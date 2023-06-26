EQS-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adler Group":

EQS-DD: Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

^

Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von

Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen

stehenden Personen

26.06.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public

disclosure of transactions

by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities

and persons closely

associated with them

eRIIS Filing 4145

reference

1. Details of the

person

discharging

managerial

responsibili-

ties/person

closely

associated

a) Name1 Dr. Artur

Stefan Kirsten

2. Reason for the

notification

a) Position/sta- Chairman of the

tus2 Board of

Directors

b) Initial Initial

notification/A- notification

mendment3

3. Details of the

issuer,

emission

allowance

market

participant,

auction

platform,

auctioneer or

auction monitor

a) Name4 ADLER Group

S.A.

b) LEI5 391200OYYFJ3DWA-

MEC69

4. Details of the

transaction(s):

section to be

repeated for

(i) each type

of instrument;

(ii) each type

of transaction;

(iii) each

date; and (iv)

each place

where

transactions

have been

conducted

a) Description of Share

the financial

instrument,

type of

instrument6

Identification LU1250154413

code7

b) Nature of the acquisition

transaction8

c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)

volume(s)9

d) Aggregated

information

- Aggregated volume10 200,000 (units)

- Price11 92,880.6 EUR

e) Date of the 2023-06-22

transaction12

f) Place of outside a

transaction13 trading venue

(außerbörslich)

- DBOX

1 For natural persons: the

first name and the last

name(s). For legal persons:

full name including legal

form as provided for in the

register where it is

incorporated, if applicable.

2 For persons discharging

managerial responsibilities:

the position occupied within

the issuer, emission

allowances market

participant/auction

platform/auctioneer/auction

monitor should be indicated,

e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons

closely accociated: - An

indication that the

notification concerns a

person closely associated

with a person discharging

managerial responsibilities;

- Name and position of the

relevant person discharging

managerial responsibilities.

3 Indication that this is an

initial notification or an

amendment to prior

notifications. In case of

amendment, explain the error

that this notification is

amending.

4 Full name of the entity

5 Legal Entity Identifier

code in accordance with ISO

17442 LEI code.

6 Indication as to the

nature of the instrument: -

a share, a debt instrument,

a derivative or a financial

instrument linked to a share

or a debt instrument; - an

emission allowance, an

auction product based on an

emission allowance or a

derivative relating to an

emission allowance.

7 Instrument identification

code as defined under

Commission Delegated

Regulation supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014

of the European Parliament

and of the Council with

regard to regulatory

technical standards for the

reporting of transactions to

competent authorities

adopted under Article 26 of

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

8 Description of the

transaction type using,

where applicable, the type

of transaction identified in

Article 10 of the Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/522 adopted under

Article 19(14) of Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 or a

specific example set out in

Article 19(7) of Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant

to Article 19(6)(e) of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014,

it shall be indicated

whether the transaction is

linked to the exercise of a

share option programme.

9 Where more than one

transaction of the same

nature (purchases, sales,

lendings, borrows, .) on the

same financial instrument or

emission allowance are

executed on the same day and

on the same place of

transaction, prices and

volumes of these

transactions shall be

reported in this field, in a

two columns form as

presented above, inserting

as many lines as needed.

Using the data standards for

price and quantity,

including where applicable

the price currency and the

quantity currency, as

defined under Commission

Delegated Regulation

supplementing Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014 of the

European Parliament and of

the Council with regard to

regulatory technical

standards for the reporting

of transactions to competent

authorities adopted under

Article 26 of Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014.

10 The volumes of multiple

transactions are aggregated

when these transactions: -

relate to the same financial

instrument or emission

allowance; - are of the same

nature; - are executed on

the same day; and - are

executed on the same place

of transaction. Using the

data standard for quantity,

including where applicable

the quantity currency, as

defined under Commission

Delegated Regulation

supplementing Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014 of the

European Parliament and of

the Council with regard to

regulatory technical

standards for the reporting

of transactions to competent

authorities adopted under

Article 26 of Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information: - In

case of a single

transaction, the price of

the single transaction; - In

case the volumes of multiple

transactions are aggregated:

the weighted average price

of the aggregated

transactions. Using the data

standard for price,

including where applicable

the price currency, as

defined under Commission

Delegated Regulation

supplementing Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014 of the

European Parliament and of

the Council with regard to

regulatory technical

standards for the reporting

of transactions to competent

authorities adopted under

Article 26 of Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014.

12 Date of the particular

day of execution of the

notified transaction. Using

the ISO 8601 date format:

YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

13 Name and code to identify

the MiFID trading venue, the

systematic internaliser or

the organised trading

platform outside of the

Union where the transaction

was executed as defined

under Commission Delegated

Regulation supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014

of the European Parliament

and of the Council with

regard to regulatory

technical standards for the

reporting of transactions to

competent authorities

adopted under Article 26 of

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,

or if the transaction was

not executed on any of the

above mentioned venues,

please mention 'outside a

trading venue'.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.06.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

55 Allée Scheffer

2520 Luxemburg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.adler-group.com

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

84105 26.06.2023 CET/CEST

°