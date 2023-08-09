Deutsche Post stock: Setback or Opportunity?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":

Zentralredaktion Gurupress (Gurupress.de) -

The Deutsche Post stock has observed a decline of 5.76% last week and a further loss of 5.46% this month. Nevertheless, the Deutsche Post stock is still in a strong position this year and shows an impressive increase of 25.55%. These numbers reflect the inherent volatility of the stock market, but also shed light on the potential for significant gains that Deutsche Post’s ownership can offer.

Analysts´ Opinion: Buy, hold or sell?

Despite the recent challenges for Deutsche Post stock, „Warburg Research“ recommends investors holding their shares, even though they have lowered the target price from 47€ to 45.50€. In contrast, UBS remains for Deutsche Post stock at its “buy” rating and sets the target price at 51€, although expected difficulties in the „express stores“ in the following quarter.

Uptrend: Is it the right time to...