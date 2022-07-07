Erweiterte Funktionen



EML Payments - Prepaid card contract win in Spain




07.07.22 09:30
Edison Investment Research

EML Payments (EML) has announced another government stimulus contract win, this time supporting Correos in Spain with the government’s plan to boost the cultural sector. While positive for the General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) business, the company noted that this contract would use much of the growth cap imposed by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) on EU-based business. We have taken the opportunity to revisit our forecasts, reducing the weighting of establishment and breakage/dormant account fees and increasing the weighting of volume-based revenue. This results in cuts to our FY23 and FY24 revenue, EBITDA and NPATA forecasts.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Stark Kaufen
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,84 € 0,92 € -0,08 € -8,70% 07.07./11:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000EML7 A1J8P1 2,68 € 0,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,84 € -8,70%  08:53
Stuttgart 0,845 € -10,11%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Dringend: Weltklasse-Übernahme - Massiver Kursschub voraus. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...