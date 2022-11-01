EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital increase (deutsch)

029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital increase

01.11.2022 / 14:32 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group

AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Berlin, 1 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global

hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that it was notified today

that its portfolio company Limestone Capital AG, a fully integrated

investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the

hospitality sector, completed a capital increase at a significant valuation

uplift reflecting an investment by an undisclosed investor.

Subject to audit, management estimates that the value of 029 Group's

interest in Limestone is expected to increase to approximately EUR 16.7

million as a result of the capital increase.

About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be

built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world,

new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These

trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for

innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group

backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach,

focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their

platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based

in Berlin, Germany.

For furter information, please see: https://www.029-group.com/

