EQS-Adhoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share (deutsch)

19.06.23 15:56
dpa-AFX

19.06.2023 / 15:55 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group


AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17



Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7


million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share



Malta, 19 June 2023. Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker:


SRAG:GR) ("Samara") announces that today it has sold its entire stake in


crypto company Block.one for a cash consideration of USD 118.9 million, or


roughly EUR 109.7 million. Considering the book value of the Block.one stake


on Samara's balance sheet, the transaction is expected to result in a profit


on sale of approx. USD 52 million, or EUR 48 million.



Against this background, Samara's management intends to propose a dividend


of EUR 1.30 per share for a total amount of approx. EUR 74 million, to be


resolved at an extraordinary shareholder meeting.



About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.



Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech


powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating


strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and


invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha


platform, and back the world's best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem.



Media Contact:



Samara Asset Group p.l.c.



66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,



Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta



https://samara-ag.com/



E-mail: info@samara-ag.com




Ende der Insiderinformation



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



19.06.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.


Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street


SLM 1707 Sliema


Malta


E-Mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


Internet: cryptology-ag.com


ISIN: MT0001770107


WKN: A2JDEW


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf


EQS News ID: 1660563





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1660563 19.06.2023 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...