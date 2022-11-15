EML Payments - Irish regulator extends growth cap

The Irish regulator has extended the growth cap on European General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) volumes for an additional 12 months to the end of CY23. This limits growth of volumes in Europe (ex-UK) to 10% over the baseline volume in the first nine months of CY22. This restriction could be lifted early, if third-party assurance of ongoing remediation work is finalised before the end of CY23. We have revised our forecasts to reflect slower volume growth in GPR and higher compliance-related overheads.