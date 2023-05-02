Erweiterte Funktionen
Dowlais Group - A premium automotive business
02.05.23 07:56
Edison Investment Research
The listing of Dowlais in April 2023 launched the GKN group of automotive components businesses, market-leading automotive driveline and powder metallurgy manufactured components, as a standalone entity. Leveraging automotive market recovery over a restructured cost base is expected to deliver strong margin expansion as automotive markets return to pre-COVID-19 peak levels. This should drive earnings growth, confirming the ‘premium’ tag, driving the valuation.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,529 €
|1,492 €
|0,037 €
|+2,48%
|02.05./10:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMWRZ071
|A3D8XA
|1,53 €
|1,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,529 €
|+2,48%
|28.04.23
|Stuttgart
|1,5522 €
|+4,60%
|10:18
|Berlin
|1,583 €
|+4,28%
|10:15
|Düsseldorf
|1,546 €
|+3,34%
|09:30
|München
|1,504 €
|+2,38%
|08:15
|Frankfurt
|1,505 €
|+2,17%
|08:06
