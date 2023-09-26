Erweiterte Funktionen


Deutsche Boerse erwartet starke Steigerung der Einnahmen im 3. Quartal und optimistische Jahresprognose




26.09.23
Gurupress

Deutsche Boerse’s 3rd quarter financial results are just around the corner. Investors and analysts are eagerly waiting to see what the numbers will reveal. According to current data analysis, analysts expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In the 3rd quarter of 2022, Deutsche Boerse generated a revenue of 1.33 billion EUR, but now there is an estimated jump of +14.20% to reach 1.19 billion EUR. Profit is also expected to rise by +18.20% to reach 441.24 million EUR.


Looking at the annual outlook, analysts remain optimistic. Revenue is projected to increase by +13.50%, while profit is expected to grow by +18.70% to reach 1.77 billion EUR compared to last year’s figure of 1.49 billion EUR.The earning per share for this year is estimated at 8,25€.


