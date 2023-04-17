EQS-Adhoc: Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes due 2028 and Fixed Rate Notes Due 2028 (deutsch)
Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes due 2028 and Fixed Rate Notes Due 2028
Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes
Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes
due 2028 and Fixed Rate Notes Due 2028
Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes
due 2028 and Fixed
Rate Notes Due 2028
London, April 17, 2023 - Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. (the "Issuer") today
announced that it has launched an offering of floating rate senior secured
notes due 2028 (the "Floating Rate Notes") and fixed rate senior secured
notes due 2028 (the "Fixed Rate Notes" and, together with the Floating Rate
Notes, the "Notes"), as part of the refinancing of the Issuer's existing
floating rate senior secured notes due 2025 and fixed rate senior secured
notes due 2025 (collectively, the "Existing Senior Secured Notes") and its
parent company Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.'s existing senior notes due 2026 (the
"Existing Senior Notes" and, together with the Existing Senior Secured
Notes, the "Existing Notes").
The proceeds from the offering of the Notes (the "Offering"), together with
cash on balance sheet, are expected to be used to (i) redeem the Existing
Notes in full (including paying the accrued interest), (ii) pay the
redemption premium for the Existing Notes and (iii) pay related fees and
expenses. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed.
The Issuer has posted additional information about the CABB Group on CABB
Group GmbH's investor page.
For further information, please contact:
Martin Reichel
Telephone: +49 6196 9674 153
Email: martin.reichel@cabb-chemicals.com
Cautionary Statement
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation
of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute
an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction
in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any jurisdiction.
The Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be,
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or
sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a
transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities
Act.
The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available
to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail
investor in a member state of the EEA. For the purposes of this paragraph, a
retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (a) a retail client
as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65 (as amended,
"MiFID II"); (b) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97
(the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not
qualify as a "professional client" as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1)
of MiFID II; or (c) not a "qualified investor" as defined in Regulation (EU)
2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key
information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended,
the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise
making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and
therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available
to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs
Regulation.
The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available
to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail
investor in the United Kingdom. For the purposes of this paragraph, a
"retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (a)
a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No
2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union
(Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA"); (b) a customer within the meaning of the
provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") and any
rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU)
2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as
defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it
forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (c) not a qualified
investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of
domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "U.K. Prospectus Regulation"), and
the expression an offer includes the communication in any form and by any
means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Notes to
be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe
for the Notes. Consequently no key information document required by
Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of
the EUWA (the "U.K. PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or
otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom
has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise
making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be
unlawful under the U.K. PRIIPs Regulation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement may include projections and other "forward-looking"
statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such
projections or statements reflect the current views of the Monitchem Holdco
2 S.A., Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. and CABB Group GmbH about future events and
financial performance. The use of any of the words "expect," "anticipate,"
"continue," "will," "project," "should," "believe," "plans," "intends" and
similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or
statements. Although Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A., Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. and
CABB Group GmbH believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such
forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, undue reliance
should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information
because Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A., Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. and CABB Group GmbH
can give no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be
correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future
events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and
uncertainties.
The forward-looking statements and information contained in this
announcement are made as of the date hereof and Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.,
Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. and CABB Group GmbH undertake no obligation to
update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless
so required by applicable securities laws.
The information contained in this announcement constitutes inside
information for purposes of Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market
abuse.
Kontakt:
Markus.Schuerholz@cabb-chemicals.com; martin.reichel@cabb-chemicals.com
Ende der Insiderinformation
