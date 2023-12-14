EQS-Adhoc: TE Connectivity vollzieht Akquisition der Schaffner Holding (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.12.23 17:40
dpa-AFX

TE Connectivity vollzieht Akquisition der Schaffner Holding



^


Schaffner Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen


TE Connectivity vollzieht Akquisition der Schaffner Holding



14.12.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Schweiz - 14. Dezember 2023 - TE Connectivity Ltd.


(NYSE: TEL) gibt heute den Vollzug des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle


sich im Publikum befindenden Aktien der Schaffner Holding (SIX: SAHN)


bekannt.



TE Connectivity hält derzeit 627'658 Schaffner-Aktien. Dies entspricht einem


Anteil von 98.7% des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte der


Schaffner Holding.



TE Connectivity wird ein Squeeze-out-Verfahren einleiten und beim


zuständigen Gericht eine Klage um Kraftloserklärung der im Publikumsbesitz


verbliebenen Aktien der Schaffner Holding einreichen. Nach dem


rechtskräftigen Urteil betreffend die Kraftloserklärung der restlichen, vom


Publikum gehaltenen Aktien der Schaffner Holding wird den verbliebenen


Aktionären der Angebotspreis als Entschädigung für ihre annullierten Aktien


in bar ausbezahlt.



Zudem hat die Schaffner Holding bei der SIX Exchange Regulation AG ein


Gesuch um Dekotierung der Schaffner Holding Aktien eingereicht, um den


Dekotierungsbeschluss der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 7.


Dezember 2023 umzusetzen. Die Dekotierung soll nach Vorliegen des


rechtskräftigen Kraftloserklärungsurteils erfolgen.



Zudem hat die Schaffner Holding durch ein Gesuch an die SIX Exchange


Regulation AG eine Ausnahme von verschiedenen Publizitätspflichten im


Hinblick auf die Dekotierung erwirkt. Die Ausnahme gilt ab dem Zeitpunkt der


Veröffentlichung dieser Ad-hoc-Mitteilung. Die Abschnitte I bis III der


Ausnahme lauten wie folgt:



«I. Der Schaffner Holding AG (Emittent) wird unter den Bedingungen, dass (i)


das öffentliche Kaufangebot der Tyco Electronics (Schweiz) Holding II GmbH


für den Erwerb sämtlicher sich im Publikum befindender Namenaktien der


Schaffner Holding AG vollzogen wurde, (ii) Tyco Electronics (Schweiz)


Holding II GmbH mindestens 90% der Stimmrechte der Schaffner Holding AG hält


und (iii) Schaffner Holding AG ein Dekotierungsgesuch bei SIX Exchange


Regulation AG eingereicht hat, bis zum Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best


Price Rule nach Art. 10 Abs. 1 der Verordnung der Übernahmekommission über


öffentliche Kaufangebote vom 21. August 2008 (Übernahmeverordnung, UEV), bis


und mit 30. Mai 2024 von folgenden Pflichten befreit:



a. Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2022/2023 (Art. 49 ff. KR i.V.m.


Art. 10 ff. Richtlinie Rechnungslegung [RLR] und Art. 9 Ziff. 2.01 (1)


Richtlinie Regelmeldepflichten [RLRMP]);



b. Veröffentlichung von Ad hoc-Mitteilungen (Art. 53 KR i.V.m. der


Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc-Publizität [RLAhP]), davon ausgenommen ist die


Veröffentlichung einer Ad hoc-Mitteilung betreffend die Bekanntgabe des


Zeitpunkts der Dekotierung der Namensaktien des Emittenten, sobald dieser


bestimmt ist;



c. Offenlegung von Management-Transaktionen (Art. 56 KR);



d. Führung des Unternehmenskalenders (Art. 52 KR);



e. Erfüllung der nachfolgend genannten Regelmeldepflichten (Art. 55 KR


i.V.m. Art. 9 der Richtlinie Regelmeldepflichten [RLRMP]):



- Ziff. 1.05 (Änderung des Revisionsorgans);



- Ziff. 1.06 (Änderung des Bilanzstichtags);



- Ziff. 1.08 (4) (Änderung Weblink zum Unternehmenskalender);



- Ziff. 1.08 (5) (Änderung Weblink zu den Jahres- und Halbjahresberichten);



- Ziff. 2.01 (Einreichung Finanzbeschlüsse);



- Ziff. 3.05 (Beschlüsse betreffend Opting Out/Opting Up);



- Ziff. 3.06 (Änderung betreffend Vinkulierungsbestimmungen).



II. Die Befreiung gemäss Ziff. I beginnt mit Veröffentlichung der Ad


hoc-Mitteilung gemäss den Vorgaben in Ziff. VI.



III. Der Emittent wird bis zum Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best Price


Rule von den Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I befreit, sofern und soweit keiner der


folgenden Tatbestände bis zum 30. Mai 2024 eintritt:



a. Eintritt eines Minderheitsaktionärs oder mehrerer Minderheitsaktionäre in


das Verfahren um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten nach Art.


137 des Bundesgesetzes über die Finanzmarktinfrastrukturen und das


Marktverhalten im Effekten- und Devisenhandel vom 19. Juni 2015


(Finanzmarktinfrastrukturgesetz, FinfraG) vor dem zuständigen Gericht;



b. Rückzug der Klage um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten


vor dem zuständigen Gericht durch die Klägerin oder durch eine


Rechtsnachfolgerin;



c. Abweisung der Klage um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten


durch das zuständige Gericht;



d. Weiterzug des Urteils des zuständigen Gerichts betreffend die


Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten.



Sollte einer der Tatbestände gemäss dieser Ziffer Bst. a. bis d. bis zum


Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best Price Rule eintreten, das heisst bis am


30. Mai 2024, leben die Pflichten des Emittenten gemäss Ziff. I umgehend


wieder auf.



Im Falle eines Wiederauflebens der Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I, hat der


Emittent den Geschäftsbericht 2022/2023 innert acht Wochen ab dem Tag des


jeweiligen Wiederauflebens der Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I zu publizieren und


SIX Exchange Regulation AG einzureichen (Art. 50 KR i.V.m. Art. 10 ff. RLR


und Art. 9 Ziff. 2.01 (1) RLRMP).»



---------



This press release is for informational purposes only and does not


constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any


securities of Schaffner and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar


notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss


Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set


forth in the offer prospectus which was published on September 28, 2023 (the


"Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Schaffner are urged to carefully


read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about


the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution


in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited


and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.


Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below.



Über TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity ist ein weltweit führender Industrietechnologieanbieter, der


eine sicherere, nachhaltige, produktive und vernetzte Zukunft schafft. Das


breite Angebot an Konnektivitäts- und Sensoriklösungen, die sich unter


härtesten Anforderungen bewährt haben, ermöglicht Fortschritte in den


Sektoren Transport, industrielle Anwendungen, Medizintechnik, Energie,


Datenkommunikation und Haushalt. Mit mehr als 85'000 Mitarbeitenden,


darunter über 8'000 Ingenieurinnen und Ingenieure, die mit Kunden in rund


140 Ländern zusammenarbeiten, sorgt TE dafür, dass JEDE VERBINDUNG ZÄHLT.


Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.te.com und auf LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat und


Twitter.



Über Schaffner



Schaffner spielt eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau einer nachhaltigen


Zukunft im neuen Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung. Das Unternehmen hat seinen


Hauptsitz in der Schweiz und verfügt über globale Niederlassungen. Schaffner


ist eine weltweit führende Anbieterin von elektromagnetischen Lösungen, die


den effizienten und zuverlässigen Betrieb elektronischer Systeme


gewährleisten. Die Schaffner Gruppe ist spezialisiert auf


EMV-Filterlösungen, Oberwellenfilter, elektromagnetische Komponenten und


elektromagnetische Lösungen. Unsere engagierten und kompetenten


Mitarbeitenden unterstützen Kunden bei der Entwicklung zuverlässiger


elektronischer Geräte und Systeme, die den Normen entsprechen und eine


höhere Energieeffizienz bieten.



Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking


statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to


future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can


be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to


the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE Connectivity undertakes no


obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,


whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other


reason.



Legal Disclaimers



Important Additional Information



This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or


form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation


of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other


equity securities in Schaffner Holding AG, nor shall it form the basis of,


or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is


not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. Main terms


and conditions of the tender offer have been published in the Offer


Prospectus. Shareholders of Schaffner Holding AG are urged to read the


tender offer documents, which are available at


https://www.emc-power-offer.com.



Certain Offer Restrictions



The tender offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in any country


or jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be considered unlawful or


otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require


TE Connectivity Ltd. or any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms


or conditions of the tender offer in any way, to make an additional filing


with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional


action in relation to the tender offer. It is not intended to extend the


tender offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document relating


to the tender offer must neither be distributed in any such country or


jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be


used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of Schaffner


Holding AG by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such


country or jurisdiction.



The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an


authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services


and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom.



Reference is made to the Offer Prospectus for full offer restrictions and an


overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender offer procedures and


laws.



Notice to U.S. Holders



Shareholders of Schaffner in the United States ("U.S. Holders") are advised


that the registered shares of Schaffner are not listed on a U.S. securities


exchange and that Schaffner is not subject to the periodic reporting


requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the


"Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with


the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.



The tender offer is being made for the registered shares of Schaffner, a


Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., and is


subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different


from those of the United States.



The tender offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section


14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the


exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier 1


tender offer (the "Tier 1 Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the


requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to


disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to


withdrawal rights, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions and timing of


payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer


procedures and laws. U.S. Holders are urged to consult with their own legal


financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding


the Offer.



As permitted under the Tier 1 Exemption, the settlement of the tender offer


will be based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the


settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as


regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The


Offer, which is subject to Swiss law, is being made to U.S. Holders in


accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable


exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the


tender offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to


U.S. Holders of Schaffner's shares and will not give rise to claims on the


part of any other person. It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce


their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal


securities laws, since Schaffner is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and


some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S.


jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue Schaffner or its officers


or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws.


Further, it may be difficult to compel Schaffner and its affiliates to


subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.



Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has


(a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits


or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy


of the disclosure in the Offer Prospectus. Any representation to the


contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.



Kontakte


TE Connectivity


Media Relations:


Rachel Quimby


+1 610-893-9593


Rachel.quimby@te.com



Investor Relations:


Sujal Shah


+1 610-893-9790


Sujal.shah@te.com



Schaffner Holding AG


Investor Relations und Medienstelle: c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich


Edwin van der Geest: +41 79 330 55 22 / Thomas Balmer: +41 79 703 87 28


investor-relations@schaffner.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Schaffner Holding AG


Nordstrasse 11e


4542 Luterbach


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 32 681 66 21


E-Mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com


Internet: www.schaffner.com


ISIN: CH0009062099


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1797357





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1797357 14.12.2023 CET/CEST



°






Artikelsuche
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Weitere Börsenplätze
Bitte warten...