EQS-Adhoc: DocMorris (vormals Zur Rose Group) kündigt ein Rückkaufangebot für ihre ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 an (deutsch)




12.05.23 07:01
dpa-AFX

DocMorris (vormals Zur Rose Group) kündigt ein Rückkaufangebot für ihre ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 an



^


DocMorris AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


DocMorris (vormals Zur Rose Group) kündigt ein Rückkaufangebot für ihre


ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 an



12.05.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES,


CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN



This announcement is not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for


sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Canada,


Australia or Japan.



Frauenfeld, 12. Mai 2023



Medienmitteilung


Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



DocMorris (vormals Zur Rose Group) kündigt ein Rückkaufangebot für ihre


ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 an



DocMorris AG, die bis zur Umfirmierung durch die Generalversammlung vom 4.


Mai 2023 bzw. Handelsregistereintrag vom 10. Mai 2023 als Zur Rose Group AG


bekannt war (die «Gesellschaft» oder «DocMorris»), informiert hiermit ihre


Aktionäre und den Markt über die Veröffentlichung eines Kaufangebots für


ihre 2.50% Anleihe mit Fälligkeit am 21. November 2024 (die «Anleihe» bzw.


die «Anleihensobligationen») (das «Rückkaufangebot»).



Der Kaufpreis für das Rückkaufangebot beträgt CHF 4'900.00 pro handelbarer


Einheit (CHF 5'000.00) beziehungsweise 98.00% des Nennwerts, zuzüglich


aufgelaufener und nicht bezahlter Zinsen in Höhe von CHF 65.97 pro


handelbarer Einheit beziehungsweise 1.32%. Die aufgelaufenen Zinsen werden


unter der Annahme eines Fälligkeitsdatums vom 1. Juni 2023 berechnet und


unterliegen der Verrechnungssteuer.



Der sich daraus ergebende Gesamtpreis für Anleihegläubiger, die ihre


Anleihensobligationen gültig andienen, beträgt CHF 4'965.97 pro handelbarer


Einheit beziehungsweise 99.32% des Nennwerts. Das Rückkaufangebot beginnt am


12. Mai 2023 und läuft bis zum 26. Mai 2023. Das Zahlungsdatum wird


voraussichtlich der 1. Juni 2023 sein.



Die Anleihensobligationen sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert und werden


dort gehandelt (ISIN: CH0505011897).



Das Rückkaufangebot erfolgt im Rahmen des aktiven Bilanzmanagements der


Gesellschaft und folgt auf den erfolgreichen Abschluss des Verkaufs des


Schweizer Geschäfts. Angesichts dieser jüngsten Transaktion und der


begrenzten Liquidität auf dem Sekundärmarkt möchte die Gesellschaft den


Anleihegläubigern eine attraktive Möglichkeit bieten, die Anleihe zu einem


Preis zu verkaufen, der über dem auf dem Sekundärmarkt erzielbaren Niveau


liegt.



Das Rückkaufangebot wird von UBS als Abwicklungsstelle («Tender Agent») und


Transaktionskoordinator («Dealer Manager») durchgeführt.



Kontakt für Analysten und Investoren


Dr. Daniel Grigat, Group Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability


E-Mail: ir@zurrose.com, Telefon: +41 58 810 11 49



Kontakt für Medien


Lisa Lüthi, Group Director Communications


E-Mail: media@zurrose.com, Telefon: +41 52 724 08 14



Agenda



17. August Halbjahresergebnis 2023 (11:00 Uhr: Conference


2023 Call/Webcast)


19. Oktober Q3/2023 Trading Update


2023


DocMorris


Die Schweizer DocMorris AG ist ein führendes Unternehmen in den Bereichen


Online-Apotheke, Marktplatz sowie professionelle Gesundheitsversorgung mit


starken Marken in Deutschland und weiteren europäischen Ländern. Als grösste


Online-Apotheke Deutschlands betreibt sie mit DocMorris die bekannteste


Gesundheitsplattform. Die Belieferung erfolgt hauptsächlich aus dem


hochautomatisierten Logistikzentrum im niederländischen Heerlen mit einer


Kapazität von 27 Millionen Paketen pro Jahr. In Spanien und Frankreich


betreibt das Unternehmen den in Südeuropa führenden Marktplatz für


Gesundheits- und Pflegeprodukte. Mit ihrem Geschäftsmodell bietet DocMorris


ihren Patienten, Kunden und Partnern ein breites Spektrum an Produkten und


Dienstleistungen. Sie verfolgt damit die Vision, ein digitales


Gesundheitsökosystem zu schaffen, in der die Menschen ihre Gesundheit mit


einem Klick managen können. Das Unternehmen wurde im Mai 2023 von Zur Rose


Group AG in DocMorris AG umfirmiert, nachdem das Schweizer Geschäft an


Migros/Medbase verkauft wurde. Ohne Einbezug des Schweizer Geschäfts


erzielten im Jahr 2022 rund 2'200 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland, den


Niederlanden, Spanien, Frankreich und der Schweiz mit rund 10 Mio. Kunden


einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 1'159 Mio. Die Aktien der DocMorris AG sind an


der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (Valor 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, Ticker


DOCM). Weitere Informationen unter corporate.docmorris.com.



Disclaimer


This announcement regarding the Tender Offer does not constitute an offer or


an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in any jurisdiction in


which, or to any person to or from which, it is unlawful to make such


invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities


laws. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be


restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release comes


are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such


restrictions. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in


relation to the Tender Offer that would permit a public offering of


securities in any such jurisdiction.



Switzerland and General


This document and the Tender Offer information memorandum (the "Information


Memorandum") neither constitute a prospectus nor a similar notice within the


meaning of Article 35 or 69 of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services


(FinSA) nor a prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX


Swiss Exchange or under any other applicable laws. The Tender Offer will be


made based on the Information Memorandum, which is not a prospectus or a


similar notice within the meaning of Article 35 and 69 FinSA. The


Information Memorandum will be, if and when published, available free of


charge from UBS AG, Investment Bank, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box,


8098 Zurich, Switzerland, Att: Prospectus Library (phone: +41 (0)44 239 47


03, email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com).



United States


The Tender Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or


indirectly, in or into, or by use of the mail of, or by any means or


instrumentality of interstate commerce of or of any facilities of a national


securities exchange of, the United States or to or for the account or


benefit of, U.S. persons as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act


(each a "U.S. person"). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile


transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the internet and other


forms of electronic communication. The Bonds may not be tendered for


purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer by any such use, means,


instrumentality or facility from or within the United States or by any


persons located or resident in the United States as defined in Regulation S


of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or to


U.S. persons. Accordingly, copies of the Tender Offer Information Memorandum


and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer are not


being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise


transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by


custodians, nominees or trustees) in or into the United States or to persons


located or resident in the United States or to U.S. persons. Any purported


offers to tender Bonds pursuant to the Tender Offer resulting, directly or


indirectly, from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid, and any


purported tender of Bonds made by a U.S. person, a person located or


resident in the United States or from within the United States or from any


agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis


for a principal giving instructions from within the United States or any


U.S. person will not be accepted. Each Bondholder participating in the


Tender Offer will represent to the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and Tender


Agent that it is not located or resident in the United States and is not a


U.S. person and is not giving an order to participate in the Tender Offer


from within the United States or on behalf of a U.S. person.



United Kingdom


The communication of the Information Memorandum, the Prospectus and any


other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer is not being made


and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorised


person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets


Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not


being distributed to, are not directed at and must not be passed on to, the


general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents


and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to persons


within the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment


professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order")) or falling


within Article 43(2) of the Order, or to other persons to whom it may


lawfully be communicated (together "relevant persons"). The investment


activity to which this document relates will only be engaged in with


relevant persons and persons who are not relevant persons should not rely on


it.



European Economic Area and United Kingdom


In any Member State of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the


United Kingdom (each, a "Relevant State"), the Tender Offer is only


addressed to, and is only directed at, qualified investors in that Relevant


State within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus


Regulation") or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law


by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK


Prospectus Regulation"). Each person in a Relevant State who receives any


communication in respect of the Tender Offer contemplated in the Information


Memorandum or the Prospectus will be deemed to have represented, warranted


and agreed to and with the Dealer Manager and Tender Agent, and to the Lead


Manager and Co-Lead Manager, as applicable, and the Company that it is a


qualified investor within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK


Prospectus Directive, as applicable.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: DocMorris AG


Walzmühlestrasse 49


8500 Frauenfeld


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 52 724 08 14


ISIN: CH0042615283


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1631185





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1631185 12.05.2023 CET/CEST



°






