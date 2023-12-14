EQS-Adhoc: TE Connectivity vollzieht Akquisition der Schaffner Holding (deutsch)
TE Connectivity vollzieht Akquisition der Schaffner Holding
Schaffner Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen
TE Connectivity vollzieht Akquisition der Schaffner Holding
14.12.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Schweiz - 14. Dezember 2023 - TE Connectivity Ltd.
(NYSE: TEL) gibt heute den Vollzug des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle
sich im Publikum befindenden Aktien der Schaffner Holding (SIX: SAHN)
bekannt.
TE Connectivity hält derzeit 627'658 Schaffner-Aktien. Dies entspricht einem
Anteil von 98.7% des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte der
Schaffner Holding.
TE Connectivity wird ein Squeeze-out-Verfahren einleiten und beim
zuständigen Gericht eine Klage um Kraftloserklärung der im Publikumsbesitz
verbliebenen Aktien der Schaffner Holding einreichen. Nach dem
rechtskräftigen Urteil betreffend die Kraftloserklärung der restlichen, vom
Publikum gehaltenen Aktien der Schaffner Holding wird den verbliebenen
Aktionären der Angebotspreis als Entschädigung für ihre annullierten Aktien
in bar ausbezahlt.
Zudem hat die Schaffner Holding bei der SIX Exchange Regulation AG ein
Gesuch um Dekotierung der Schaffner Holding Aktien eingereicht, um den
Dekotierungsbeschluss der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 7.
Dezember 2023 umzusetzen. Die Dekotierung soll nach Vorliegen des
rechtskräftigen Kraftloserklärungsurteils erfolgen.
Zudem hat die Schaffner Holding durch ein Gesuch an die SIX Exchange
Regulation AG eine Ausnahme von verschiedenen Publizitätspflichten im
Hinblick auf die Dekotierung erwirkt. Die Ausnahme gilt ab dem Zeitpunkt der
Veröffentlichung dieser Ad-hoc-Mitteilung. Die Abschnitte I bis III der
Ausnahme lauten wie folgt:
«I. Der Schaffner Holding AG (Emittent) wird unter den Bedingungen, dass (i)
das öffentliche Kaufangebot der Tyco Electronics (Schweiz) Holding II GmbH
für den Erwerb sämtlicher sich im Publikum befindender Namenaktien der
Schaffner Holding AG vollzogen wurde, (ii) Tyco Electronics (Schweiz)
Holding II GmbH mindestens 90% der Stimmrechte der Schaffner Holding AG hält
und (iii) Schaffner Holding AG ein Dekotierungsgesuch bei SIX Exchange
Regulation AG eingereicht hat, bis zum Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best
Price Rule nach Art. 10 Abs. 1 der Verordnung der Übernahmekommission über
öffentliche Kaufangebote vom 21. August 2008 (Übernahmeverordnung, UEV), bis
und mit 30. Mai 2024 von folgenden Pflichten befreit:
a. Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2022/2023 (Art. 49 ff. KR i.V.m.
Art. 10 ff. Richtlinie Rechnungslegung [RLR] und Art. 9 Ziff. 2.01 (1)
Richtlinie Regelmeldepflichten [RLRMP]);
b. Veröffentlichung von Ad hoc-Mitteilungen (Art. 53 KR i.V.m. der
Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc-Publizität [RLAhP]), davon ausgenommen ist die
Veröffentlichung einer Ad hoc-Mitteilung betreffend die Bekanntgabe des
Zeitpunkts der Dekotierung der Namensaktien des Emittenten, sobald dieser
bestimmt ist;
c. Offenlegung von Management-Transaktionen (Art. 56 KR);
d. Führung des Unternehmenskalenders (Art. 52 KR);
e. Erfüllung der nachfolgend genannten Regelmeldepflichten (Art. 55 KR
i.V.m. Art. 9 der Richtlinie Regelmeldepflichten [RLRMP]):
- Ziff. 1.05 (Änderung des Revisionsorgans);
- Ziff. 1.06 (Änderung des Bilanzstichtags);
- Ziff. 1.08 (4) (Änderung Weblink zum Unternehmenskalender);
- Ziff. 1.08 (5) (Änderung Weblink zu den Jahres- und Halbjahresberichten);
- Ziff. 2.01 (Einreichung Finanzbeschlüsse);
- Ziff. 3.05 (Beschlüsse betreffend Opting Out/Opting Up);
- Ziff. 3.06 (Änderung betreffend Vinkulierungsbestimmungen).
II. Die Befreiung gemäss Ziff. I beginnt mit Veröffentlichung der Ad
hoc-Mitteilung gemäss den Vorgaben in Ziff. VI.
III. Der Emittent wird bis zum Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best Price
Rule von den Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I befreit, sofern und soweit keiner der
folgenden Tatbestände bis zum 30. Mai 2024 eintritt:
a. Eintritt eines Minderheitsaktionärs oder mehrerer Minderheitsaktionäre in
das Verfahren um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten nach Art.
137 des Bundesgesetzes über die Finanzmarktinfrastrukturen und das
Marktverhalten im Effekten- und Devisenhandel vom 19. Juni 2015
(Finanzmarktinfrastrukturgesetz, FinfraG) vor dem zuständigen Gericht;
b. Rückzug der Klage um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten
vor dem zuständigen Gericht durch die Klägerin oder durch eine
Rechtsnachfolgerin;
c. Abweisung der Klage um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten
durch das zuständige Gericht;
d. Weiterzug des Urteils des zuständigen Gerichts betreffend die
Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten.
Sollte einer der Tatbestände gemäss dieser Ziffer Bst. a. bis d. bis zum
Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best Price Rule eintreten, das heisst bis am
30. Mai 2024, leben die Pflichten des Emittenten gemäss Ziff. I umgehend
wieder auf.
Im Falle eines Wiederauflebens der Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I, hat der
Emittent den Geschäftsbericht 2022/2023 innert acht Wochen ab dem Tag des
jeweiligen Wiederauflebens der Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I zu publizieren und
SIX Exchange Regulation AG einzureichen (Art. 50 KR i.V.m. Art. 10 ff. RLR
und Art. 9 Ziff. 2.01 (1) RLRMP).»
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not
constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any
securities of Schaffner and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar
notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss
Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set
forth in the offer prospectus which was published on September 28, 2023 (the
"Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Schaffner are urged to carefully
read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about
the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution
in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited
and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.
Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below.
Über TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity ist ein weltweit führender Industrietechnologieanbieter, der
eine sicherere, nachhaltige, produktive und vernetzte Zukunft schafft. Das
breite Angebot an Konnektivitäts- und Sensoriklösungen, die sich unter
härtesten Anforderungen bewährt haben, ermöglicht Fortschritte in den
Sektoren Transport, industrielle Anwendungen, Medizintechnik, Energie,
Datenkommunikation und Haushalt. Mit mehr als 85'000 Mitarbeitenden,
darunter über 8'000 Ingenieurinnen und Ingenieure, die mit Kunden in rund
140 Ländern zusammenarbeiten, sorgt TE dafür, dass JEDE VERBINDUNG ZÄHLT.
Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.te.com und auf LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat und
Twitter.
Über Schaffner
Schaffner spielt eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau einer nachhaltigen
Zukunft im neuen Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung. Das Unternehmen hat seinen
Hauptsitz in der Schweiz und verfügt über globale Niederlassungen. Schaffner
ist eine weltweit führende Anbieterin von elektromagnetischen Lösungen, die
den effizienten und zuverlässigen Betrieb elektronischer Systeme
gewährleisten. Die Schaffner Gruppe ist spezialisiert auf
EMV-Filterlösungen, Oberwellenfilter, elektromagnetische Komponenten und
elektromagnetische Lösungen. Unsere engagierten und kompetenten
Mitarbeitenden unterstützen Kunden bei der Entwicklung zuverlässiger
elektronischer Geräte und Systeme, die den Normen entsprechen und eine
höhere Energieeffizienz bieten.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to
future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can
be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to
the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE Connectivity undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other
reason.
Legal Disclaimers
Important Additional Information
This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or
form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation
of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other
equity securities in Schaffner Holding AG, nor shall it form the basis of,
or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is
not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. Main terms
and conditions of the tender offer have been published in the Offer
Prospectus. Shareholders of Schaffner Holding AG are urged to read the
tender offer documents, which are available at
https://www.emc-power-offer.com.
Certain Offer Restrictions
The tender offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in any country
or jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be considered unlawful or
otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require
TE Connectivity Ltd. or any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms
or conditions of the tender offer in any way, to make an additional filing
with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional
action in relation to the tender offer. It is not intended to extend the
tender offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document relating
to the tender offer must neither be distributed in any such country or
jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be
used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of Schaffner
Holding AG by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such
country or jurisdiction.
The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an
authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services
and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom.
Reference is made to the Offer Prospectus for full offer restrictions and an
overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender offer procedures and
laws.
Notice to U.S. Holders
Shareholders of Schaffner in the United States ("U.S. Holders") are advised
that the registered shares of Schaffner are not listed on a U.S. securities
exchange and that Schaffner is not subject to the periodic reporting
requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the
"Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.
The tender offer is being made for the registered shares of Schaffner, a
Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., and is
subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different
from those of the United States.
The tender offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section
14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the
exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier 1
tender offer (the "Tier 1 Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the
requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to
disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to
withdrawal rights, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions and timing of
payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer
procedures and laws. U.S. Holders are urged to consult with their own legal
financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding
the Offer.
As permitted under the Tier 1 Exemption, the settlement of the tender offer
will be based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the
settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as
regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The
Offer, which is subject to Swiss law, is being made to U.S. Holders in
accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable
exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the
tender offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to
U.S. Holders of Schaffner's shares and will not give rise to claims on the
part of any other person. It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce
their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal
securities laws, since Schaffner is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and
some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S.
jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue Schaffner or its officers
or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws.
Further, it may be difficult to compel Schaffner and its affiliates to
subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.
Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has
(a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits
or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy
of the disclosure in the Offer Prospectus. Any representation to the
contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.
Kontakte
TE Connectivity
Media Relations:
Rachel Quimby
+1 610-893-9593
Rachel.quimby@te.com
Investor Relations:
Sujal Shah
+1 610-893-9790
Sujal.shah@te.com
Schaffner Holding AG
Investor Relations und Medienstelle: c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich
Edwin van der Geest: +41 79 330 55 22 / Thomas Balmer: +41 79 703 87 28
investor-relations@schaffner.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Schaffner Holding AG
Nordstrasse 11e
4542 Luterbach
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 32 681 66 21
E-Mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com
Internet: www.schaffner.com
ISIN: CH0009062099
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1797357
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
1797357 14.12.2023 CET/CEST
