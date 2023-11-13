EQS-Adhoc: TE Connectivity erhält alle behördlichen Genehmigungen und publiziert provisorisches Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle Aktien der Schaffner Holding - TE Connectivity hält 89.1% (deutsch)
13.11.23 07:03
dpa-AFX
TE Connectivity erhält alle behördlichen Genehmigungen und publiziert provisorisches Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle Aktien der Schaffner Holding - TE Connectivity hält 89.1%
^
Schaffner Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen
TE Connectivity erhält alle behördlichen Genehmigungen und publiziert
provisorisches Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle
Aktien der Schaffner Holding - TE Connectivity hält 89.1%
13.11.2023 / 07:02 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Schweiz - 13. November 2023 - TE Connectivity Ltd.
(NYSE: TEL) hat heute nach Ablauf der Angebotsfrist des öffentlichen
Kaufangebots für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Aktien der Schaffner
Holding (SIX: SAHN) das provisorische Zwischenergebnis veröffentlicht. Alle
behördlichen Genehmigungen für den Abschluss des öffentlichen Kaufangebots
liegen vor.
Basierend auf den vorläufigen Zahlen wurden bis zum Ende der Angebotsfrist
561'187 Schaffner-Aktien in das Angebot angedient, was 89.0% der dem Angebot
unterliegenden Schaffner-Aktien entspricht. Unter Berücksichtigung der
angedienten Schaffner-Aktien und der Schaffner-Aktien, die von Personen
gehalten werden, die in gemeinsamer Absprache mit der Anbieterin handeln,
beläuft sich die Beteiligung von TE Connectivity auf insgesamt 566'314
Schaffner-Aktien. Dies entspricht einem Anteil von 89.1% Prozent des
ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte der Schaffner Holding. TE
Connectivity begrüsst diese starke Zustimmung des Schaffner-Aktionariats zum
Kaufangebot.
Vorbehältlich der Bestätigung in der Mitteilung des definitiven
Zwischenergebnisses, die für den 16. November 2023 vorgesehen ist, hält TE
Connectivity Schaffner-Aktien, die mehr als 67% des vollständig gezeichneten
Aktienkapitals der Schaffner Holding ausmachen (ohne Berücksichtigung der
von der Schaffner Holding oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften gehaltenen
Schaffner-Aktien). Das bedeutet, dass die Mindestannahmeschwelle erreicht
wurde. Vorbehältlich der Erfüllung bestimmter laufender Angebotsbedingungen
erklärt TE Connectivity das Angebot als zustande gekommen.
Die Meldung des provisorischen Zwischenergebnisses ist unter diesem Link
abrufbar.
Die Nachfrist beginnt am 17. November 2023 und dauert voraussichtlich bis
zum 30. November 2023, 16:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit. Während dieser Nachfrist
können Schaffner-Aktien weiterhin angedient werden. Das Kaufangebot
unterliegt den üblichen Bedingungen und Konditionen. Es wird voraussichtlich
am 14. Dezember 2023 vollzogen.
Nach dem Vollzug des Angebots und in Übereinstimmung mit den im
Angebotsprospekt vom 28. September 2023 dargelegten Bedingungen beabsichtigt
TE Connectivity, ein Squeeze-out-Verfahren einzuleiten und die
Schaffner-Aktien von der SIX Swiss Exchange zu dekotieren.
Der vorläufige Zeitplan für den Vollzug des Angebots sieht wie folgt aus:
16. November 2023 Meldung des definitiven Zwischenergebnisses des Angebots
17. November 2023 Beginn der Nachfrist
30. November 2023 Ende der Nachfrist, 16:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit
1. Dezember 2023 Meldung des provisorischen Endergebnisses des Angebots
6. Dezember 2023 Meldung des definitiven Endergebnisses des Angebots
7. Dezember 2023 Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der Schaffner Holding
14. Dezember 2023 Vollzug des Angebots (vorbehaltlich der Erfüllung weiterer
Angebotsbedingungen)
---------
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not
constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any
securities of Schaffner and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar
notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss
Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set
forth in the offer prospectus which was published on September 28, 2023 (the
"Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Schaffner are urged to carefully
read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about
the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution
in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited
and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.
Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below.
Über TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity ist ein weltweit führender Industrietechnologieanbieter, der
eine sicherere, nachhaltige, produktive und vernetzte Zukunft schafft. Das
breite Angebot an Konnektivitäts- und Sensoriklösungen, die sich unter
härtesten Anforderungen bewährt haben, ermöglicht Fortschritte in den
Sektoren Transport, industrielle Anwendungen, Medizintechnik, Energie,
Datenkommunikation und Haushalt. Mit mehr als 85'000 Mitarbeitenden,
darunter über 8'000 Ingenieurinnen und Ingenieure, die mit Kunden in rund
140 Ländern zusammenarbeiten, sorgt TE dafür, dass JEDE VERBINDUNG ZÄHLT.
Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.te.com und auf LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat und
Twitter.
Über Schaffner
Schaffner spielt eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau einer nachhaltigen
Zukunft im neuen Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung. Das Unternehmen hat seinen
Hauptsitz in der Schweiz und verfügt über globale Niederlassungen. Schaffner
ist eine weltweit führende Anbieterin von elektromagnetischen Lösungen, die
den effizienten und zuverlässigen Betrieb elektronischer Systeme
gewährleisten. Die Schaffner Gruppe ist spezialisiert auf
EMV-Filterlösungen, Oberwellenfilter, elektromagnetische Komponenten und
elektromagnetische Lösungen. Unsere engagierten und kompetenten
Mitarbeitenden unterstützen Kunden bei der Entwicklung zuverlässiger
elektronischer Geräte und Systeme, die den Normen entsprechen und eine
höhere Energieeffizienz bieten.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to
future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can
be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to
the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE Connectivity undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other
reason.
Legal Disclaimers
Important Additional Information
This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or
form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation
of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other
equity securities in Schaffner Holding AG, nor shall it form the basis of,
or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is
not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. Main terms
and conditions of the tender offer have been published in the Offer
Prospectus. Shareholders of Schaffner Holding AG are urged to read the
tender offer documents, which are available at
https://www.emc-power-offer.com.
Certain Offer Restrictions
The tender offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in any country
or jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be considered unlawful or
otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require
TE Connectivity Ltd. or any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms
or conditions of the tender offer in any way, to make an additional filing
with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional
action in relation to the tender offer. It is not intended to extend the
tender offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document relating
to the tender offer must neither be distributed in any such country or
jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be
used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of Schaffner
Holding AG by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such
country or jurisdiction.
The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an
authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services
and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom.
Reference is made to the Offer Prospectus for full offer restrictions and an
overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender offer procedures and
laws.
Notice to U.S. Holders
Shareholders of Schaffner in the United States ("U.S. Holders") are advised
that the registered shares of Schaffner are not listed on a U.S. securities
exchange and that Schaffner is not subject to the periodic reporting
requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the
"Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.
The tender offer is being made for the registered shares of Schaffner, a
Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., and is
subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different
from those of the United States.
The tender offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section
14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the
exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier 1
tender offer (the "Tier 1 Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the
requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to
disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to
withdrawal rights, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions and timing of
payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer
procedures and laws. U.S. Holders are urged to consult with their own legal
financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding
the Offer.
As permitted under the Tier 1 Exemption, the settlement of the tender offer
will be based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the
settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as
regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The
Offer, which is subject to Swiss law, is being made to U.S. Holders in
accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable
exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the
tender offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to
U.S. Holders of Schaffner's shares and will not give rise to claims on the
part of any other person. It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce
their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal
securities laws, since Schaffner is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and
some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S.
jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue Schaffner or its officers
or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws.
Further, it may be difficult to compel Schaffner and its affiliates to
subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.
Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has
(a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits
or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy
of the disclosure in the Offer Prospectus. Any representation to the
contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.
Kontakte
TE Connectivity
Media Relations:
Rachel Quimby
+1 610-893-9593
Rachel.quimby@te.com
Investor Relations:
Sujal Shah
+1 610-893-9790
Sujal.shah@te.com
Schaffner Holding AG
Investor Relations und Medienstelle: c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich
Edwin van der Geest: +41 79 330 55 22 / Thomas Balmer: +41 79 703 87 28
investor-relations@schaffner.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Schaffner Holding AG
Nordstrasse 11e
4542 Luterbach
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 32 681 66 21
E-Mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com
Internet: www.schaffner.com
ISIN: CH0009062099
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1771141
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1771141 13.11.2023 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|203,00 €
|203,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0009062099
|914783
|203,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|203,00 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19