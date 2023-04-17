Erweiterte Funktionen


EQS-Adhoc: Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes due 2028 and Fixed Rate Notes Due 2028 (deutsch)




17.04.23 09:36
dpa-AFX

Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes due 2028 and Fixed Rate Notes Due 2028



EQS-Ad-hoc: Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission


Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes


due 2028 and Fixed Rate Notes Due 2028



17.04.2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group


AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes


due 2028 and Fixed



Rate Notes Due 2028



London, April 17, 2023 - Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. (the "Issuer") today


announced that it has launched an offering of floating rate senior secured


notes due 2028 (the "Floating Rate Notes") and fixed rate senior secured


notes due 2028 (the "Fixed Rate Notes" and, together with the Floating Rate


Notes, the "Notes"), as part of the refinancing of the Issuer's existing


floating rate senior secured notes due 2025 and fixed rate senior secured


notes due 2025 (collectively, the "Existing Senior Secured Notes") and its


parent company Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.'s existing senior notes due 2026 (the


"Existing Senior Notes" and, together with the Existing Senior Secured


Notes, the "Existing Notes").



The proceeds from the offering of the Notes (the "Offering"), together with


cash on balance sheet, are expected to be used to (i) redeem the Existing


Notes in full (including paying the accrued interest), (ii) pay the


redemption premium for the Existing Notes and (iii) pay related fees and


expenses. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed.



The Issuer has posted additional information about the CABB Group on CABB


Group GmbH's investor page.



For further information, please contact:



Martin Reichel



Telephone: +49 6196 9674 153



Email: martin.reichel@cabb-chemicals.com



Cautionary Statement



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation


of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute


an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction


in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale


would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the


securities laws of any jurisdiction.



The Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be,


registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the


"Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or


sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a


transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities


Act.



The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available


to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail


investor in a member state of the EEA. For the purposes of this paragraph, a


retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (a) a retail client


as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65 (as amended,


"MiFID II"); (b) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97


(the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not


qualify as a "professional client" as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1)


of MiFID II; or (c) not a "qualified investor" as defined in Regulation (EU)


2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key


information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended,


the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise


making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and


therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available


to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs


Regulation.



The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available


to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail


investor in the United Kingdom. For the purposes of this paragraph, a


"retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (a)


a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No


2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union


(Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA"); (b) a customer within the meaning of the


provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") and any


rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU)


2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as


defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it


forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (c) not a qualified


investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of


domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "U.K. Prospectus Regulation"), and


the expression an offer includes the communication in any form and by any


means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Notes to


be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe


for the Notes. Consequently no key information document required by


Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of


the EUWA (the "U.K. PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or


otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom


has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise


making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be


unlawful under the U.K. PRIIPs Regulation.



Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement may include projections and other "forward-looking"


statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such


projections or statements reflect the current views of the Monitchem Holdco


2 S.A., Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. and CABB Group GmbH about future events and


financial performance. The use of any of the words "expect," "anticipate,"


"continue," "will," "project," "should," "believe," "plans," "intends" and


similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or


statements. Although Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A., Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. and


CABB Group GmbH believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such


forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, undue reliance


should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information


because Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A., Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. and CABB Group GmbH


can give no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be


correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future


events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and


uncertainties.



The forward-looking statements and information contained in this


announcement are made as of the date hereof and Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.,


Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. and CABB Group GmbH undertake no obligation to


update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information,


whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless


so required by applicable securities laws.



The information contained in this announcement constitutes inside


information for purposes of Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market


abuse.






Kontakt:


Markus.Schuerholz@cabb-chemicals.com; martin.reichel@cabb-chemicals.com




Ende der Insiderinformation



17.04.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.


488, route de Longwy


1940 Luxemburg


Luxemburg


Telefon: +352 2686811


ISIN: XS1074935492, XS1074933794


WKN: A1ZKFN


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg,


Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Börse


Luxemburg


EQS News ID: 1608485





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


1608485 17.04.2023 CET/CEST



