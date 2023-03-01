EQS-Adhoc: DocMorris (vormals Zur Rose Group) kündigt ein Rückkaufangebot für ihre ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 an (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Zur Rose Group":

DocMorris (vormals Zur Rose Group) kündigt ein Rückkaufangebot für ihre ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 an

DocMorris AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

DocMorris (vormals Zur Rose Group) kündigt ein Rückkaufangebot für ihre

ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 an

12.05.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Frauenfeld, 12. Mai 2023

Medienmitteilung

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

DocMorris (vormals Zur Rose Group) kündigt ein Rückkaufangebot für ihre

ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 an

DocMorris AG, die bis zur Umfirmierung durch die Generalversammlung vom 4.

Mai 2023 bzw. Handelsregistereintrag vom 10. Mai 2023 als Zur Rose Group AG

bekannt war (die «Gesellschaft» oder «DocMorris»), informiert hiermit ihre

Aktionäre und den Markt über die Veröffentlichung eines Kaufangebots für

ihre 2.50% Anleihe mit Fälligkeit am 21. November 2024 (die «Anleihe» bzw.

die «Anleihensobligationen») (das «Rückkaufangebot»).

Der Kaufpreis für das Rückkaufangebot beträgt CHF 4'900.00 pro handelbarer

Einheit (CHF 5'000.00) beziehungsweise 98.00% des Nennwerts, zuzüglich

aufgelaufener und nicht bezahlter Zinsen in Höhe von CHF 65.97 pro

handelbarer Einheit beziehungsweise 1.32%. Die aufgelaufenen Zinsen werden

unter der Annahme eines Fälligkeitsdatums vom 1. Juni 2023 berechnet und

unterliegen der Verrechnungssteuer.

Der sich daraus ergebende Gesamtpreis für Anleihegläubiger, die ihre

Anleihensobligationen gültig andienen, beträgt CHF 4'965.97 pro handelbarer

Einheit beziehungsweise 99.32% des Nennwerts. Das Rückkaufangebot beginnt am

12. Mai 2023 und läuft bis zum 26. Mai 2023. Das Zahlungsdatum wird

voraussichtlich der 1. Juni 2023 sein.

Die Anleihensobligationen sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert und werden

dort gehandelt (ISIN: CH0505011897).

Das Rückkaufangebot erfolgt im Rahmen des aktiven Bilanzmanagements der

Gesellschaft und folgt auf den erfolgreichen Abschluss des Verkaufs des

Schweizer Geschäfts. Angesichts dieser jüngsten Transaktion und der

begrenzten Liquidität auf dem Sekundärmarkt möchte die Gesellschaft den

Anleihegläubigern eine attraktive Möglichkeit bieten, die Anleihe zu einem

Preis zu verkaufen, der über dem auf dem Sekundärmarkt erzielbaren Niveau

liegt.

Das Rückkaufangebot wird von UBS als Abwicklungsstelle («Tender Agent») und

Transaktionskoordinator («Dealer Manager») durchgeführt.

Kontakt für Analysten und Investoren

Dr. Daniel Grigat, Group Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

E-Mail: ir@zurrose.com, Telefon: +41 58 810 11 49

Kontakt für Medien

Lisa Lüthi, Group Director Communications

E-Mail: media@zurrose.com, Telefon: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda

17. August Halbjahresergebnis 2023 (11:00 Uhr: Conference

2023 Call/Webcast)

19. Oktober Q3/2023 Trading Update

2023

DocMorris

Die Schweizer DocMorris AG ist ein führendes Unternehmen in den Bereichen

Online-Apotheke, Marktplatz sowie professionelle Gesundheitsversorgung mit

starken Marken in Deutschland und weiteren europäischen Ländern. Als grösste

Online-Apotheke Deutschlands betreibt sie mit DocMorris die bekannteste

Gesundheitsplattform. Die Belieferung erfolgt hauptsächlich aus dem

hochautomatisierten Logistikzentrum im niederländischen Heerlen mit einer

Kapazität von 27 Millionen Paketen pro Jahr. In Spanien und Frankreich

betreibt das Unternehmen den in Südeuropa führenden Marktplatz für

Gesundheits- und Pflegeprodukte. Mit ihrem Geschäftsmodell bietet DocMorris

ihren Patienten, Kunden und Partnern ein breites Spektrum an Produkten und

Dienstleistungen. Sie verfolgt damit die Vision, ein digitales

Gesundheitsökosystem zu schaffen, in der die Menschen ihre Gesundheit mit

einem Klick managen können. Das Unternehmen wurde im Mai 2023 von Zur Rose

Group AG in DocMorris AG umfirmiert, nachdem das Schweizer Geschäft an

Migros/Medbase verkauft wurde. Ohne Einbezug des Schweizer Geschäfts

erzielten im Jahr 2022 rund 2'200 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland, den

Niederlanden, Spanien, Frankreich und der Schweiz mit rund 10 Mio. Kunden

einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 1'159 Mio. Die Aktien der DocMorris AG sind an

der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (Valor 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, Ticker

DOCM). Weitere Informationen unter corporate.docmorris.com.

°