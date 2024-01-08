EMIS Group - Termination of coverage

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.01.24 09:05
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Kinarus Therapeutics (KNRS), Numis Corporation (NUM), EMIS Group (EMIS), Pixium Vision (PIX) and Treatt (TET). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via website

