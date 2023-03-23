EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt gibt Update zur Destination O West (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.03.23 18:30
dpa-AFX

23.03.2023 / 18:29 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Altdorf, 23. März 2023 - Am 25. Oktober 2022 gab Orascom Development Egypt


(ODE), die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development


Holding AG, bekannt, dass sie ein unverbindliches Angebot (Non-binding


Offer) von Sixth of October Development and Investment Company S.A.E (SODIC)


für den Erwerb des gesamten Aktienkapitals ihrer Tochtergesellschaft Orascom


for Real Estate S.A.E. (ORE), der Eigentümerin des O West Projekts, erhalten


hatte. ODE besitzt derzeit 70% an ORE.



ODH gibt bekannt, dass ODE und SODIC einvernehmlich beschlossen haben, die


Gespräche über eine mögliche Übernahme von ORE und des O West-Projekts durch


SODIC zu beenden.



ODH wird die Entwicklung von O West, einer vollständig integrierten Siedlung


im Herzen der Stadt des 6. Oktober, weiter vorantreiben. O West plant, im


Verlaufe des Jahres 2023 mehr als 1'000 Wohneinheiten zu erstellen und die


erste Phase des O West Sports Clubs zu lancieren.



Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



ODH ist ein führender Entwickler von voll integrierten Destinationen, die


Hotels, Privatvillen, Apartments, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie Golfplätze,


Yachthäfen und unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. ODHs vielfältiges


Portfolio an Destinationen ist auf 6 Länder verteilt (Ägypten, VAE, Oman,


Schweiz, Montenegro und das Vereinigte Königreich), wobei der Schwerpunkt


auf touristischen Destinationen liegt. ODH betreibt derzeit 10


Destinationen: fünf in Ägypten (El Gouna, O West, Taba Heights, Makadi


Heights und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel


Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro und Andermatt in


der Schweiz. Die Aktien der ODH sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange notiert.



Kontakt für Investoren:


Ashraf Nessim


Chief Financial Officer


Mobile: +20 122 213 1612


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Ahmed Abou El Ella


Investor Relations Director


Mobile: +20 122 129 5555


Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement


The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


