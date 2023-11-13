EQS-Adhoc: TE Connectivity erhält alle behördlichen Genehmigungen und publiziert provisorisches Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle Aktien der Schaffner Holding - TE Connectivity hält 89.1% (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



TE Connectivity erhält alle behördlichen Genehmigungen und publiziert provisorisches Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle Aktien der Schaffner Holding - TE Connectivity hält 89.1%



^


Schaffner Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen


TE Connectivity erhält alle behördlichen Genehmigungen und publiziert


provisorisches Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle


Aktien der Schaffner Holding - TE Connectivity hält 89.1%



13.11.2023 / 07:02 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Schweiz - 13. November 2023 - TE Connectivity Ltd.


(NYSE: TEL) hat heute nach Ablauf der Angebotsfrist des öffentlichen


Kaufangebots für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Aktien der Schaffner


Holding (SIX: SAHN) das provisorische Zwischenergebnis veröffentlicht. Alle


behördlichen Genehmigungen für den Abschluss des öffentlichen Kaufangebots


liegen vor.



Basierend auf den vorläufigen Zahlen wurden bis zum Ende der Angebotsfrist


561'187 Schaffner-Aktien in das Angebot angedient, was 89.0% der dem Angebot


unterliegenden Schaffner-Aktien entspricht. Unter Berücksichtigung der


angedienten Schaffner-Aktien und der Schaffner-Aktien, die von Personen


gehalten werden, die in gemeinsamer Absprache mit der Anbieterin handeln,


beläuft sich die Beteiligung von TE Connectivity auf insgesamt 566'314


Schaffner-Aktien. Dies entspricht einem Anteil von 89.1% Prozent des


ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte der Schaffner Holding. TE


Connectivity begrüsst diese starke Zustimmung des Schaffner-Aktionariats zum


Kaufangebot.



Vorbehältlich der Bestätigung in der Mitteilung des definitiven


Zwischenergebnisses, die für den 16. November 2023 vorgesehen ist, hält TE


Connectivity Schaffner-Aktien, die mehr als 67% des vollständig gezeichneten


Aktienkapitals der Schaffner Holding ausmachen (ohne Berücksichtigung der


von der Schaffner Holding oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften gehaltenen


Schaffner-Aktien). Das bedeutet, dass die Mindestannahmeschwelle erreicht


wurde. Vorbehältlich der Erfüllung bestimmter laufender Angebotsbedingungen


erklärt TE Connectivity das Angebot als zustande gekommen.



Die Meldung des provisorischen Zwischenergebnisses ist unter diesem Link


abrufbar.



Die Nachfrist beginnt am 17. November 2023 und dauert voraussichtlich bis


zum 30. November 2023, 16:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit. Während dieser Nachfrist


können Schaffner-Aktien weiterhin angedient werden. Das Kaufangebot


unterliegt den üblichen Bedingungen und Konditionen. Es wird voraussichtlich


am 14. Dezember 2023 vollzogen.



Nach dem Vollzug des Angebots und in Übereinstimmung mit den im


Angebotsprospekt vom 28. September 2023 dargelegten Bedingungen beabsichtigt


TE Connectivity, ein Squeeze-out-Verfahren einzuleiten und die


Schaffner-Aktien von der SIX Swiss Exchange zu dekotieren.



Der vorläufige Zeitplan für den Vollzug des Angebots sieht wie folgt aus:



16. November 2023 Meldung des definitiven Zwischenergebnisses des Angebots



17. November 2023 Beginn der Nachfrist



30. November 2023 Ende der Nachfrist, 16:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit



1. Dezember 2023 Meldung des provisorischen Endergebnisses des Angebots



6. Dezember 2023 Meldung des definitiven Endergebnisses des Angebots



7. Dezember 2023 Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der Schaffner Holding



14. Dezember 2023 Vollzug des Angebots (vorbehaltlich der Erfüllung weiterer


Angebotsbedingungen)



---------



This press release is for informational purposes only and does not


constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any


securities of Schaffner and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar


notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss


Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set


forth in the offer prospectus which was published on September 28, 2023 (the


"Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Schaffner are urged to carefully


read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about


the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution


in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited


and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.


Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below.



Über TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity ist ein weltweit führender Industrietechnologieanbieter, der


eine sicherere, nachhaltige, produktive und vernetzte Zukunft schafft. Das


breite Angebot an Konnektivitäts- und Sensoriklösungen, die sich unter


härtesten Anforderungen bewährt haben, ermöglicht Fortschritte in den


Sektoren Transport, industrielle Anwendungen, Medizintechnik, Energie,


Datenkommunikation und Haushalt. Mit mehr als 85'000 Mitarbeitenden,


darunter über 8'000 Ingenieurinnen und Ingenieure, die mit Kunden in rund


140 Ländern zusammenarbeiten, sorgt TE dafür, dass JEDE VERBINDUNG ZÄHLT.


Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.te.com und auf LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat und


Twitter.



Über Schaffner



Schaffner spielt eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau einer nachhaltigen


Zukunft im neuen Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung. Das Unternehmen hat seinen


Hauptsitz in der Schweiz und verfügt über globale Niederlassungen. Schaffner


ist eine weltweit führende Anbieterin von elektromagnetischen Lösungen, die


den effizienten und zuverlässigen Betrieb elektronischer Systeme


gewährleisten. Die Schaffner Gruppe ist spezialisiert auf


EMV-Filterlösungen, Oberwellenfilter, elektromagnetische Komponenten und


elektromagnetische Lösungen. Unsere engagierten und kompetenten


Mitarbeitenden unterstützen Kunden bei der Entwicklung zuverlässiger


elektronischer Geräte und Systeme, die den Normen entsprechen und eine


höhere Energieeffizienz bieten.



Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking


statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to


future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can


be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to


the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE Connectivity undertakes no


obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,


whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other


reason.



Legal Disclaimers



Important Additional Information



This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or


form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation


of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other


equity securities in Schaffner Holding AG, nor shall it form the basis of,


or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is


not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. Main terms


and conditions of the tender offer have been published in the Offer


Prospectus. Shareholders of Schaffner Holding AG are urged to read the


tender offer documents, which are available at


https://www.emc-power-offer.com.



Certain Offer Restrictions



The tender offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in any country


or jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be considered unlawful or


otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require


TE Connectivity Ltd. or any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms


or conditions of the tender offer in any way, to make an additional filing


with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional


action in relation to the tender offer. It is not intended to extend the


tender offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document relating


to the tender offer must neither be distributed in any such country or


jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be


used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of Schaffner


Holding AG by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such


country or jurisdiction.



The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an


authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services


and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom.



Reference is made to the Offer Prospectus for full offer restrictions and an


overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender offer procedures and


laws.



Notice to U.S. Holders



Shareholders of Schaffner in the United States ("U.S. Holders") are advised


that the registered shares of Schaffner are not listed on a U.S. securities


exchange and that Schaffner is not subject to the periodic reporting


requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the


"Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with


the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.



The tender offer is being made for the registered shares of Schaffner, a


Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., and is


subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different


from those of the United States.



The tender offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section


14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the


exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier 1


tender offer (the "Tier 1 Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the


requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to


disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to


withdrawal rights, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions and timing of


payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer


procedures and laws. U.S. Holders are urged to consult with their own legal


financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding


the Offer.



As permitted under the Tier 1 Exemption, the settlement of the tender offer


will be based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the


settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as


regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The


Offer, which is subject to Swiss law, is being made to U.S. Holders in


accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable


exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the


tender offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to


U.S. Holders of Schaffner's shares and will not give rise to claims on the


part of any other person. It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce


their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal


securities laws, since Schaffner is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and


some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S.


jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue Schaffner or its officers


or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws.


Further, it may be difficult to compel Schaffner and its affiliates to


subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.



Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has


(a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits


or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy


of the disclosure in the Offer Prospectus. Any representation to the


contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.



Kontakte


TE Connectivity


Media Relations:


Rachel Quimby


+1 610-893-9593


Rachel.quimby@te.com



Investor Relations:


Sujal Shah


+1 610-893-9790


Sujal.shah@te.com



Schaffner Holding AG


Investor Relations und Medienstelle: c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich


Edwin van der Geest: +41 79 330 55 22 / Thomas Balmer: +41 79 703 87 28


investor-relations@schaffner.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Schaffner Holding AG


Nordstrasse 11e


4542 Luterbach


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 32 681 66 21


E-Mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com


Internet: www.schaffner.com


ISIN: CH0009062099


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1771141





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1771141 13.11.2023 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...