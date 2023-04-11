EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2022 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



11.04.23 07:01
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2022



11.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Pressemitteilung



Altdorf, 11 April 2023 - Das Unternehmen hat heute den Geschäftsbericht 2022


veröffentlicht. Der Bericht kann unter folgendem Link abgerufen werden:



Geschäftsbericht 2022



Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in


den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,


Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von


Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.


ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios


und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.



Kontakt für Investoren:


Ashraf Nessim


Chief Financial Officer


Mobile: +20 122 213 1612


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Ahmed Abou El Ella


Investor Relations Director


Mobile: +20 122 129 5555


Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement



The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1604247





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


1604247 11.04.2023 CET/CEST



