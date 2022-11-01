EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital increase (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.11.22 14:33
dpa-AFX

029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital increase



EQS-Ad-hoc: 029 Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung


029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital


increase



01.11.2022 / 14:32 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group


AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ad-hoc


029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital


increase



Berlin, 1 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global


hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that it was notified today


that its portfolio company Limestone Capital AG, a fully integrated


investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the


hospitality sector, completed a capital increase at a significant valuation


uplift reflecting an investment by an undisclosed investor.



Subject to audit, management estimates that the value of 029 Group's


interest in Limestone is expected to increase to approximately EUR 16.7


million as a result of the capital increase.



About 029 Group SE


029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be


built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,


new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These


trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for


innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group


backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,


focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their


platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based


in Berlin, Germany.



For furter information, please see: https://www.029-group.com/



029 Group SE


Lorin Van Nuland


Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5


10719 Berlin


Email: ir@029-group.com


https://www.029-group.com/



Contact media relations:


Kirchhoff Consult AG


E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de




01.11.2022 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: 029 Group SE


Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5


10178 Berlin


Deutschland


E-Mail: ir@029-group.com


Internet: www.029-group.com


ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0


WKN: A2LQ2D


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Düsseldorf, München


EQS News ID: 1476573





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


1476573 01.11.2022 CET/CEST



