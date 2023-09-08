EMIS Group - H123 on track; 21.3p interim dividend declared

EMIS reported H123 revenue and adjusted operating profit in line with board expectations. Revenue grew 2% year-on-year and adjusted operating profit was 7% higher, with an adjusted operating margin of 26.9% (+120bp y-o-y). The company closed H123 with net cash of £48.5m. Assuming the takeover of EMIS is not effective prior to 7 October, on 23 October the company will pay an interim dividend of 21.3p to shareholders on the register on 6 October.