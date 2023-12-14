EQS-Adhoc: TE Connectivity vollzieht Akquisition der Schaffner Holding (deutsch)

TE Connectivity vollzieht Akquisition der Schaffner Holding

TE Connectivity vollzieht Akquisition der Schaffner Holding

14.12.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Schweiz - 14. Dezember 2023 - TE Connectivity Ltd.

(NYSE: TEL) gibt heute den Vollzug des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle

sich im Publikum befindenden Aktien der Schaffner Holding (SIX: SAHN)

bekannt.

TE Connectivity hält derzeit 627'658 Schaffner-Aktien. Dies entspricht einem

Anteil von 98.7% des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte der

Schaffner Holding.

TE Connectivity wird ein Squeeze-out-Verfahren einleiten und beim

zuständigen Gericht eine Klage um Kraftloserklärung der im Publikumsbesitz

verbliebenen Aktien der Schaffner Holding einreichen. Nach dem

rechtskräftigen Urteil betreffend die Kraftloserklärung der restlichen, vom

Publikum gehaltenen Aktien der Schaffner Holding wird den verbliebenen

Aktionären der Angebotspreis als Entschädigung für ihre annullierten Aktien

in bar ausbezahlt.

Zudem hat die Schaffner Holding bei der SIX Exchange Regulation AG ein

Gesuch um Dekotierung der Schaffner Holding Aktien eingereicht, um den

Dekotierungsbeschluss der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 7.

Dezember 2023 umzusetzen. Die Dekotierung soll nach Vorliegen des

rechtskräftigen Kraftloserklärungsurteils erfolgen.

Zudem hat die Schaffner Holding durch ein Gesuch an die SIX Exchange

Regulation AG eine Ausnahme von verschiedenen Publizitätspflichten im

Hinblick auf die Dekotierung erwirkt. Die Ausnahme gilt ab dem Zeitpunkt der

Veröffentlichung dieser Ad-hoc-Mitteilung. Die Abschnitte I bis III der

Ausnahme lauten wie folgt:

«I. Der Schaffner Holding AG (Emittent) wird unter den Bedingungen, dass (i)

das öffentliche Kaufangebot der Tyco Electronics (Schweiz) Holding II GmbH

für den Erwerb sämtlicher sich im Publikum befindender Namenaktien der

Schaffner Holding AG vollzogen wurde, (ii) Tyco Electronics (Schweiz)

Holding II GmbH mindestens 90% der Stimmrechte der Schaffner Holding AG hält

und (iii) Schaffner Holding AG ein Dekotierungsgesuch bei SIX Exchange

Regulation AG eingereicht hat, bis zum Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best

Price Rule nach Art. 10 Abs. 1 der Verordnung der Übernahmekommission über

öffentliche Kaufangebote vom 21. August 2008 (Übernahmeverordnung, UEV), bis

und mit 30. Mai 2024 von folgenden Pflichten befreit:

a. Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2022/2023 (Art. 49 ff. KR i.V.m.

Art. 10 ff. Richtlinie Rechnungslegung [RLR] und Art. 9 Ziff. 2.01 (1)

Richtlinie Regelmeldepflichten [RLRMP]);

b. Veröffentlichung von Ad hoc-Mitteilungen (Art. 53 KR i.V.m. der

Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc-Publizität [RLAhP]), davon ausgenommen ist die

Veröffentlichung einer Ad hoc-Mitteilung betreffend die Bekanntgabe des

Zeitpunkts der Dekotierung der Namensaktien des Emittenten, sobald dieser

bestimmt ist;

c. Offenlegung von Management-Transaktionen (Art. 56 KR);

d. Führung des Unternehmenskalenders (Art. 52 KR);

e. Erfüllung der nachfolgend genannten Regelmeldepflichten (Art. 55 KR

i.V.m. Art. 9 der Richtlinie Regelmeldepflichten [RLRMP]):

- Ziff. 1.05 (Änderung des Revisionsorgans);

- Ziff. 1.06 (Änderung des Bilanzstichtags);

- Ziff. 1.08 (4) (Änderung Weblink zum Unternehmenskalender);

- Ziff. 1.08 (5) (Änderung Weblink zu den Jahres- und Halbjahresberichten);

- Ziff. 2.01 (Einreichung Finanzbeschlüsse);

- Ziff. 3.05 (Beschlüsse betreffend Opting Out/Opting Up);

- Ziff. 3.06 (Änderung betreffend Vinkulierungsbestimmungen).

II. Die Befreiung gemäss Ziff. I beginnt mit Veröffentlichung der Ad

hoc-Mitteilung gemäss den Vorgaben in Ziff. VI.

III. Der Emittent wird bis zum Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best Price

Rule von den Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I befreit, sofern und soweit keiner der

folgenden Tatbestände bis zum 30. Mai 2024 eintritt:

a. Eintritt eines Minderheitsaktionärs oder mehrerer Minderheitsaktionäre in

das Verfahren um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten nach Art.

137 des Bundesgesetzes über die Finanzmarktinfrastrukturen und das

Marktverhalten im Effekten- und Devisenhandel vom 19. Juni 2015

(Finanzmarktinfrastrukturgesetz, FinfraG) vor dem zuständigen Gericht;

b. Rückzug der Klage um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten

vor dem zuständigen Gericht durch die Klägerin oder durch eine

Rechtsnachfolgerin;

c. Abweisung der Klage um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten

durch das zuständige Gericht;

d. Weiterzug des Urteils des zuständigen Gerichts betreffend die

Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten.

Sollte einer der Tatbestände gemäss dieser Ziffer Bst. a. bis d. bis zum

Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best Price Rule eintreten, das heisst bis am

30. Mai 2024, leben die Pflichten des Emittenten gemäss Ziff. I umgehend

wieder auf.

Im Falle eines Wiederauflebens der Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I, hat der

Emittent den Geschäftsbericht 2022/2023 innert acht Wochen ab dem Tag des

jeweiligen Wiederauflebens der Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I zu publizieren und

SIX Exchange Regulation AG einzureichen (Art. 50 KR i.V.m. Art. 10 ff. RLR

und Art. 9 Ziff. 2.01 (1) RLRMP).»

---------

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not

constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any

securities of Schaffner and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar

notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss

Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set

forth in the offer prospectus which was published on September 28, 2023 (the

"Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Schaffner are urged to carefully

read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about

the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution

in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited

and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below.

Über TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ist ein weltweit führender Industrietechnologieanbieter, der

eine sicherere, nachhaltige, produktive und vernetzte Zukunft schafft. Das

breite Angebot an Konnektivitäts- und Sensoriklösungen, die sich unter

härtesten Anforderungen bewährt haben, ermöglicht Fortschritte in den

Sektoren Transport, industrielle Anwendungen, Medizintechnik, Energie,

Datenkommunikation und Haushalt. Mit mehr als 85'000 Mitarbeitenden,

darunter über 8'000 Ingenieurinnen und Ingenieure, die mit Kunden in rund

140 Ländern zusammenarbeiten, sorgt TE dafür, dass JEDE VERBINDUNG ZÄHLT.

Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.te.com und auf LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat und

Twitter.

Über Schaffner

Schaffner spielt eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau einer nachhaltigen

Zukunft im neuen Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung. Das Unternehmen hat seinen

Hauptsitz in der Schweiz und verfügt über globale Niederlassungen. Schaffner

ist eine weltweit führende Anbieterin von elektromagnetischen Lösungen, die

den effizienten und zuverlässigen Betrieb elektronischer Systeme

gewährleisten. Die Schaffner Gruppe ist spezialisiert auf

EMV-Filterlösungen, Oberwellenfilter, elektromagnetische Komponenten und

elektromagnetische Lösungen. Unsere engagierten und kompetenten

Mitarbeitenden unterstützen Kunden bei der Entwicklung zuverlässiger

elektronischer Geräte und Systeme, die den Normen entsprechen und eine

höhere Energieeffizienz bieten.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to

future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can

be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to

the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE Connectivity undertakes no

obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,

whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other

reason.

Legal Disclaimers

Important Additional Information

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or

form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation

of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other

equity securities in Schaffner Holding AG, nor shall it form the basis of,

or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is

not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. Main terms

and conditions of the tender offer have been published in the Offer

Prospectus. Shareholders of Schaffner Holding AG are urged to read the

tender offer documents, which are available at

https://www.emc-power-offer.com.

Certain Offer Restrictions

The tender offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in any country

or jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be considered unlawful or

otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require

TE Connectivity Ltd. or any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms

or conditions of the tender offer in any way, to make an additional filing

with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional

action in relation to the tender offer. It is not intended to extend the

tender offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document relating

to the tender offer must neither be distributed in any such country or

jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be

used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of Schaffner

Holding AG by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such

country or jurisdiction.

The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an

authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services

and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom.

Reference is made to the Offer Prospectus for full offer restrictions and an

overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender offer procedures and

laws.

Notice to U.S. Holders

Shareholders of Schaffner in the United States ("U.S. Holders") are advised

that the registered shares of Schaffner are not listed on a U.S. securities

exchange and that Schaffner is not subject to the periodic reporting

requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the

"Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with

the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.

The tender offer is being made for the registered shares of Schaffner, a

Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., and is

subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different

from those of the United States.

The tender offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section

14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the

exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier 1

tender offer (the "Tier 1 Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the

requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to

disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to

withdrawal rights, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions and timing of

payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer

procedures and laws. U.S. Holders are urged to consult with their own legal

financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding

the Offer.

As permitted under the Tier 1 Exemption, the settlement of the tender offer

will be based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the

settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as

regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The

Offer, which is subject to Swiss law, is being made to U.S. Holders in

accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable

exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the

tender offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to

U.S. Holders of Schaffner's shares and will not give rise to claims on the

part of any other person. It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce

their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal

securities laws, since Schaffner is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and

some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S.

jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue Schaffner or its officers

or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws.

Further, it may be difficult to compel Schaffner and its affiliates to

subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has

(a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits

or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy

of the disclosure in the Offer Prospectus. Any representation to the

contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.

Kontakte

TE Connectivity

Media Relations:

Rachel Quimby

+1 610-893-9593

Rachel.quimby@te.com

Investor Relations:

Sujal Shah

+1 610-893-9790

Sujal.shah@te.com

Schaffner Holding AG

Investor Relations und Medienstelle: c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich

Edwin van der Geest: +41 79 330 55 22 / Thomas Balmer: +41 79 703 87 28

investor-relations@schaffner.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Schaffner Holding AG

Nordstrasse 11e

4542 Luterbach

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 32 681 66 21

E-Mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com

Internet: www.schaffner.com

ISIN: CH0009062099

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

