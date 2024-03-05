Erweiterte Funktionen



EML Payments - Looking to a brighter future




05.03.24 09:10
Edison Investment Research

EML Payments reported good growth in revenue and underlying EBITDA in H124, mainly due to the benefit of higher interest income. Management’s focus has been on the underperforming PCSIL General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) business, now in liquidation, resulting in the cost cutting programme shifting to H224. With that obstacle removed, management can now shift its sights to growing the remaining Gifting and GPR businesses and rightsizing the cost base.

Aktuell
Eilt: 10 Mrd. CAD$ Lithium-Übernahme - 5.721 mal mehr als Börsenwert
Neuer 284% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,55 € 0,545 € 0,005 € +0,92% 05.03./08:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000EML7 A1J8P1 0,75 € 0,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,555 € +2,78%  08:07
Frankfurt 0,55 € +0,92%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,60 $ -9,98%  04.03.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 95% weniger Medikamente - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 503% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...