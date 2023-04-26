EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt

Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):

Kapitalerhöhung/Kapitalerhöhung

Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots

bekannt

26.04.2023 / 17:58 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR.

Pressemitteilung

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN

WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA

OR JAPAN.

Orascom Development Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots

bekannt

Altdorf, 26. April 2023 - Orascom Development Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis

des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt: Bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist am 26. April

2023 um 12.00 Uhr MESZ wurden 73.8% der Bezugsrechte ausgeübt, was

14'188'875 neuen Namenaktien entspricht. 5'039'742 neue Namenaktien, für die

innerhalb der Bezugsfrist die Bezugsrechte nicht gültig ausgeübt wurden,

werden durch die Samih O. Sawiris Familie über eine durch diese

kontrollierte Gesellschaft gegen Bezahlung von total CHF 35'278'194.00 in

bar und zu den gleichen Konditionen wie für die übrigen Aktionäre

gezeichnet.

Der Handelsbeginn der neuen Namenaktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange und die

Lieferung der neuen Namenaktien gegen Bezahlung des Bezugspreises werden am

28. April 2023 erfolgen.

Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in

den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,

Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios

und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Ashraf Nessim

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +20 122 213 1612

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Ahmed Abou El Ella

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +20 122 129 5555

Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to

purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is (i) not a prospectus

within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and (ii) not a

prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not

be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in

which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein

shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to

buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be

unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification

under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the

Swiss Financial Services Act. Such advertisements are communications to

investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any

investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based

on this advertisement. A decision to invest in securities of Orascom

Development Holding AG should be based exclusively on the prospectus

published by Orascom Development Holding AG (the "Company") for such

purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements

thereto) are available free of charge from Swiss Finance & Property AG,

Seefeldstrasse 275, 8008 Zurich, Switzerland (e-mail: prospectus@sfp.ch). In

addition, copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements

thereto) are available free of charge in Switzerland from Orascom

Development Holding AG, Gotthardstrasse 12, 6460 Altdorf, Switzerland

(e-mail: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com).

This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of

America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United

States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any

other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does

not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any

securities into the United States of America or in such countries or in any

other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the

document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or

otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications

with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities

referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of

any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America

absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the

Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the

United States of America.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities

to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to

the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only

being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the

United Kingdom or (ii) qualified investors who are also investment

professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or

(iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth

companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv)

persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity

within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act

2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated

(all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The

securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to

subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in

only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should

not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant

to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified

investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU)

2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal

grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor

may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.

statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",

"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such

forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence

between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance

of Orascom Development Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly

presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties,

readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Orascom Development

Holding AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or

to adapt them to future events or developments.

Except as required by applicable law, Orascom Development Holding AG has no

intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication

or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the

date hereof.

None of the underwriter or any of its respective subsidiary undertakings,

affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,

advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts

any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation,

warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy,

completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement

(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any

other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated

companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and

howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising

from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in

connection therewith. Accordingly, the underwriter and the other foregoing

persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and

any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they might

otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any such

statement.

Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung

°