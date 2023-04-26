EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt



^


Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Kapitalerhöhung/Kapitalerhöhung


Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots


bekannt



26.04.2023 / 17:58 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR.



Pressemitteilung



FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN


WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA


OR JAPAN.



Orascom Development Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis des Bezugsrechtsangebots


bekannt



Altdorf, 26. April 2023 - Orascom Development Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis


des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt: Bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist am 26. April


2023 um 12.00 Uhr MESZ wurden 73.8% der Bezugsrechte ausgeübt, was


14'188'875 neuen Namenaktien entspricht. 5'039'742 neue Namenaktien, für die


innerhalb der Bezugsfrist die Bezugsrechte nicht gültig ausgeübt wurden,


werden durch die Samih O. Sawiris Familie über eine durch diese


kontrollierte Gesellschaft gegen Bezahlung von total CHF 35'278'194.00 in


bar und zu den gleichen Konditionen wie für die übrigen Aktionäre


gezeichnet.



Der Handelsbeginn der neuen Namenaktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange und die


Lieferung der neuen Namenaktien gegen Bezahlung des Bezugspreises werden am


28. April 2023 erfolgen.



Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in


den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,


Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von


Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.


ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios


und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.



Kontakt für Investoren:


Ashraf Nessim


Chief Financial Officer


Mobile: +20 122 213 1612


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Ahmed Abou El Ella


Investor Relations Director


Mobile: +20 122 129 5555


Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is (i) not a prospectus


within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and (ii) not a


prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not


be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in


which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein


shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to


buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be


unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification


under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the


Swiss Financial Services Act. Such advertisements are communications to


investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any


investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based


on this advertisement. A decision to invest in securities of Orascom


Development Holding AG should be based exclusively on the prospectus


published by Orascom Development Holding AG (the "Company") for such


purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements


thereto) are available free of charge from Swiss Finance & Property AG,


Seefeldstrasse 275, 8008 Zurich, Switzerland (e-mail: prospectus@sfp.ch). In


addition, copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements


thereto) are available free of charge in Switzerland from Orascom


Development Holding AG, Gotthardstrasse 12, 6460 Altdorf, Switzerland


(e-mail: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com).



This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of


America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United


States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any


other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does


not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any


securities into the United States of America or in such countries or in any


other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the


document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or


otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications


with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities


referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.


Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of


any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America


absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the


Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the


United States of America.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only


being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the


United Kingdom or (ii) qualified investors who are also investment


professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or


(iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth


companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv)


persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity


within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act


2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated


(all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The


securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to


subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in


only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should


not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.



Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant


to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified


investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU)


2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal


grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor


may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.



This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",


"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such


forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,


uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence


between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance


of Orascom Development Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly


presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties,


readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Orascom Development


Holding AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or


to adapt them to future events or developments.



Except as required by applicable law, Orascom Development Holding AG has no


intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication


or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the


date hereof.



None of the underwriter or any of its respective subsidiary undertakings,


affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,


advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts


any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation,


warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy,


completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement


(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any


other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated


companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and


howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising


from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in


connection therewith. Accordingly, the underwriter and the other foregoing


persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and


any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they might


otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any such


statement.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1618205





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1618205 26.04.2023 CET/CEST



°






