Erweiterte Funktionen



EMIS Group - H123 on track; 21.3p interim dividend declared




08.09.23 11:16
Edison Investment Research

EMIS reported H123 revenue and adjusted operating profit in line with board expectations. Revenue grew 2% year-on-year and adjusted operating profit was 7% higher, with an adjusted operating margin of 26.9% (+120bp y-o-y). The company closed H123 with net cash of £48.5m. Assuming the takeover of EMIS is not effective prior to 7 October, on 23 October the company will pay an interim dividend of 21.3p to shareholders on the register on 6 October.

Aktuell
Baugenehmigung ist da - Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Kursrallye
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,20 € 22,20 € -   € 0,00% 08.09./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B61D1Y04 A1CVN6 22,20 € 14,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 22,20 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 20,20 € 0,00%  08:06
Berlin 22,40 € 0,00%  14:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vorbestellung Promo Drone - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.920% mit Honeywell ($HON)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...