EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt (deutsch)
26.04.23 17:59
dpa-AFX
Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt
Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):
Kapitalerhöhung/Kapitalerhöhung
Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots
bekannt
26.04.2023 / 17:58 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR.
Pressemitteilung
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN
WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA
OR JAPAN.
Orascom Development Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots
bekannt
Altdorf, 26. April 2023 - Orascom Development Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis
des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt: Bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist am 26. April
2023 um 12.00 Uhr MESZ wurden 73.8% der Bezugsrechte ausgeübt, was
14'188'875 neuen Namenaktien entspricht. 5'039'742 neue Namenaktien, für die
innerhalb der Bezugsfrist die Bezugsrechte nicht gültig ausgeübt wurden,
werden durch die Samih O. Sawiris Familie über eine durch diese
kontrollierte Gesellschaft gegen Bezahlung von total CHF 35'278'194.00 in
bar und zu den gleichen Konditionen wie für die übrigen Aktionäre
gezeichnet.
Der Handelsbeginn der neuen Namenaktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange und die
Lieferung der neuen Namenaktien gegen Bezahlung des Bezugspreises werden am
28. April 2023 erfolgen.
Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):
Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten
Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,
Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch
unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio
von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und
Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in
Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in
den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,
Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.
ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios
und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.
Kontakt für Investoren:
Ashraf Nessim
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +20 122 213 1612
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Ahmed Abou El Ella
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +20 122 129 5555
Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Disclaimer
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to
purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is (i) not a prospectus
within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and (ii) not a
prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not
be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in
which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein
shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be
unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification
under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the
Swiss Financial Services Act. Such advertisements are communications to
investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any
investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based
on this advertisement. A decision to invest in securities of Orascom
Development Holding AG should be based exclusively on the prospectus
published by Orascom Development Holding AG (the "Company") for such
purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements
thereto) are available free of charge from Swiss Finance & Property AG,
Seefeldstrasse 275, 8008 Zurich, Switzerland (e-mail: prospectus@sfp.ch). In
addition, copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements
thereto) are available free of charge in Switzerland from Orascom
Development Holding AG, Gotthardstrasse 12, 6460 Altdorf, Switzerland
(e-mail: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com).
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of
America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United
States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any
other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does
not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any
securities into the United States of America or in such countries or in any
other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the
document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or
otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications
with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities
referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of
any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America
absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the
Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the
United States of America.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities
to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to
the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only
being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the
United Kingdom or (ii) qualified investors who are also investment
professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or
(iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth
companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv)
persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity
within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act
2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated
(all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The
securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to
subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in
only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should
not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant
to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified
investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU)
2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal
grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor
may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",
"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence
between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance
of Orascom Development Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly
presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties,
readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Orascom Development
Holding AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or
to adapt them to future events or developments.
Except as required by applicable law, Orascom Development Holding AG has no
intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication
or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the
date hereof.
None of the underwriter or any of its respective subsidiary undertakings,
affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,
advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts
any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation,
warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy,
completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement
(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any
other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated
companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and
howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising
from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in
connection therewith. Accordingly, the underwriter and the other foregoing
persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and
any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they might
otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any such
statement.
Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1618205
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
1618205 26.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,58 €
|12,94 €
|0,64 €
|+4,95%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0038285679
|A0NJ37
|13,58 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|13,42 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|Immobilien - mal ganz anders: O.
|20.03.23