EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt gibt Update zur Destination O West (deutsch)

Altdorf, 23. März 2023 - Am 25. Oktober 2022 gab Orascom Development Egypt

(ODE), die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development

Holding AG, bekannt, dass sie ein unverbindliches Angebot (Non-binding

Offer) von Sixth of October Development and Investment Company S.A.E (SODIC)

für den Erwerb des gesamten Aktienkapitals ihrer Tochtergesellschaft Orascom

for Real Estate S.A.E. (ORE), der Eigentümerin des O West Projekts, erhalten

hatte. ODE besitzt derzeit 70% an ORE.

ODH gibt bekannt, dass ODE und SODIC einvernehmlich beschlossen haben, die

Gespräche über eine mögliche Übernahme von ORE und des O West-Projekts durch

SODIC zu beenden.

ODH wird die Entwicklung von O West, einer vollständig integrierten Siedlung

im Herzen der Stadt des 6. Oktober, weiter vorantreiben. O West plant, im

Verlaufe des Jahres 2023 mehr als 1'000 Wohneinheiten zu erstellen und die

erste Phase des O West Sports Clubs zu lancieren.

Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

ODH ist ein führender Entwickler von voll integrierten Destinationen, die

Hotels, Privatvillen, Apartments, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie Golfplätze,

Yachthäfen und unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. ODHs vielfältiges

Portfolio an Destinationen ist auf 6 Länder verteilt (Ägypten, VAE, Oman,

Schweiz, Montenegro und das Vereinigte Königreich), wobei der Schwerpunkt

auf touristischen Destinationen liegt. ODH betreibt derzeit 10

Destinationen: fünf in Ägypten (El Gouna, O West, Taba Heights, Makadi

Heights und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel

Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro und Andermatt in

der Schweiz. Die Aktien der ODH sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange notiert.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Ashraf Nessim

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +20 122 213 1612

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Ahmed Abou El Ella

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +20 122 129 5555

Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

