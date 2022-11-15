Erweiterte Funktionen



EML Payments - Irish regulator extends growth cap




15.11.22 08:52
Edison Investment Research

The Irish regulator has extended the growth cap on European General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) volumes for an additional 12 months to the end of CY23. This limits growth of volumes in Europe (ex-UK) to 10% over the baseline volume in the first nine months of CY22. This restriction could be lifted early, if third-party assurance of ongoing remediation work is finalised before the end of CY23. We have revised our forecasts to reflect slower volume growth in GPR and higher compliance-related overheads.

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,324 € 0,32 € 0,004 € +1,25% 15.11./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000EML7 A1J8P1 2,32 € 0,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,34 € +3,03%  08:14
Frankfurt 0,324 € +1,25%  08:14
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,51 $ -15,70%  30.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 632% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...