EML Payments - Shifting focus to solve current challenges
19.04.23 11:50
Edison Investment Research
EML Payments has announced the appointment of a new interim CEO and a renewed focus to solve the immediate challenges facing the company. This includes strengthening support for the regulatory remediation process, optimising costs, targeting growth in core business areas and retaining talent. The board has also appointed Barrenjoey to conduct a strategic review of the business. We maintain our estimates.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4678 $
|0,3955 $
|0,0723 $
|+18,28%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000EML7
|A1J8P1
|1,07 $
|0,30 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,49 €
|+24,37%
|08:12
|Stuttgart
|0,484 €
|+22,22%
|08:14
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,4678 $
|+18,28%
|18.04.23
= Realtime
