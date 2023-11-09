Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dowlais Group":
Dowlais Group - Firmly on track despite the UAW strike headwinds
09.11.23 08:08
Edison Investment Research
Dowlais Group’s positive trading update, with growth ahead of the market and continued margin expansion, provides another marker in delivering on the stated strategy. Management intends to drive profitable growth through the EV transition and expand the underlying operating margin to 11% (FY22: 6.6%). Delivery on these targets will highlight the quality of the operations and valuation discrepancy.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,257 €
|1,228 €
|0,029 €
|+2,36%
|09.11./12:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMWRZ071
|A3D8XA
|1,69 €
|1,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,257 €
|+2,36%
|06.11.23
|Stuttgart
|1,201 €
|+1,52%
|10:45
|Düsseldorf
|1,23 €
|+1,07%
|12:31
|Berlin
|1,234 €
|+0,65%
|11:34
|München
|1,246 €
|-0,08%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|1,206 €
|-0,17%
|08:00
= Realtime
