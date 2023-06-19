EQS-Adhoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share (deutsch)
19.06.23 15:56
dpa-AFX
Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
^
EQS-Ad-hoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Schlagwort(e): Dividende
Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7
million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
19.06.2023 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group
AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17
Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7
million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
Malta, 19 June 2023. Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker:
SRAG:GR) ("Samara") announces that today it has sold its entire stake in
crypto company Block.one for a cash consideration of USD 118.9 million, or
roughly EUR 109.7 million. Considering the book value of the Block.one stake
on Samara's balance sheet, the transaction is expected to result in a profit
on sale of approx. USD 52 million, or EUR 48 million.
Against this background, Samara's management intends to propose a dividend
of EUR 1.30 per share for a total amount of approx. EUR 74 million, to be
resolved at an extraordinary shareholder meeting.
About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech
powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating
strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and
invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha
platform, and back the world's best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Media Contact:
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,
Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta
https://samara-ag.com/
E-mail: info@samara-ag.com
Ende der Insiderinformation
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
19.06.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-Mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf
EQS News ID: 1660563
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1660563 19.06.2023 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,60 €
|2,40 €
|0,20 €
|+8,33%
|19.06./15:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MT0001770107
|A2JDEW
|5,28 €
|2,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,60 €
|+8,33%
|08:58
|Xetra
|3,10 €
|+14,81%
|15:59
|Düsseldorf
|2,46 €
|+7,89%
|12:31
|Frankfurt
|2,20 €
|-5,98%
|08:10
|München
|2,60 €
|-9,72%
|08:12
|Stuttgart
|2,10 €
|-12,50%
|08:06
|Berlin
|2,20 €
|-16,03%
|08:12
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|38
|Cryptology Asset Group (Bitco.
|08.02.23