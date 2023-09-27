Deutsche Telekom stock: That´s a shock!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Telekom":

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Deutsche Telekom shares are currently showing mixed performance. With a closing price of 19.97 euros last Tuesday and a decline of 2.8%, the situation is tense. However, the month as a whole shows a slightly positive trend with an increase of 1.1%. An investment in Deutsche Telekom shares should therefore be made carefully. Not only the mere share price is meaningful, but also the progress and challenges that the company is experiencing in the field of network expansion.

Closing price on Tuesday: 19.97 EUR

Monthly change: +1.1%

Network expansion in Germany

The expansion of mobile networks in Germany is an important factor for the long-term value of Deutsche Telekom shares. According to the Federal Network Agency, the area coverage for 5G is already at 89%, a remarkable growth of 38.1% year-on-year. For 4G, coverage is...