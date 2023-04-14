Erweiterte Funktionen



EML Payments - Considering its options




14.04.23 08:26
Edison Investment Research

EML Payments’ H123 results reflected the changing mix of revenue (lower establishment fees and breakage, higher interest income), the effect of the ongoing remediation of regulatory issues in the European and UK PFS businesses and the restructuring of the group. With the Irish regulator raising additional concerns post results and applying a more stringent growth cap to EML’s Irish subsidiary, PFS Card Services Ireland Limited (PCSIL), the board has initiated a strategic review of the business.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,342 € 0,376 € -0,034 € -9,04% 14.04./10:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000EML7 A1J8P1 1,98 € 0,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3955 $ +4,55%  13.04.23
Stuttgart 0,348 € 0,00%  08:07
Frankfurt 0,342 € -9,04%  09:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...