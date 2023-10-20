Diverse Income Trust (The) - Managers see relative upside in any environment

Since launch in 2011, the Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) has grown its dividend every year (compounding at an average annual rate of 6.5%), including during the global pandemic, when many UK dividends were cut. The strength of the trust’s revenue growth is also reflected in its capital appreciation that has enabled DIVI to deliver robust total returns. As globalisation has fractured over the last three years, equity income strategies have become increasingly popular with global investors, and the UK top 100 index (in US dollar terms) has outperformed other developed market indices. DIVI’s two co-managers, Gervais Williams and Martin Turner, are very optimistic because they believe that UK large-cap stocks will continue to outperform and historically UK small-caps have outpaced the performance of their larger peers. In this scenario, the prospects for the trust’s multi-cap approach look very favourable.