EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital increase (deutsch)
01.11.22 14:33
dpa-AFX
029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital increase
^
EQS-Ad-hoc: 029 Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung
029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital
increase
01.11.2022 / 14:32 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group
AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ad-hoc
029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital
increase
Berlin, 1 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global
hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that it was notified today
that its portfolio company Limestone Capital AG, a fully integrated
investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the
hospitality sector, completed a capital increase at a significant valuation
uplift reflecting an investment by an undisclosed investor.
Subject to audit, management estimates that the value of 029 Group's
interest in Limestone is expected to increase to approximately EUR 16.7
million as a result of the capital increase.
About 029 Group SE
029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be
built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,
new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These
trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for
innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group
backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,
focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their
platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based
in Berlin, Germany.
For furter information, please see: https://www.029-group.com/
029 Group SE
Lorin Van Nuland
Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5
10719 Berlin
Email: ir@029-group.com
https://www.029-group.com/
Contact media relations:
Kirchhoff Consult AG
E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.11.2022 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: 029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
10178 Berlin
Deutschland
E-Mail: ir@029-group.com
Internet: www.029-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
WKN: A2LQ2D
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Düsseldorf, München
EQS News ID: 1476573
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1476573 01.11.2022 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,50 €
|9,30 €
|0,20 €
|+2,15%
|01.11./13:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2LQ2D0
|A2LQ2D
|11,90 €
|7,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Xetra
|9,50 €
|+2,15%
|09:03
|Düsseldorf
|9,15 €
|-1,08%
|13:00
|Frankfurt
|9,20 €
|-1,08%
|09:15
|München
|9,20 €
|-8,91%
|09:16
|Berlin
|8,90 €
|-11,00%
|08:10