Erweiterte Funktionen



Dowlais Group - Vigo: The benefits of restructuring and investment




19.06.23 10:54
Edison Investment Research

A visit to the Vigo plant provided tangible evidence of the restructuring and investment undertaken to improve the cost base required to deliver management’s margin targets as automotive markets recover. The shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is also key. Management expectation is for the business to be drivetrain agnostic with upside potential from complete eDrive systems. Details of contract wins will be key to confirming this. Delivery of margins and the EV transition will promote Dowlais as a premium automotive company offering the potential for valuation enhancement.

Aktuell
Lithium für 95 Gigafabriken - Neuer 505% Lithium Hot Stock
im Visier von Volkswagen ($VOW), Mercedes-Benz ($MBG) und Tesla ($TSLA)

European Energy Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,45 € 1,488 € -0,038 € -2,55% 19.06./14:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMWRZ071 A3D8XA 1,64 € 1,36 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,521 € +0,86%  08:00
München 1,499 € 0,00%  08:07
Frankfurt 1,495 € -0,27%  08:08
Düsseldorf 1,47 € -2,13%  12:30
Stuttgart 1,45 € -2,55%  12:32
Berlin 1,464 € -2,98%  14:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal - Massives Kaufsignal - Jetzt 334% mit diesem Drohnen Aktientip nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RHM)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...