Dowlais Group - Motoring forward




21.03.24 14:16
Edison Investment Research

Dowlais Group’s first set of results were ahead of our expectations, with positive cash generation a highlight despite restructuring and demerger costs. Softer automotive markets will limit margin progress in FY24 towards the double-digit target. Despite this, margins of c 6.5% are still ahead of automotive peers, although the shares trade at a significant discount to our implied generic peer-based valuation.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,996 € 1,073 € -0,077 € -7,18% 21.03./18:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMWRZ071 A3D8XA 1,69 € 0,99 €
Tradegate (RT) 		0,996 € -7,18%  14:26
Frankfurt 1,017 € +0,79%  08:08
München 1,023 € 0,00%  08:10
Stuttgart 0,946 € -6,52%  15:47
Düsseldorf 0,938 € -10,75%  16:31
Berlin 0,9535 € -11,05%  17:40
