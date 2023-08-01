Devon Energy Quartalsbericht: Einnahmerückgang und Aktienperformance im Vergleich zum Vorjahr

In 89 days, the Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy company will present its quarterly financial statements for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Devon Energy stock performance compare to the previous year?

With only 89 days left until the Devon Energy stock, with a current market capitalization of 30.86 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst firms currently predict a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Devon Energy generated revenue of 4.93 billion EUR in Q3 2022, a decline of -22.50% is now expected to reach 3.48 billion EUR. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to fall by...