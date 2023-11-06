EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG appoints Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as Chairman of its newly established Global Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC) (deutsch)
LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG appoints Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as Chairman of its newly established Global Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC)
Zug (Switzerland), 06.11.2023 - LION E-Mobility AG, a leading battery pack
manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, is
thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as Chairman of
its newly established Global Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC) actively
supporting the technological development of LION E-Mobility and its
subsidiaries and Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors. With a remarkable
background and connectivity in the automotive industry and a history of
spearheading innovation, Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn is set to propel the company
toward new horizons in this fast-evolving market.
Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn, an eminent engineer with an outstanding track record in
the automotive sector, brings a wealth of expertise to LION E-Mobility AG.
His visionary leadership and dedication to excellence align perfectly with
our company's mission to provide cutting-edge solutions in the electric
mobility and energy storage sectors.
President of the Board, Alessio Basteri, expressed his enthusiasm for the
new addition, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn as
Chairman of the Global Technical Advisory Committee and Senior Advisor to
the Board of Directors. His extensive experience and deep technical
engineering understanding of the automotive industry will be invaluable as
we continue to drive innovation and growth in the fields of electric
mobility and energy storage. We believe that Ulrich will play a crucial role
in leading our company to new heights, and we look forward to the exciting
journey ahead."
In response to his appointment, Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn shared his enthusiasm
for joining LION E-Mobility by stating, "I am truly honored and excited to
chair the GTAC and provide my advice to the Board of Directors of LION
E-Mobility, a company that has demonstrated its commitment to spearheading
the industry with its engineering and development services. LION
E-Mobility's recent transformation into a full-service manufacturer deeply
embedded in the ecosystem positions it perfectly for growth in this
dynamically expanding market. I am eager to contribute to the company's
success and the entrepreneurial journey ahead. The possibilities are huge,
and I am happy to see the LION E-Mobility team drive innovation and shape
the future of e-mobility and energy storage."
The establishment of the GTAC marks a significant milestone in our company's
journey, as we transition into the next phase of growth in the dynamic and
ever-evolving sectors of e-mobility and energy storage. It will comprise of
a diverse and distinguished assembly of both external and internal experts,
the committee plays a pivotal role in bolstering our Board of Directors,
offering invaluable insights and guidance to facilitate informed
decision-making and the formulation of strategic initiatives.
The Global Technical Advisory Committee undertakes an array of critical
tasks that contribute to the advancement of our company's objectives. The
GTAC, through its multifaceted responsibilities, ensures that our company
remains at the forefront of the e-mobility and energy storage business,
positioned for sustainable growth and excellence in this rapidly evolving
landscape.
Attached Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn's biography
https://lionemobility.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Dr-Ulrich-Eichhorn-Biography.pdf
About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with
promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the
field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system
technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH,
a manufacturer of battery packs, LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery
packs and battery management systems and LION Smart North America Inc. LION
Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a
successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.
www.lionemobility.com
Responsible for this ad hoc information: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility
AG
LION E-Mobility AG
Alessio Basteri
Chairman of the Board
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Frank Schonrock
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: frank.schoenrock@lionemobility.com | ir@lionemobility.com |
www.lionemobility.com
