EML Payments - New CEO launches strategic review

EML Payments reported FY22 underlying EBITDA just below guidance and underlying NPATA ahead of guidance. With EML now under strategic review, no quantitative guidance was given for FY23. Management noted several positives (the improving interest rate environment and that regulator-set growth caps in the General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) European business were not currently constraining divisional growth) but also highlighted the Q4 overheads run rate and cost inflation.