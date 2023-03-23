EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt gibt Update zur Destination O West (deutsch)
Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt gibt Update zur Destination O West
Pressemitteilung
Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt gibt Update zur
Destination O West
Altdorf, 23. März 2023 - Am 25. Oktober 2022 gab Orascom Development Egypt
(ODE), die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development
Holding AG, bekannt, dass sie ein unverbindliches Angebot (Non-binding
Offer) von Sixth of October Development and Investment Company S.A.E (SODIC)
für den Erwerb des gesamten Aktienkapitals ihrer Tochtergesellschaft Orascom
for Real Estate S.A.E. (ORE), der Eigentümerin des O West Projekts, erhalten
hatte. ODE besitzt derzeit 70% an ORE.
ODH gibt bekannt, dass ODE und SODIC einvernehmlich beschlossen haben, die
Gespräche über eine mögliche Übernahme von ORE und des O West-Projekts durch
SODIC zu beenden.
ODH wird die Entwicklung von O West, einer vollständig integrierten Siedlung
im Herzen der Stadt des 6. Oktober, weiter vorantreiben. O West plant, im
Verlaufe des Jahres 2023 mehr als 1'000 Wohneinheiten zu erstellen und die
erste Phase des O West Sports Clubs zu lancieren.
Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):
ODH ist ein führender Entwickler von voll integrierten Destinationen, die
Hotels, Privatvillen, Apartments, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie Golfplätze,
Yachthäfen und unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. ODHs vielfältiges
Portfolio an Destinationen ist auf 6 Länder verteilt (Ägypten, VAE, Oman,
Schweiz, Montenegro und das Vereinigte Königreich), wobei der Schwerpunkt
auf touristischen Destinationen liegt. ODH betreibt derzeit 10
Destinationen: fünf in Ägypten (El Gouna, O West, Taba Heights, Makadi
Heights und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel
Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro und Andermatt in
der Schweiz. Die Aktien der ODH sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange notiert.
Kontakt für Investoren:
Ashraf Nessim
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +20 122 213 1612
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Ahmed Abou El Ella
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +20 122 129 5555
Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to
our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or
jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation
of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any
such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news
release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,
statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans
or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,
pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their
nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and
can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom
Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past
results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive
factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial
markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and
(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may
have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations
and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom
Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,
future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted
that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note
that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year
results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
