Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EMIS GROUP PLC":
EMIS Group - On track
29.09.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research
EMIS made steady progress in H122, completing two acquisitions within the EMIS Enterprise business and reporting organic growth in group revenue and adjusted operating profit. A proposed interim dividend of 17.6p is payable on 3 November. The company anticipates that the takeover will complete in Q422.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,80 €
|20,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.09./11:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B61D1Y04
|A1CVN6
|22,00 €
|13,32 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.