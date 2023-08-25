EQS-Adhoc: Update zum öffentlichen Kaufangebot für Schaffner (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Update zum öffentlichen Kaufangebot für Schaffner



Schaffner Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen


25.08.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Schweiz - 25. August 2023 - TE Connectivity Ltd.


(NYSE: TEL), ein globales Industrietechnologieunternehmen mit führenden


Positionen in den Bereichen Konnektivität und Sensorik, und die Schaffner


Holding AG (SIX: SAHN), ein führendes Unternehmen für elektromagnetische


Lösungen mit Sitz in der Schweiz, gaben am 17. August 2023 bekannt, dass TE


ein öffentliches Kaufangebot für alle sich im Publikum befindenden


Namenaktien von Schaffner in Höhe von CHF 505 je Aktie (das "Angebot")


unterbreiten wird.



Der Verwaltungsrat von Schaffner empfiehlt den Aktionären einstimmig, das


Angebot anzunehmen. Per heute haben sich neben der grössten Aktionärin, der


BURU Holding, die ca. 17.2% an Schaffner hält, weitere vier private und


institutionelle Aktionäre, die insgesamt ca. 20.3% an Schaffner halten, dazu


verpflichtet, alle ihre Schaffner-Aktien im Rahmen des Angebots anzudienen.



Das Übernahmeangebot unterliegt den üblichen Bedingungen und Konditionen


sowie den behördlichen Genehmigungen und wird voraussichtlich im Dezember


2023 abgeschlossen.



This press release is for informational purposes only and does not


constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any


securities of Schaffner and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar


notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss


Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer will be


set forth in the offer prospectus which is expected to be published on or


around September 28, 2023 (the "Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in


Schaffner are urged to carefully read the Offer Prospectus because it


contains important information about the offer. This announcement is not for


publication, release or distribution in or into or from any jurisdiction


where it would otherwise be prohibited and does not constitute an offer of


securities for sale in such countries. Please also refer to "Legal


Disclaimers" below.



Über TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity ist ein weltweit führender Industrietechnologieanbieter, der


eine sicherere, nachhaltige, produktive und vernetzte Zukunft schafft. Das


breite Angebot an Konnektivitäts- und Sensoriklösungen, die sich unter


härtesten Anforderungen bewährt haben, ermöglicht Fortschritte in den


Sektoren Transport, industrielle Anwendungen, Medizintechnik, Energie,


Datenkommunikation und Haushalt. Mit mehr als 85'000 Mitarbeitenden,


darunter über 8'000 Ingenieurinnen und Ingenieure, die mit Kunden in rund


140 Ländern zusammenarbeiten, sorgt TE dafür, dass JEDE VERBINDUNG ZÄHLT.


Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.te.com und auf LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat und


Twitter.



Über Schaffner



Schaffner spielt eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau einer nachhaltigen


Zukunft im neuen Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung. Das Unternehmen hat seinen


Hauptsitz in der Schweiz und verfügt über globale Niederlassungen. Schaffner


ist eine weltweit führende Anbieterin von elektromagnetischen Lösungen, die


den effizienten und zuverlässigen Betrieb elektronischer Systeme


gewährleisten. Die Schaffner Gruppe ist spezialisiert auf


EMV-Filterlösungen, Oberwellenfilter, elektromagnetische Komponenten und


elektromagnetische Lösungen. Unsere engagierten und kompetenten


Mitarbeitenden unterstützen Kunden bei der Entwicklung zuverlässiger


elektronischer Geräte und Systeme, die den Normen entsprechen und eine


höhere Energieeffizienz bieten.



Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking


statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to


future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can


be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to


the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE undertakes no obligation to


publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a


result of new information or future events or for any other reason.



Legal Disclaimers



Important Additional Information



This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or


form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation


of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other


equity securities in Schaffner Holding AG, nor shall it form the basis of,


or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is


not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. Main terms


and conditions of the tender offer have been published in today's


pre-announcement of the tender offer, and full details including terms and


conditions will be published in the tender offer prospectus. Shareholders of


Schaffner Holding AG are urged to read the tender offer documents, which are


or will be available at https://www.emc-power-offer.com.



Certain Offer Restrictions



The tender offer will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or


jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be considered unlawful or


otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require


[TE Connectivity Ltd.] or any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the


terms or conditions of the tender offer in any way, to make an additional


filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take


additional action in relation to the tender offer. It is not intended to


extend the tender offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such


document relating to the tender offer must neither be distributed in any


such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction,


and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of


securities of Schaffner Holding AG by any person or entity resident or


incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.



The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an


authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services


and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom.



Reference is made to the pre-announcement of the tender offer published


today for full offer restrictions and an overview of certain key differences


with U.S. tender offer procedures and laws.



Notice to U.S. Holders



Shareholders of Schaffner in the United States ("U.S. Holders") are advised


that the registered shares of Schaffner are not listed on a U.S. securities


exchange and that Schaffner is not subject to the periodic reporting


requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the


"Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with


the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.



The tender offer will be made for the registered shares of Schaffner, a


Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., and is


subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different


from those of the United States.



The tender offer will be made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e)


of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption


provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier 1 tender


offer (the "Tier 1 Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the


requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer will be subject to


disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to


withdrawal rights, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions and timing of


payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer


procedures and laws. U.S. Holders are urged to consult with their own legal


financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding


the Offer.



As permitted under the Tier I Exemption, the settlement of the tender offer


will be based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the


settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as


regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The


Offer, which will be subject to Swiss law, will be made to U.S. Holders in


accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable


exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the


tender offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to


U.S. Holders of Schaffner's shares and will not give rise to claims on the


part of any other person. It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce


their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal


securities laws, since Schaffner is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and


some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S.


jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue Schaffner or its officers


or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws.


Further, it may be difficult to compel Schaffner and its affiliates to


subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.



Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has


(a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits


or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy


of the disclosure in the pre-announcement. Any representation to the


contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.



Kontakte


TE Connectivity


Media Relations:


Rachel Quimby


+1 610-893-9593


Rachel.quimby@te.com



Investor Relations:


Sujal Shah


+1 610-893-9790


Sujal.shah@te.com



Schaffner Holding AG


Investor Relations und Medienstelle: c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich


Edwin van der Geest: +41 79 330 55 22 / Thomas Balmer: +41 79 703 87 28


investor-relations@schaffner.com




Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Schaffner Holding AG


Nordstrasse 11e


4542 Luterbach


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 32 681 66 21


E-Mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com


Internet: www.schaffner.com


ISIN: CH0009062099


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1711293





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


1711293 25.08.2023 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...