EQS-Adhoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share (deutsch)

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7

million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share

19.06.2023 / 15:55 CET/CEST

Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7

million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share

Malta, 19 June 2023. Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker:

SRAG:GR) ("Samara") announces that today it has sold its entire stake in

crypto company Block.one for a cash consideration of USD 118.9 million, or

roughly EUR 109.7 million. Considering the book value of the Block.one stake

on Samara's balance sheet, the transaction is expected to result in a profit

on sale of approx. USD 52 million, or EUR 48 million.

Against this background, Samara's management intends to propose a dividend

of EUR 1.30 per share for a total amount of approx. EUR 74 million, to be

resolved at an extraordinary shareholder meeting.

About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech

powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating

strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and

invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha

platform, and back the world's best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta

https://samara-ag.com/

E-mail: info@samara-ag.com

°