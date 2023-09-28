EQS-Adhoc: TE Connectivity publiziert Prospekt zum öffentlichen Kaufangebot für alle Aktien der Schaffner Holding (deutsch)

TE Connectivity publiziert Prospekt zum öffentlichen Kaufangebot für alle Aktien der Schaffner Holding

Schaffner Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen

TE Connectivity publiziert Prospekt zum öffentlichen Kaufangebot für alle

Aktien der Schaffner Holding

28.09.2023 / 07:03 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Schweiz - 28. September 2023 - TE Connectivity Ltd.

(NYSE: TEL) hat heute den Prospekt zum öffentlichen Kaufangebot für alle

Namenaktien der Schaffner Holding AG (SIX: SAHN) publiziert, dessen

Voranmeldung am 17. August 2023 erfolgte. Der Angebotspreis beträgt CHF 505

in bar pro Schaffner-Aktie. Das Angebot entspricht einer Prämie von 74,5%

auf den volumengewichteten Durchschnittskurs der letzten 60 Handelstage vor

der Veröffentlichung der Voranmeldung am 17. August 2023, und 79,1% auf den

Schlusskurs der Aktie am 16. August 2023, dem letzten Handelstag vor der

Voranmeldung.

Basierend auf der Transaktionsvereinbarung und den im Angebotsprospekt

dargelegten Absichten von TE Connectivity sowie unter Berücksichtigung des

externen Bewertungsgutachtens («Fairness Opinion») der Raiffeisen Schweiz

Genossenschaft empfiehlt der Verwaltungsrat der Schaffner Holding den

Aktionären einstimmig, das Angebot anzunehmen. Der Bericht des

Verwaltungsrats, der die Empfehlung und die Begründung enthält, ist im

Angebotsprospekt enthalten.

Bis zum heutigen Zeitpunkt unterstützen Aktionäre, die rund 37,5 % an

Schaffner halten - bestehend aus der grössten Aktionärin, der BURU Holding,

die rund 17,2 % des Unternehmens hält, sowie vier weiteren privaten und

institutionellen Aktionären, die insgesamt rund 20,3 % halten - das Angebot

voll und ganz und haben sich verpflichtet, ihre Schaffner-Aktien im Rahmen

des Angebots anzudienen.

Die Angebotsfrist wird voraussichtlich am 13. Oktober 2023 beginnen und am

10. November 2023, 16:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit, enden. Das Übernahmeangebot

unterliegt üblichen Bedingungen sowie den behördlichen Genehmigungen. Es

wird voraussichtlich im Dezember 2023 vollzogen.

* Angebotsprospekt und weitere Informationen zum Angebot

* Bericht des Verwaltungsrats der Schaffner Holding AG

* Fairness Opinion

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not

constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any

securities of Schaffner and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar

notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss

Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set

forth in the offer prospectus which was published on September 28, 2023 (the

"Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Schaffner are urged to carefully

read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about

the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution

in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited

and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below.

Über TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ist ein weltweit führender Industrietechnologieanbieter, der

eine sicherere, nachhaltige, produktive und vernetzte Zukunft schafft. Das

breite Angebot an Konnektivitäts- und Sensoriklösungen, die sich unter

härtesten Anforderungen bewährt haben, ermöglicht Fortschritte in den

Sektoren Transport, industrielle Anwendungen, Medizintechnik, Energie,

Datenkommunikation und Haushalt. Mit mehr als 85'000 Mitarbeitenden,

darunter über 8'000 Ingenieurinnen und Ingenieure, die mit Kunden in rund

140 Ländern zusammenarbeiten, sorgt TE dafür, dass JEDE VERBINDUNG ZÄHLT.

Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.te.com und auf LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat und

Twitter.

Über Schaffner

Schaffner spielt eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau einer nachhaltigen

Zukunft im neuen Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung. Das Unternehmen hat seinen

Hauptsitz in der Schweiz und verfügt über globale Niederlassungen. Schaffner

ist eine weltweit führende Anbieterin von elektromagnetischen Lösungen, die

den effizienten und zuverlässigen Betrieb elektronischer Systeme

gewährleisten. Die Schaffner Gruppe ist spezialisiert auf

EMV-Filterlösungen, Oberwellenfilter, elektromagnetische Komponenten und

elektromagnetische Lösungen. Unsere engagierten und kompetenten

Mitarbeitenden unterstützen Kunden bei der Entwicklung zuverlässiger

elektronischer Geräte und Systeme, die den Normen entsprechen und eine

höhere Energieeffizienz bieten.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to

future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can

be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to

the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE undertakes no obligation to

publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a

result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

Legal Disclaimers

Important Additional Information

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or

form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation

of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other

equity securities in Schaffner Holding AG, nor shall it form the basis of,

or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is

not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. Main terms

and conditions of the tender offer have been published in the

pre-announcement of the tender offer, and full details including terms and

conditions are published in the Offer Prospectus. Shareholders of Schaffner

Holding AG are urged to read the tender offer documents, which are or will

be available at https://www.emc-power-offer.com.

Certain Offer Restrictions

The tender offer is not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly,

in any country or jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be considered

unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which

would require TE Connectivity Ltd. or any of its subsidiaries to change or

amend the terms or conditions of the tender offer in any way, to make an

additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or

take additional action in relation to the tender offer. It is not intended

to extend the tender offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such

document relating to the tender offer must neither be distributed in any

such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction,

and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of

securities of Schaffner Holding AG by any person or entity resident or

incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.

The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an

authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services

and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom.

Reference is made to the Offer Prospectus published today for full offer

restrictions and an overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender

offer procedures and laws.

Notice to U.S. Holders

Shareholders of Schaffner in the United States ("U.S. Holders") are advised

that the registered shares of Schaffner are not listed on a U.S. securities

exchange and that Schaffner is not subject to the periodic reporting

requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the

"Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with

the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.

The tender offer is being made for the registered shares of Schaffner, a

Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., and is

subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different

from those of the United States.

The tender offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section

14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the

exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier 1

tender offer (the "Tier I Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the

requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to

disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to

withdrawal rights, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions and timing of

payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer

procedures and laws. U.S. Holders are urged to consult with their own legal

financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding

the Offer.

As permitted under the Tier I Exemption, the settlement of the tender offer

is based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the

settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as

regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The

offer, which is subject to Swiss law, is being made to U.S. Holders in

accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable

exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the

tender offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to

U.S. Holders of Schaffner's shares and will not give rise to claims on the

part of any other person. It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce

their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal

securities laws, since Schaffner is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and

some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S.

jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue Schaffner or its officers

or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws.

Further, it may be difficult to compel Schaffner and its affiliates to

subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has

(a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits

or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy

of the disclosure in relation to the tender offer. Any representation to the

contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.

Kontakte

TE Connectivity

Media Relations:

Rachel Quimby

+1 610-893-9593

Rachel.quimby@te.com

Investor Relations:

Sujal Shah

+1 610-893-9790

Sujal.shah@te.com

Schaffner Holding AG

Investor Relations und Medienstelle: c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich

Edwin van der Geest: +41 79 330 55 22 / Thomas Balmer: +41 79 703 87 28

investor-relations@schaffner.com

Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Schaffner Holding AG

Nordstrasse 11e

4542 Luterbach

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 32 681 66 21

E-Mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com

Internet: www.schaffner.com

ISIN: CH0009062099

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 1736255

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1736255 28.09.2023 CET/CEST

°