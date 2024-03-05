EML Payments - Looking to a brighter future

EML Payments reported good growth in revenue and underlying EBITDA in H124, mainly due to the benefit of higher interest income. Management’s focus has been on the underperforming PCSIL General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) business, now in liquidation, resulting in the cost cutting programme shifting to H224. With that obstacle removed, management can now shift its sights to growing the remaining Gifting and GPR businesses and rightsizing the cost base.