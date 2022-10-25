EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält unverbindliche Offerte für Orascom for Real Estate, der Eigentümergesellschaft von O West (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält unverbindliche Offerte für Orascom for Real Estate, der Eigentümergesellschaft von O West

^

Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges

Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält

unverbindliche Offerte für Orascom for Real Estate, der

Eigentümergesellschaft von O West

25.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad-Hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR.

Medienmitteilung

Orascom Development Egypt erhält unverbindliche Offerte für Orascom for Real

Estate, der Eigentümergesellschaft von O West

Altdorf, 25. Oktober 2022 - Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), die grösste

ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft der Orascom Development Holding (ODH), hat

ein unverbindliches Angebot (Non-binding Offer) von Sixth of October

Development & Investment Company (SODIC) für den möglichen Erwerb des

gesamten Aktienkapitals ihrer Tochtergesellschaft Orascom for Real Estate

S.A.E. (ORE) erhalten. O West ist ein 4.2 Mio. m2 grosses

Immobilienentwicklungsprojekt im Westen Kairos. ODE besitzt derzeit 70% an

ORE.

Das unverbindliche Angebot basiert auf einem indikativen, provisorischen

Eigenkapitalwert (Equity Value) von 2.46 Mrd. ägyptische Pfund (rund 125

Mio. Schweizer Franken) für 100% von ORE. Das Angebot steht unter dem

Vorbehalt der Erfüllung verschiedener Bedingungen, einschliesslich der Due

Diligence, der erforderlichen gesellschaftsrechtlichen Zustimmungen von ODE

sowie sämtlicher behördlicher Genehmigungen. Der Verwaltungsrat hat SODIC

exklusiven Zugang zur Due Diligence gewährt und das Management mit den

Verhandlungen beauftragt.

SODIC wird zu 85.5% durch Aldar, dem führenden Immobilienentwickler und

-verwalter in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, sowie ADQ, einer

Investment- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit Sitz in Abu Dhabi mit einem

umfangreichen Portfolio grosser Unternehmen, gehalten.

Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in

den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,

Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios

und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Ashraf Nessim

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +20 224 61 89 61

Mob: +20 1222 131 612

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Ahmed Abou El Ella

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

mob: +201221295555

Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to

our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or

jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation

of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any

such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news

release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,

statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans

or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our

targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,

pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their

nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and

can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom

Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those

expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past

results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive

factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial

markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and

(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may

have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations

and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom

Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise

any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,

future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that

past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that

interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results.

Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Insiderinformation

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 1470851

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1470851 25.10.2022 CET/CEST

°