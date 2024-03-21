Erweiterte Funktionen
Dowlais Group - Motoring forward
21.03.24 14:16
Edison Investment Research
Dowlais Group’s first set of results were ahead of our expectations, with positive cash generation a highlight despite restructuring and demerger costs. Softer automotive markets will limit margin progress in FY24 towards the double-digit target. Despite this, margins of c 6.5% are still ahead of automotive peers, although the shares trade at a significant discount to our implied generic peer-based valuation.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,996 €
|1,073 €
|-0,077 €
|-7,18%
|21.03./18:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMWRZ071
|A3D8XA
|1,69 €
|0,99 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,996 €
|-7,18%
|14:26
|Frankfurt
|1,017 €
|+0,79%
|08:08
|München
|1,023 €
|0,00%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|0,946 €
|-6,52%
|15:47
|Düsseldorf
|0,938 €
|-10,75%
|16:31
|Berlin
|0,9535 €
|-11,05%
|17:40
= Realtime
