EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält unverbindliche Offerte für Orascom for Real Estate, der Eigentümergesellschaft von O West (deutsch)

25.10.22 07:01
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält unverbindliche Offerte für Orascom for Real Estate, der Eigentümergesellschaft von O West



25.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ad-Hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR.



Medienmitteilung



Altdorf, 25. Oktober 2022 - Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), die grösste


ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft der Orascom Development Holding (ODH), hat


ein unverbindliches Angebot (Non-binding Offer) von Sixth of October


Development & Investment Company (SODIC) für den möglichen Erwerb des


gesamten Aktienkapitals ihrer Tochtergesellschaft Orascom for Real Estate


S.A.E. (ORE) erhalten. O West ist ein 4.2 Mio. m2 grosses


Immobilienentwicklungsprojekt im Westen Kairos. ODE besitzt derzeit 70% an


ORE.



Das unverbindliche Angebot basiert auf einem indikativen, provisorischen


Eigenkapitalwert (Equity Value) von 2.46 Mrd. ägyptische Pfund (rund 125


Mio. Schweizer Franken) für 100% von ORE. Das Angebot steht unter dem


Vorbehalt der Erfüllung verschiedener Bedingungen, einschliesslich der Due


Diligence, der erforderlichen gesellschaftsrechtlichen Zustimmungen von ODE


sowie sämtlicher behördlicher Genehmigungen. Der Verwaltungsrat hat SODIC


exklusiven Zugang zur Due Diligence gewährt und das Management mit den


Verhandlungen beauftragt.



SODIC wird zu 85.5% durch Aldar, dem führenden Immobilienentwickler und


-verwalter in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, sowie ADQ, einer


Investment- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit Sitz in Abu Dhabi mit einem


umfangreichen Portfolio grosser Unternehmen, gehalten.



Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in


den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,


Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von


Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.


ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios


und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.



Kontakt für Investoren:


Ashraf Nessim


Chief Financial Officer


Tel: +20 224 61 89 61


Mob: +20 1222 131 612


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Ahmed Abou El Ella


Director of Investor Relations


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


mob: +201221295555


Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement



The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that


past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that


interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results.


Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Insiderinformation



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1470851





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1470851 25.10.2022 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...