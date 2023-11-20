Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Börse - An innovative markets infrastructure provider
20.11.23 12:26
Edison Investment Research
Deutsche Börse, a German markets infrastructure provider, operates through four divisions: Trading & Clearing, Securities Services, Data & Analytics and Fund Services. Trading & Clearing handles regulated market securities including derivatives, commodities, cash equities and foreign exchange, as well as providing market data. Data & Analytics – through its Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Qontigo subsidiaries offers quality-focused ESG, data and analytics products alongside indices such as STOXX and DAX. Securities Services manages settlement, custody, collateral and liquidity. Fund Services provides a comprehensive service offering data, distribution and processing(safekeeping). Both Security Services and Fund Services are operated on its leading platform, Clearstream, the largest asset holder in Germany.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|168,85 €
|168,75 €
|0,10 €
|+0,06%
|20.11./14:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005810055
|581005
|186,35 €
|152,60 €
Werte im Artikel
168,85
+0,06%
15.878
-0,26%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|168,95 €
|+0,03%
|14:44
|Hannover
|168,25 €
|+0,72%
|08:16
|München
|168,35 €
|+0,60%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|168,90 €
|+0,42%
|12:31
|Hamburg
|169,10 €
|+0,15%
|08:16
|Stuttgart
|168,65 €
|+0,09%
|14:30
|Xetra
|168,85 €
|+0,06%
|14:36
|Frankfurt
|168,80 €
|-0,03%
|10:23
|Berlin
|168,55 €
|-0,15%
|14:13
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|179,00 $
|-0,72%
|17.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
