantity currency, as


defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014 of the


European Parliament and of


the Council with regard to


regulatory technical


standards for the reporting


of transactions to competent


authorities adopted under


Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


11 Price information: - In


case of a single


transaction, the price of


the single transaction; - In


case the volumes of multiple


transactions are aggregated:


the weighted average price


of the aggregated


transactions. Using the data


standard for price,


including where applicable


the price currency, as


defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014 of the


European Parliament and of


the Council with regard to


regulatory technical


standards for the reporting


of transactions to competent


authorities adopted under


Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


12 Date of the particular


day of execution of the


notified transaction. Using


the ISO 8601 date format:


YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.


13 Name and code to identify


the MiFID trading venue, the


systematic internaliser or


the organised trading


platform outside of the


Union where the transaction


was executed as defined


under Commission Delegated


Regulation supplementing


Regulation (EU) No 600/2014


of the European Parliament


and of the Council with


regard to regulatory


technical standards for the


reporting of transactions to


competent authorities


adopted under Article 26 of


Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,


or if the transaction was


not executed on any of the


above mentioned venues,


please mention 'outside a


trading venue'.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



26.06.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


55 Allée Scheffer


2520 Luxemburg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.adler-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



84105 26.06.2023 CET/CEST



