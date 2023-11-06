Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG appoints Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as Chairman of its newly established Global Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC) (deutsch)




06.11.23 08:54
dpa-AFX

LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG appoints Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as Chairman of its newly established Global Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC)



^


EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG appoints Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as


Chairman of its newly established Global Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC)



06.11.2023 / 08:54 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group


AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



LION E-Mobility AG appoints Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as Chairman of its newly


established Global Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC)



Zug (Switzerland), 06.11.2023 - LION E-Mobility AG, a leading battery pack


manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, is


thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as Chairman of


its newly established Global Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC) actively


supporting the technological development of LION E-Mobility and its


subsidiaries and Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors. With a remarkable


background and connectivity in the automotive industry and a history of


spearheading innovation, Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn is set to propel the company


toward new horizons in this fast-evolving market.



Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn, an eminent engineer with an outstanding track record in


the automotive sector, brings a wealth of expertise to LION E-Mobility AG.


His visionary leadership and dedication to excellence align perfectly with


our company's mission to provide cutting-edge solutions in the electric


mobility and energy storage sectors.



President of the Board, Alessio Basteri, expressed his enthusiasm for the


new addition, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as


Chairman of the Global Technical Advisory Committee and Senior Advisor to


the Board of Directors. His extensive experience and deep technical


engineering understanding of the automotive industry will be invaluable as


we continue to drive innovation and growth in the fields of electric


mobility and energy storage. We believe that Ulrich will play a crucial role


in leading our company to new heights, and we look forward to the exciting


journey ahead."



In response to his appointment, Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn shared his enthusiasm


for joining LION E-Mobility by stating, "I am truly honored and excited to


chair the GTAC and provide my advice to the Board of Directors of LION


E-Mobility, a company that has demonstrated its commitment to spearheading


the industry with its engineering and development services. LION


E-Mobility's recent transformation into a full-service manufacturer deeply


embedded in the ecosystem positions it perfectly for growth in this


dynamically expanding market. I am eager to contribute to the company's


success and the entrepreneurial journey ahead. The possibilities are huge,


and I am happy to see the LION E-Mobility team drive innovation and shape


the future of e-mobility and energy storage."



The establishment of the GTAC marks a significant milestone in our company's


journey, as we transition into the next phase of growth in the dynamic and


ever-evolving sectors of e-mobility and energy storage. It will comprise of


a diverse and distinguished assembly of both external and internal experts,


the committee plays a pivotal role in bolstering our Board of Directors,


offering invaluable insights and guidance to facilitate informed


decision-making and the formulation of strategic initiatives.



The Global Technical Advisory Committee undertakes an array of critical


tasks that contribute to the advancement of our company's objectives. The


GTAC, through its multifaceted responsibilities, ensures that our company


remains at the forefront of the e-mobility and energy storage business,


positioned for sustainable growth and excellence in this rapidly evolving


landscape.



Attached Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn's biography


https://lionemobility.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Dr-Ulrich-Eichhorn-Biography.pdf



About LION E-Mobility AG:



LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with


promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the


field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system


technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH,


a manufacturer of battery packs, LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery


packs and battery management systems and LION Smart North America Inc. LION


Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a


successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.



www.lionemobility.com



Responsible for this ad hoc information: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility


AG



LION E-Mobility AG



Alessio Basteri



Chairman of the Board



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations



Frank Schonrock



Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315



E-Mail: frank.schoenrock@lionemobility.com | ir@lionemobility.com |


www.lionemobility.com






Kontakt:


Alessio Basteri


Chairman of the Board




Ende der Insiderinformation



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



06.11.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: LION E-Mobility AG


Chamerstrasse 172


6300 Zug


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 (0) 41 749 40 75


E-Mail: info@lionemobility.com


Internet: www.lionemobility.com


ISIN: CH0560888270


WKN: A2QH97


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg,


München (m:access), Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1765269





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1765269 06.11.2023 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Neuer Esports Hot Stock erobert die Esport-Welt im Sturm
Nach 13.139% mit Tencent Holdings ($TCEHY) und 37.292% mit Electronic Arts ($EA)

Gamer Pakistan Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,85 € 1,82 € 0,03 € +1,65% 06.11./10:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0560888270 A2QH97 5,20 € 1,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,93 € +3,76%  08:05
Xetra 1,85 € +1,65%  10:58
München 1,74 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 1,67 € -2,34%  08:11
Hamburg 1,67 € -2,34%  08:16
Düsseldorf 1,70 € -4,49%  09:30
Berlin 1,40 € -24,73%  11:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 384% Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt das nächste Clayton Valley? Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1661 LION E-Mobility AG - Ein Inve. 11:01
1133 LION E-Mobility - eine Perle m. 09:37
2715 LION E-Mobility AG - eine Per. 31.08.21
1151 LION E-Mobility AG - neuer St. 25.04.21
49 Mega JAckpot. Frankfurt Zulas. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...