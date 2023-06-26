EQS-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)
26.06.23 08:00
dpa-AFX
EQS-DD: Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
^
Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von
Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen
stehenden Personen
26.06.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification and public
disclosure of transactions
by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities
and persons closely
associated with them
eRIIS Filing 4145
reference
1. Details of the
person
discharging
managerial
responsibili-
ties/person
closely
associated
a) Name1 Dr. Artur
Stefan Kirsten
2. Reason for the
notification
a) Position/sta- Chairman of the
tus2 Board of
Directors
b) Initial Initial
notification/A- notification
mendment3
3. Details of the
issuer,
emission
allowance
market
participant,
auction
platform,
auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name4 ADLER Group
S.A.
b) LEI5 391200OYYFJ3DWA-
MEC69
4. Details of the
transaction(s):
section to be
repeated for
(i) each type
of instrument;
(ii) each type
of transaction;
(iii) each
date; and (iv)
each place
where
transactions
have been
conducted
a) Description of Share
the financial
instrument,
type of
instrument6
Identification LU1250154413
code7
b) Nature of the acquisition
transaction8
c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)
volume(s)9
d) Aggregated
information
- Aggregated volume10 200,000 (units)
- Price11 92,880.6 EUR
e) Date of the 2023-06-22
transaction12
f) Place of outside a
transaction13 trading venue
(außerbörslich)
- DBOX
1 For natural persons: the
first name and the last
name(s). For legal persons:
full name including legal
form as provided for in the
register where it is
incorporated, if applicable.
2 For persons discharging
managerial responsibilities:
the position occupied within
the issuer, emission
allowances market
participant/auction
platform/auctioneer/auction
monitor should be indicated,
e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons
closely accociated: - An
indication that the
notification concerns a
person closely associated
with a person discharging
managerial responsibilities;
- Name and position of the
relevant person discharging
managerial responsibilities.
3 Indication that this is an
initial notification or an
amendment to prior
notifications. In case of
amendment, explain the error
that this notification is
amending.
4 Full name of the entity
5 Legal Entity Identifier
code in accordance with ISO
17442 LEI code.
6 Indication as to the
nature of the instrument: -
a share, a debt instrument,
a derivative or a financial
instrument linked to a share
or a debt instrument; - an
emission allowance, an
auction product based on an
emission allowance or a
derivative relating to an
emission allowance.
7 Instrument identification
code as defined under
Commission Delegated
Regulation supplementing
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014
of the European Parliament
and of the Council with
regard to regulatory
technical standards for the
reporting of transactions to
competent authorities
adopted under Article 26 of
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
8 Description of the
transaction type using,
where applicable, the type
of transaction identified in
Article 10 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/522 adopted under
Article 19(14) of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 or a
specific example set out in
Article 19(7) of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant
to Article 19(6)(e) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014,
it shall be indicated
whether the transaction is
linked to the exercise of a
share option programme.
9 Where more than one
transaction of the same
nature (purchases, sales,
lendings, borrows, .) on the
same financial instrument or
emission allowance are
executed on the same day and
on the same place of
transaction, prices and
volumes of these
transactions shall be
reported in this field, in a
two columns form as
presented above, inserting
as many lines as needed.
Using the data standards for
price and quantity,
including where applicable
the price currency and the
quantity currency, as
defined under Commission
Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014 of the
European Parliament and of
the Council with regard to
regulatory technical
standards for the reporting
of transactions to competent
authorities adopted under
Article 26 of Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014.
10 The volumes of multiple
transactions are aggregated
when these transactions: -
relate to the same financial
instrument or emission
allowance; - are of the same
nature; - are executed on
the same day; and - are
executed on the same place
of transaction. Using the
data standard for quantity,
including where applicable
the quantity currency, as
defined under Commission
Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014 of the
European Parliament and of
the Council with regard to
regulatory technical
standards for the reporting
of transactions to competent
authorities adopted under
Article 26 of Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014.
11 Price information: - In
case of a single
transaction, the price of
the single transaction; - In
case the volumes of multiple
transactions are aggregated:
the weighted average price
of the aggregated
transactions. Using the data
standard for price,
including where applicable
the price currency, as
defined under Commission
Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014 of the
European Parliament and of
the Council with regard to
regulatory technical
standards for the reporting
of transactions to competent
authorities adopted under
Article 26 of Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014.
12 Date of the particular
day of execution of the
notified transaction. Using
the ISO 8601 date format:
YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
13 Name and code to identify
the MiFID trading venue, the
systematic internaliser or
the organised trading
platform outside of the
Union where the transaction
was executed as defined
under Commission Delegated
Regulation supplementing
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014
of the European Parliament
and of the Council with
regard to regulatory
technical standards for the
reporting of transactions to
competent authorities
adopted under Article 26 of
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,
or if the transaction was
not executed on any of the
above mentioned venues,
please mention 'outside a
trading venue'.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
26.06.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
84105 26.06.2023 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4248 €
|0,4172 €
|0,0076 €
|+1,82%
|26.06./09:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1250154413
|A14U78
|4,69 €
|0,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,4248 €
|+1,82%
|09:07
|Hamburg
|0,42 €
|+4,17%
|08:16
|Düsseldorf
|0,409 €
|+0,05%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|0,437 €
|0,00%
|23.06.23
|Stuttgart
|0,4104 €
|-0,24%
|08:05
|Xetra
|0,4054 €
|-2,78%
|23.06.23
|Berlin
|0,4032 €
|-3,72%
|08:04
|Hannover
|0,42 €
|-4,55%
|08:19
|München
|0,4176 €
|-5,82%
|08:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,68 $
|-13,18%
|02.06.23
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3689
|ADO Properties S.A.
|23.06.23
|1
|Löschung
|22.09.21
|Signa, Adler, imfarr, Gröner un.
|20.09.21
|Löschung
|20.09.21
|Löschung
|18.09.21