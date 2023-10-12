Erweiterte Funktionen



Devon Energy Quartalsbericht: Erwartete Gewinnsteigerung um 61,31% trotz negativer Preistrends




12.10.23 18:14
Gurupress

In 122 days, the Oklahoma City-based company Devon Energy will present its quarterly report for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Devon Energy stock compare to last year?


There are only 122 days left until Devon Energy, with a current market capitalization of EUR 28.76 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently predict a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Devon Energy generated revenue of EUR 4.05 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of +63.10% to EUR 6.60 billion is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to increase by +61.31% to EUR 1.82...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,41 $ 46,75 $ -0,34 $ -0,73% 12.10./19:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US25179M1036 925345 78,81 $ 42,59 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		44,06 € +0,05%  19:51
Xetra 44,40 € +2,30%  17:35
Berlin 44,22 € +2,08%  18:20
Frankfurt 43,74 € +1,82%  08:40
Stuttgart 44,20 € +0,68%  16:49
Düsseldorf 44,00 € +0,59%  19:31
München 43,32 € -0,32%  11.10.23
Nasdaq 46,415 $ -0,67%  19:41
NYSE 46,41 $ -0,73%  19:41
AMEX 46,41 $ -0,75%  19:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Investment-Idee: DEVON ENERG. 01.03.23
2 DEVON Schiefergas -Perle vor. 25.04.21
  Ölalternative: Erdgas (sehr lese. 05.11.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...