Devon Energy Quartalsbericht: Erwartete Gewinnsteigerung um 61,31% trotz negativer Preistrends

In 122 days, the Oklahoma City-based company Devon Energy will present its quarterly report for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Devon Energy stock compare to last year?

There are only 122 days left until Devon Energy, with a current market capitalization of EUR 28.76 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently predict a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Devon Energy generated revenue of EUR 4.05 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of +63.10% to EUR 6.60 billion is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to increase by +61.31% to EUR 1.82...