Deutsche Post stock: Setback or Opportunity?
09.08.23 10:45
Gurupress
Zentralredaktion Gurupress (Gurupress.de) -
The Deutsche Post stock has observed a decline of 5.76% last week and a further loss of 5.46% this month. Nevertheless, the Deutsche Post stock is still in a strong position this year and shows an impressive increase of 25.55%. These numbers reflect the inherent volatility of the stock market, but also shed light on the potential for significant gains that Deutsche Post’s ownership can offer.
Analysts´ Opinion: Buy, hold or sell?
Despite the recent challenges for Deutsche Post stock, „Warburg Research“ recommends investors holding their shares, even though they have lowered the target price from 47€ to 45.50€. In contrast, UBS remains for Deutsche Post stock at its “buy” rating and sets the target price at 51€, although expected difficulties in the „express stores“ in the following quarter.
Uptrend: Is it the right time to...
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,875 €
|43,305 €
|0,57 €
|+1,32%
|09.08./11:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|47,05 €
|29,68 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,93 €
|+1,54%
|12:02
|Stuttgart
|43,855 €
|+1,47%
|11:50
|Frankfurt
|44,03 €
|+1,42%
|10:58
|Xetra
|43,875 €
|+1,32%
|11:50
|Düsseldorf
|43,425 €
|+0,45%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|43,425 €
|+0,20%
|08:16
|Hannover
|43,425 €
|-0,75%
|08:16
|München
|43,49 €
|-0,92%
|08:03
|Berlin
|43,41 €
|-1,18%
|08:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|47,95 $
|-1,62%
|08.08.23
