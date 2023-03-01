EQS-Adhoc: DocMorris gibt Resultate des Rückkaufangebots für ihre ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 bekannt (deutsch)
DocMorris gibt Resultate des Rückkaufangebots für ihre ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 bekannt
DocMorris AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
DocMorris gibt Resultate des Rückkaufangebots für ihre ausstehende CHF 200
Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 bekannt
NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES,
CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN
This announcement is not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for
sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Canada,
Australia or Japan.
Frauenfeld, 26. Mai 2023
Medienmitteilung
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
DocMorris gibt Resultate des Rückkaufangebots für ihre ausstehende CHF 200
Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 bekannt
Am 12. Mai 2023 lud die DocMorris AG (die «Gesellschaft» oder «DocMorris»)
ihre Anleihensgläubiger ein, die am 21. November 2024 fälligen 2.50%
Anleihensobligationen (die «Anleihen») zu den im Informationsmemorandum vom
12. Mai 2023 dargelegten Konditionen anzudienen (das «Rückkaufangebot»).
Der Gesamtbetrag der Anleihen, die bis zum Ablaufdatum des Rückkaufangebots
am 26. Mai 2023 gültig angedient und von der Gesellschaft zum Kauf
angenommen wurden, beträgt CHF 109'155'000, was 55% des Gesamtnennbetrags
der Anleihen entspricht.
Der Rückkaufpreis beträgt CHF 4'900.00 pro Anleihe (CHF 5'000.00)
beziehungsweise 98.00% des Nennwerts, zuzüglich aufgelaufener und nicht
bezahlter Zinsen von CHF 65.97 (1.32%).
Die Zahlung der Gesamtgegenleistung und die Rücklieferung der Anleihen im
Rahmen des Rückkaufsangebots erfolgt Zug-um-Zug (Delivery versus Payment)
mit Valuta 1. Juni 2023.
Kontakt für Analysten und Investoren
Dr. Daniel Grigat, Group Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
E-Mail: ir@zurrose.com, Telefon: +41 58 810 11 49
Kontakt für Medien
Lisa Lüthi, Group Director Communications
E-Mail: media@zurrose.com, Telefon: +41 52 724 08 14
Agenda
17. August Halbjahresergebnis 2023 (11:00 Uhr: Conference
2023 Call/Webcast)
19. Oktober Q3/2023 Trading Update
2023
DocMorris
Die Schweizer DocMorris AG ist ein führendes Unternehmen in den Bereichen
Online-Apotheke, Marktplatz sowie professionelle Gesundheitsversorgung mit
starken Marken in Deutschland und weiteren europäischen Ländern. Als grösste
Online-Apotheke Deutschlands betreibt sie mit DocMorris die bekannteste
Gesundheitsplattform. Die Belieferung erfolgt hauptsächlich aus dem
hochautomatisierten Logistikzentrum im niederländischen Heerlen mit einer
Kapazität von 27 Millionen Paketen pro Jahr. In Spanien und Frankreich
betreibt das Unternehmen den in Südeuropa führenden Marktplatz für
Gesundheits- und Pflegeprodukte. Mit ihrem Geschäftsmodell bietet DocMorris
ihren Patienten, Kunden und Partnern ein breites Spektrum an Produkten und
Dienstleistungen. Sie verfolgt damit die Vision, ein digitales
Gesundheitsökosystem zu schaffen, in der die Menschen ihre Gesundheit mit
einem Klick managen können. Das Unternehmen wurde im Mai 2023 von Zur Rose
Group AG in DocMorris AG umfirmiert, nachdem das Schweizer Geschäft an
Migros/Medbase verkauft wurde. Ohne Einbezug des Schweizer Geschäfts
erzielten im Jahr 2022 rund 2'200 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland, den
Niederlanden, Spanien, Frankreich und der Schweiz mit rund 10 Mio. Kunden
einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 1'159 Mio. Die Aktien der DocMorris AG sind an
der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (Valor 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, Ticker
DOCM). Weitere Informationen unter corporate.docmorris.com.
Disclaimer
This announcement regarding the Tender Offer does not constitute an offer or
an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in any jurisdiction in
which, or to any person to or from which, it is unlawful to make such
invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities
laws. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be
restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release comes
are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such
restrictions. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in
relation to the Tender Offer that would permit a public offering of
securities in any such jurisdiction.
Switzerland and General
This document and the Tender Offer information memorandum (the "Information
Memorandum") neither constitute a prospectus nor a similar notice within the
meaning of Article 35 or 69 of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services
(FinSA) nor a prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX
Swiss Exchange or under any other applicable laws. The Tender Offer will be
made based on the Information Memorandum, which is not a prospectus or a
similar notice within the meaning of Article 35 and 69 FinSA. The
Information Memorandum will be, if and when published, available free of
charge from UBS AG, Investment Bank, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box,
8098 Zurich, Switzerland, Att: Prospectus Library (phone: +41 (0)44 239 47
03, email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com).
United States
The Tender Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or
indirectly, in or into, or by use of the mail of, or by any means or
instrumentality of interstate commerce of or of any facilities of a national
securities exchange of, the United States or to or for the account or
benefit of, U.S. persons as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act
(each a "U.S. person"). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile
transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the internet and other
forms of electronic communication. The Bonds may not be tendered for
purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer by any such use, means,
instrumentality or facility from or within the United States or by any
persons located or resident in the United States as defined in Regulation S
of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or to
U.S. persons. Accordingly, copies of the Tender Offer Information Memorandum
and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer are not
being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise
transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by
custodians, nominees or trustees) in or into the United States or to persons
located or resident in the United States or to U.S. persons. Any purported
offers to tender Bonds pursuant to the Tender Offer resulting, directly or
indirectly, from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid, and any
purported tender of Bonds made by a U.S. person, a person located or
resident in the United States or from within the United States or from any
agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis
for a principal giving instructions from within the United States or any
U.S. person will not be accepted. Each Bondholder participating in the
Tender Offer will represent to the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and Tender
Agent that it is not located or resident in the United States and is not a
U.S. person and is not giving an order to participate in the Tender Offer
from within the United States or on behalf of a U.S. person.
United Kingdom
The communication of the Information Memorandum, the Prospectus and any
other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer is not being made
and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorised
person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets
Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not
being distributed to, are not directed at and must not be passed on to, the
general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents
and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to persons
within the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment
professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order")) or falling
within Article 43(2) of the Order, or to other persons to whom it may
lawfully be communicated (together "relevant persons"). The investment
activity to which this document relates will only be engaged in with
relevant persons and persons who are not relevant persons should not rely on
it.
European Economic Area and United Kingdom
In any Member State of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the
United Kingdom (each, a "Relevant State"), the Tender Offer is only
addressed to, and is only directed at, qualified investors in that Relevant
State within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus
Regulation") or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law
by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK
Prospectus Regulation"). Each person in a Relevant State who receives any
communication in respect of the Tender Offer contemplated in the Information
Memorandum or the Prospectus will be deemed to have represented, warranted
and agreed to and with the Dealer Manager and Tender Agent, and to the Lead
Manager and Co-Lead Manager, as applicable, and the Company that it is a
qualified investor within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK
Prospectus Directive, as applicable.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
°
